U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,597.75
    -25.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,609.00
    -256.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,029.25
    +24.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.20
    -17.70 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    40.74
    -0.60 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.50
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8770
    -0.0290 (-3.20%)
     

  • Vix

    23.46
    +0.36 (+1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3258
    +0.0062 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.1940
    -0.3760 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,985.43
    +290.41 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    325.13
    +16.32 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,326.87
    -94.42 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,014.62
    +107.69 (+0.42%)
     

Twentyeight Health partners with Healthify to expand its reproductive and sexual health services

Jonathan Shieber
·2 min read
People Characters Sitting on Chairs and Waiting Appointment Time in Medical Hospital. Doctor Inviting next Patient in Cabinet. Man and woman in Queue at the Clinic. Flat Cartoon Vector Illustration.
People Characters Sitting on Chairs and Waiting Appointment Time in Medical Hospital. Doctor Inviting next Patient in Cabinet. Man and woman in Queue at the Clinic. Flat Cartoon Vector Illustration.

Targeting the population that's most underserved with new treatment options has been part of the mission fro Twentyeight Health since its launch. Now a new partnership with the venture-backed startup, Healthify, means that the company will be able to expand its reach.

Healthify works with managed care organizations and case workers to integrate social determinants of health into the healthcare system.

Social factors have a significant role to play in patient outcomes, according to new research, and both Twentyeight Health and Healthify are trying to do their part to ensure that access to care becomes less of an issue.

Twentyeight Health sells and delivers birth control pills, patches, rings, shots and emergency contraception prescriptions at a low-cost -- or covered by insurance including Medicaid.

Through the Healthify integration, the company will be able to offer its services through health plans and providers that use Healthify to determine social factors that may influence treatment, the companies said.

“This partnership comes at a time when many women in vulnerable communities are in need of prescription delivery or virtual healthcare services due to COVID-19,” said Amy Fan, Co-Founder of Twentyeight Health. “By working with Healthify, we can strengthen our efforts to ensure that all women who want birth control are able to access it.”

Since its launch two years ago, Twentyeight Health is now operating in six states including Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

“Together, we can expand Twentyeight Health’s impact by offering their services to help individuals receive the low- or no- cost birth control that is right for them," said Manik Bhat, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Healthify.

To date, Healthify has raised $25.5 million from investors including Primary Venture Partners and BlueCross Blue Shield Venture Partners. Twentyeight Health recently announced a $5 million early stage round of funding and is backed by investors including Third Prime and Town Hall Ventures.

Twentyeight Health is a telemedicine company expanding access to women’s health and reproductive care

Latest Stories

  • Plug Power Down After Stock Offering Priced at Discount

    Plug Power shares fell after the hydrogen fuel cell company priced a stock offering at an 11% discount to Monday's close.

  • Warren Buffett dumps all his Costco stock — 3 reasons why that is a big surprise

    Warren Buffett is now a former shareholder in Costco. Here's why that's a surprise.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers

    In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Sept. 30, Berkshire disclosed $5.7 billion of new healthcare stakes, including more than $1.8 billion each in Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co and $136 million in Pfizer Inc. Buffett normally handles large investments for Berkshire's $245.3 billion stock portfolio himself. "COVID-19 has made us think differently about healthcare," said James Armstrong, president of Henry H. Armstrong & Associates in Pittsburgh, which owns Berkshire stock.

  • Here’s the unwelcome surprise awaiting stock investors next year, says this money manager

    Thomas H. Kee Jr., president and chief executive of Stock Traders Daily and portfolio manager at Equity Logic, returns to Need to Know to offer a fresh market call. He says investors are going to wake up to a harsh reality in 2021.

