Twenty years and $9 million after The Dock closed, what's next at The Reservoir?

Ross Reily, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
It's been 20 years since The Dock closed on Ross Barnett Reservoir.

It was a place where you could dance to live music and party until dawn. It was a place where you could stop by and have a beer and a burger on a Saturday afternoon. It was a place where friends could meet for drinks and watch the sun go down. It was one of the Jackson area's most popular hangouts.

The lease was bought out from under them and there was the promise of a high-end development, that included shopping and a resort hotel. The development, called the Harbor Walk, was billed to be the jewel of the Jackson area.

Phase I of the multi-phased development was expected to create about 456,000 square feet of retail, office and living space along Harbor Drive on the west side of the marina, all facing the water. At least four restaurants were to be included.

There was to be between 120 and 130 condominiums envisioned for the first phase. Housed in two six-story buildings, each would average about 2,000 square feet. Another building would hold 75,000 square feet of office space. A fourth building would include additional office or condo and retail space, depending on demand in the marketplace. The first phase was expected to cost $50 million to $60 million.

But 20 years later, virtually nothing has been done.

A rendering of the hotel that was to be part of the Harbor Walk development at the Ross Barnett Reservoir. A nine-story hotel, owned and operated by Hotel Valencia of Houston, a 4.5-star operation, was to be located on the south end of the property, closest to the intersection of Spillway Road and Harbor Drive.

Jewel of Jackson: Once jewel of downtown, this Jackson building has new owners and hopes to get back on track

Coming soon: Bringing Chicago to Madison. Foxtail will be ready to roll soon

However, John Sigman, the reservoir general manager says he believes there is still reason to believe the project will come to fruition in some form or fashion.

The lease holder is George Bishop, an oil and gas billionaire from Texas. He is being represented by Michael Stuart of MissArk Real Estate Advisors and Main Harbor Development LLC.

Sigman says there are plenty of reasons for Bishop and Main Harbor Development LLC to make good on their original promises.

"I think it is going to go through eventually. I don't know when and I don't know what their timing is," Sigman said. "But they pay us about $600,000 a year on that lease and I don't see them continuing that without some vision of a return on that investment."

Harbor Walk was to be a part of the Harbor Walk LLC development, a $600 million proposed development along Harbor Drive on the shoreline the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

Sigman said that is the amount Main Harbor Development has been paying for nearly 15 years and what they will pay until the lease runs its course, which is for a total of 60 years.

"The Harbor Walk people bought the lease and that is the reason The Dock closed," he said. "Then they renewed the lease at ($600,000 a year) and that has been in effect for about 15 years."

Sigman's optimism seems to be agreed with for Stuart of MissArk Real Estate Advisors and Main Harbor Development LLC.

"While the project sat dormant for a period of time due to various reasons, within the past five years, we have committed considerable time and financial resources into a new internal master plan as well as significant projects including the expansion of our marina and the completion of the bulkhead on the western perimeter of the harbor, both of which have positively impacted the reservoir community," said Stuart by email. "We hope to have additional news about other projects as we move closer to finalizing our master plan."

Stuart would not agree to an interview by phone.

Stuart also would not elaborate on whether the continuation of the project would be to the same scale as was first released 20 years ago.

Phase II was originally slated to include amenities such as a specialty grocery store, bakery, laundry and similar services along Harbor Drive for locals and guests. This phase of development also included a nine-story, 200-room hotel, 60,000 square feet of meeting space, more retail and parking.

There were other offerings talked about, such as water taxis to ferry people not only across the marina, but also to Lost Rabbit, the Yacht Club, and other subdivisions connected by water.

Stuart, however, would not say if those details would be included in the future.

Sigman, though, is optimistic.

"As I said, They have invested a lot of money not to do anything," he said of the nearly $9 million dollars already spent on the lease. "They want a return on investment. I can guaranty that."

Ross Reily can be reached by email at rreily@gannett.com or 601-573-2952. You can follow him on Twitter @GreenOkra1.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: The Dock closed 20 years ago at Ross Barnett Reservoir

