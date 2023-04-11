Twice as many French companies will go bust than British ones, forecasts reveal

Macron

Twice as many French companies will go bust than British ones over the next two years, forecasts reveal, piling further pressure onto Emmanuel Macron.

Some 59,000 companies are projected to fall into insolvency in France this year, falling to 57,000 in 2024. In the UK the figures are 28,500 this year and 31,000 in 2024, according to research by Allianz Trade.

The sharp rise comes as the French president is grappling with a backlash to economic reforms including the decision to increase the minimum pension age.

Projections also show EU-wide bankruptcies this year will be far higher than the UK as a proportion of pre-pandemic levels.

There will be 23pc more bankruptcies in 2023 compared with 2019 across the Eurozone, compared with a 16pc rise in Britain.

Credit insurers, which help businesses or customers pay for supplies or goods, are often dubbed the “canary in the coal mine” in the corporate world. When they “pull cover” on a company, it indicates concerns about the state of the firm’s finances.

Allianz Trade is one of the world’s three big credit insurers alongside Atradius and Coface.

Although forecasts for the UK are better than those on the Continent, the growth in bankruptcies in Britain remains a cause for concern, experts said.

Maxime Lemerle, lead analyst at Allianz Trade, said: “Domestic firms have had to deal with a fragile situation amid a sharp growth deceleration, earlier monetary tightening and rapid inflation.”

Meanwhile, separate research shows UK bosses are cautiously optimistic about the future.

Business confidence rose in March as concerns about inflationary pressures fell to a 12-month low – this despite the rolling off of Government support on energy bills.

Accountancy firm BDO, which compiled the analysis, also found that confidence in the UK labour market is returning.

BDO said that although unemployment may rise due to an economic downturn, the number of people out of work will not slump to levels seen during the pandemic or in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Kaley Crossthwaite, partner at BDO, said: “It’s encouraging to see business optimism leading to renewed hiring intentions once more as businesses see input price and supply chain pressures ease slightly. Improvements in the Output and Inflation Indices will only lead to a better outlook, as they work to drive growth and leave signs of a downturn in the past.

“However, with the less generous Energy Bills Discount Scheme now in place and expectations of a recession remaining, the economy is likely to face further headwinds despite recent resilience. Businesses need as much certainty and support as possible to continue weathering the persistent challenges ahead.”