  • Nio's stock rises ahead of earnings as Tesla surge, upbeat analyst call provide a boost

    Shares of Nio Inc. surged 2.3% in premarket trading, ahead of the China-based electric vehicle maker's third-quarter earnings report after the closing bell, as a big rally in Tesla Inc.'s stock and an upbeat analyst note helped fuel investor optimism. Nio is expected to report a per-share loss that narrowed to RMB1.18 from RMB2.48 a year ago, according to FactSet, and revenue that more than doubles to RMB4.37 billion from RMB1.84 billion. Tesla's stock shot up 13.3% ahead of the open, after S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Monday that it would add the stock to the S&P 500 next month. And Wedbush analyst Dan Ives the EV vehicle market is still in the" very-early innings" of playing out, with the stage now set "for a major step up in EV growth, with Europe and China front and center as core growth regions." Among other China-based EV makers, shares of Li Auto Inc. rallied 3.4% premarket and XPeng Inc. climbed 3.5%.

  • How Does Your Retirement Savings Compare to Others Your Age?

    If you've ever wondered how your retirement savings stacks up against your peers, you're in good company. The desire to know where you land in the sea of retirement savers is natural, and it can help either kick-start more progress or give you a feeling of satisfaction. What Is the Average Retirement Savings?

  • Plug Power's stock tumbles after upsized public stock offering prices at 11% discount

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. tumbled 10.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the hydrogen fuel cell company's upsized public offering of stock priced at a discount. After Plug's stock closed Monday up 6.7% at a 12-year high of $25.00, the company said it launched a public offering of $750.0 million worth of its common stock, which at Monday's closing price would represent about 30 million shares. Later Monday evening, the company said its offering of 38 million shares priced at $22.25 a share, or 11% below Monday's closing price, as the company raised $845.5 million. The offering represented about 9.1% of the shares outstanding. Plug said it also granted the underwriter of the offering, Morgan Stanley, options to buy up to an additional 5.7 million shares at the public offering price. Plug plans to use the proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The stock has more than doubled (up 104.9%) over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.2%.

  • Vaccine rollout could cause U.S. dollar to fall 20% in 2021 - Citi

    "When viable, widely distributed vaccines hit the market, we believe that this will catalyze the next leg lower in the structural USD downtrend we expect," the U.S. bank said in a research note. Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.

  • Can You Retire on $1 Million? Here's How Far It Will Go

    The financial technology company SmartAsset looked at average household expenses and found that, nationwide, a $1 million nest egg should last 23.46 years. The results showed retirees in New York City would deplete $1 million in 10.21 years, while the cash would last 32.26 years in McAllen, Texas. The figure for McAllen is impressive, says Mark LoCastro, spokesperson for SmartAsset, but people shouldn't assume the averages will be true for them.

  • Tesla gets a spot on the S&P 500

    Tesla will be added to the S&P 500, a milestone that will expand its investor base and put the electric automaker in the same company as heavyweights like Apple, Berkshire Hathaway and Microsoft. The announcement, made Monday afternoon by the S&P Dow Jones Indices, sent shares 13.7% higher in after-market trading. Tesla will officially join the benchmark index prior to trading December 21, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

  • What Biden and other Democrats have proposed for 401(k) plans, home ownership and building wealth

    It's too early to know if these proposals will ever get enacted, especially if Republicans hold onto the Senate, but a few would affect many Americans.

  • Amazon Expands Push Into Health Care With Online Pharmacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. unveiled its biggest push into selling prescription drugs with the launch of a digital pharmacy and discounts for paying U.S. Prime members that sent shock waves through shares of drugstore chains and distributors.The e-commerce giant on Tuesday unveiled Amazon Pharmacy, a section of its retail website and mobile application that lets people order medication. Shoppers can pay using their health insurance. Prime members who don’t use their insurance are eligible for discounts on generic and brand-name drugs on Amazon’s site or at about 50,000 participating pharmacies.Amazon’s new offering comes more than two years after its $753 million acquisition of PillPack, an online pharmacy known for organizing prescriptions into packets. This expansion puts the Seattle-based e-commerce company into more direct competition with pharmacy giants CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., the two largest chains in the U.S.CVS shares fell 8.6% in trading before U.S. exchanges opened. Walgreens Boots dropped as much as 12%. GoodRx Holdings, a digital prescription-drug platform, fell 17%. Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc. lost 8.5%, while rival McKesson Corp. slid 4.7%.The move also helps Amazon compete with Walmart Inc. and other big-box stores that already sell prescription drugs.Analysts have long expected Amazon to dive deeper into health care in a bet the company can bring its digital real estate and logistical prowess to bear on a roughly $4 trillion industry in the U.S. with a reputation for inefficiency. The company rattled drug retailers with its PillPack acquisition, but Amazon has been slow to integrate the online pharmacy startup into its offerings.The announcement Tuesday marks the first time that shoppers can order prescription drugs directly on Amazon. Previously, they were redirected to PillPack’s website. An integrated pharmacy removes one of the few gaps in Amazon’s offerings compared with major big box and grocery rivals, some of whom have long filled shoppers’ prescriptions in the same stores where they sold flat-screen televisions or cans of soup.The discounts are a clear play for people who pay for their medications with cash, whether they are uninsured or are looking to save money. Strong demand for transparency and better deals have helped fuel the rise of discount card programs like GoodRx Holdings Inc. Amazon will display both the price when using insurance and the price without. Infusing transparency into a system that has been frustratingly opaque for consumers could alter the supply chain.“We designed Amazon Pharmacy to put customers first – bringing Amazon’s customer obsession to an industry that can be inconvenient and confusing,” said TJ Parker, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy and co-founder of PillPack.Amazon’s push comes as consumers are shunning stores and ordering more items online, a trend the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated. With consumer behavior shifting, chain drugstores have already started rethinking their strategies. CVS acquired health insurer Aetna for $68 billion in 2018 and is adding more health services to its stores. Walgreens is dabbling with numerous partnerships to add items like groceries and mobile phones to its stores.Amazon could find it difficult to quickly pry away customers from pharmacy chains. For many consumers, asking doctors to steer recurring prescriptions elsewhere is cumbersome, especially for those who rely on insurance to pay for their medication.In some cases, such a switch might also require an office visit -- at a time when Americans have been steering clear of the doctor’s office out of concerns about the pandemic. And the ubiquity of the biggest pharmacy chains means most consumers have one nearby, and shopping at them is an ingrained habit.Amazon’s entry into a market doesn’t guarantee its dominance. Drugstores have long insisted that patients prefer to talk to their pharmacist at the counter, an experience Amazon will try to recreate digitally.Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos has positioned Prime, Amazon’s paid membership program, at the center of the company’s efforts to create loyal customers. What was originally an unlimited shipping program has grown in recent years to include video streaming, games and digital storage, and discounts at Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market.(Updates with drug-store, distributor stock slump in first and fourth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I am 66 years old, retired, and now need to go back to work full time — how can I start over?

    Have a question about retirement? Email us

  • Nio To Report Earnings After Short Seller Targets Stock

    Nio tees up to report third-quarter results Tuesday, after Tesla's emerging Chinese nemesis became the target of a short seller.

  • Costco Declares $10 a Share Special Dividend, Its First Since 2017

    The dividend, which will cost the retailer about $4.4 billion, will be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 2.

  • America’s Zombie Companies Have Racked Up $1.4 Trillion of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- They were once America’s corporate titans. Beloved household names. Case studies in success.But now, they’re increasingly looking like something else -- zombies. And their numbers are swelling.From Boeing Co., Carnival Corp. and Delta Air Lines Inc. to Exxon Mobil Corp. and Macy’s Inc., many of the nation’s most iconic companies aren’t earning enough to cover their interest expenses (a key criterion, as most market experts define it, for zombie status).Almost 200 corporations have joined the ranks of so-called zombie firms since the onset of the pandemic, according to a Bloomberg analysis of financial data from 3,000 of the country’s largest publicly-traded companies. In fact, zombies now account for nearly 20% of those firms. Even more stark, they’ve added almost $1 trillion of debt to their balance sheets in the span, bringing total obligations to $1.36 trillion. That’s more than double the roughly $500 billion zombie companies owed at the peak of the financial crisis.The consequences for America’s economic recovery are profound. The Federal Reserve’s effort to stave off a rash of bankruptcies by purchasing corporate bonds might very well have prevented another depression. But in helping hundreds of ailing companies gain virtually unfettered access to credit markets, policy makers may inadvertently be directing the flow of capital to unproductive firms, depressing employment and growth for years to come, according to economists.“We have come to the point that we should ask, ‘what are the unintended consequences?’” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management Inc. “The Fed, for stability reasons, decided to step in. They knew they were going to create zombies. Now the question becomes, ‘what about the companies that have been kept alive that otherwise would have gone out of business?”’While zombie firms are more commonly associated with 1990s Japan, post-crisis Europe or even China in recent years, their ranks in the U.S. have been increasing for over a decade, fueled in part by years of ultra-loose monetary policy.Zombie companies get their nickname because of their tendency to limp along, unable to earn enough to dig out from under their obligations, but still with sufficient access to credit to roll over their debts. They’re a drag on the economy because they keep assets tied up in companies that can’t afford to invest and build their businesses.Of course, not every company that becomes a zombie is destined to stay one forever. There are plenty of comeback stories, from Boston Scientific Corp. to Sprint Corp. Many firms that have seen earnings wiped out due to the coronavirus outbreak are likely to rebound once a vaccine allows the global economy to return to a more normal footing, and may ultimately not need all the debt they raised.Yet the sheer amount of borrowing undertaken by struggling corporations in recent months will almost certainly limit the capacity of some to make capital expenditures and adapt to shifting consumer habits as Covid-19 alters how Americans spend their money.Bloomberg’s analysis looked at the trailing 12-month operating income of firms in the Russell 3000 index relative to their interest expenses over the same period.The results paint a grim picture. More than a sixth of the index, or 527 companies, haven’t earned enough to meet their interest payments. That compares with 335 firms at the end of last year. The $1.36 trillion they collectively now owe dwarfs the $378 billion of debt zombie firms reported before the pandemic laid waste to balance sheets.Boeing has seen its total obligations balloon by more than $32 billion this year, while Carnival’s debt burden has increased $14.8 billion, Delta has added $24.2 billion, Exxon $16.2 billion and Macy’s $1.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.A spokesperson for Boeing directed Bloomberg to the company’s third quarter earnings call, in which Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said that managing liquidity and balance-sheet leverage are top priorities, and reducing debt will be a key focus once cash generation returns to more normal levels.Representatives from Carnival and Delta declined to commentExxon referred Bloomberg to comments last month from senior vice president Andy Swiger during the company’s earnings call in which he highlighted the oil producer’s efforts to reduce operating expenses and increase divestments while keeping gross debt levels stable.A spokesperson for Macy’s said that the company is confident in its financial position, and expects to have sufficient liquidity to fund operations and retire debt maturities due in the coming years.Among new entrants, all four major U.S. airlines, with a combined $128 billion of debt, have become zombies in 2020. And movie theaters and other entertainment companies on the list grew from 2 last year to 10, accounting for nearly $28 billion of additional debt.“We distinguish between the walking wounded and the walking dead,” said Ken Monaghan, a portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer, which oversees about $85 billion. “The question is whether the business model has changed so significantly as a result of the pandemic that survival comes into question. Few sectors are likely to die, but some may require a radical transformation to survive and attract capital.”Prolonged PainEconomists have long warned that zombies are less productive, spend less on physical and intangible capital and grow less in terms of employment and assets than their peers.But new research from the Bank for International Settlements shows that zombies may be even more damaging to an economy than previously thought.Not only are firms staying in a zombie state for longer than in years past, but of the roughly 60% of firms that do manage to ultimately exit zombie status, many nonetheless experience prolonged weakness in productivity, profitability and growth, leading to long-term underperformance.Moreover, recovered firms are three-times more likely to become zombies again compared to firms that have never been one, according to the September study, which examined companies in 14 advanced economies over three decades.“The zombie disease seems to cause long-term damage also on those that recover from it,” the BIS’s Ryan Banerjee and Boris Hofmann wrote in the report. Therefore, “a firm’s viability should be an important criterion for its eligibility for government and central bank support.”A representative for the Fed declined to comment.Some say the concern over the spread of zombie companies is being over-hyped.While they accounted for 41% of U.S. firms in a UBS Group AG analysis based on their interest-coverage ratios as of the second quarter, weighted by assets the percentage declined dramatically, to just 10%. And when using the bank’s preferred methodology, which looks at debt to enterprise value, the share fell to just 6%, close to average levels since the late 1990s.“The zombie problem is fairly benign in the U.S.,” said Matthew Mish, a strategist at UBS. “I don’t think the problem looks any worse than the last two recessions.”Others aren’t so sure.“The zombie question is one of the great open issues regarding the legacy of the pandemic,” said Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income. “Will our economy coming out of the pandemic be as dynamic and flexible as before? I’m cautiously optimistic because competition is deeply embedded in the U.S. system.”Still, corporate deleveraging in the years ahead will result in slower growth, subdued inflation and low rates “for as long as the eye can see,” he added.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed as investors pause after vaccine-fueled rally

    Stock futures were mixed Tuesday morning as momentum from Monday’s rally lost steam. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Dow each ticked down after both indices posted record closing highs a day earlier.

  • Analysts Pound the Table on This ‘Strong Buy’ Coronavirus Stock

    A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and a big one in this case. Last week, COVID vaccine researcher Vaxart (VXRT) reported preclininal study results suggesting ingestion of its oral coronavirus vaccine VXA-CoV2-1 helped to reduce viral loads in lab hamsters. Indeed, according to Vaxart, the new vaccine appeared to provoke "a broader immune response that has the potential to offer superior protection against SARS-CoV-2," than comparable injectable vaccines. Moreover, because oral vaccinations are obviously less stressful for patients (show me a patient who prefers needles to pills, if you disagree), investors logically took the study results -- preliminary as they are -- as a good sign for Vaxart stock. Among the fans are analysts Kumaraguru Raja at Brookline Capital Markets and Mayank Mamtani at B. Riley Securities, who sing Vaxart's praises in the wake of the company's VXA-CoV2-1 news. What made them so optimistic? Brookline's Raja notes that Vaxart's news resulted from a "Hamster Challenge" study preparatory to Phase 1 clinical trials. Vaxart says that enrollment of patients to begin those Phase 1 trials has already completed, however, and Raja predicts that investors will be treated to "positive initial data before year end" -- a potential catalyst that could drive up the stock price long before Vaxart has a chance to report any more earnings (or losses) news. That right there sounds propitious for a start.Moving all the way through Phase 3 trials (assuming the vaccine gets that far) could still take the entirety of next year, with distribution beginning no sooner than early 2022. On the one hand, that means Vaxart is going to be getting a pretty late start relative to all the other vaccines coming to market. However, on the other hand, Raja also points out that in a crowded field in which every second biotech on the planet seems to have a Covid vaccine in the works, "Vaxart’s COVID-19 vaccine could potentially be the first oral vaccine" (emphasis added), which would certainly set the stock apart from its peers.Additionally, Raja notes (and Mamtani agrees) that because Vaxart's vaccine comes in pill form, it "will not require cold chain for storage and delivery on account of being stable tablets that have long life at room temperature." This advantage, lacking in most injectable vaccines, says Mamtani, holds the potential to turn Vaxart into "a key player in the second wave of C-19 vaccine candidates."To this end, both analysts rate Vaxart stock a "buy" with Raja suggesting a $20 price target on the stock, and Mamtani saying Vaxart stock could go as high as $22. Overall, Vaxart shares get a unanimous thumbs up from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews adding up to a Strong Buy rating. The stock is priced at $5.57, while the $19.67 average price target indicates room for an impressive 253% growth on the upside. (See Vaxart stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Elliott exits AT&T after waging a fight in 2019; Starboard exits eBay

    Elliott Management, which last year took a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T <T.N> and pushed the company to sell some assets, has itself exited the telecommunications and media company, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Elliott, which invests $41 billion and is known as one of the world's busiest corporate activists, originally criticized AT&T for operational missteps and its takeover strategy as well as its choice of leaders. Among its many investments, Elliott did not make any changes to its stake in eBay <EBAY.O>, another company where it pushed for changes in 2019.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What IBD Charts Show

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is MSFT stock a buy right now?