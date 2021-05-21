U.S. markets closed

Twitch adds a dedicated 'Hot Tubs' category

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Twitch has added a dedicated "Pools, Hot Tubs and Beaches" section. The addition comes after the Amazon-owned company demonetized, without warning, the channels of several of its most popular creators who took part in the category that Twitch refers to as a "contextual exception" of its Nudity and Attire policy.

"We recently suspended advertising on some channels that were flagged by the majority of our advertiser base and failed to notify them," the company said in a blog post it shared on Friday afternoon. "Our creators rely on us, and we should have alerted affected streamers to this change before it happened — it was a mistake not to do so." The company added it's working with individual streamers to restore their ability to make money off of ads.

Hot tub streams feature streamers wearing swimwear while sitting in a hot tub — or, more often, an inflatable pool — while talking to their viewers and playing games. The format has become so popular in recent weeks that it's even been deconstructed at this point. As they most often feature women, sexism and harassment have followed, with some people feeling that those involved are somehow skirting Twitch's rules. Under its community guidelines, the company allows streamers to appear on camera in a swimsuit in "contextually appropriate situations," such as when they're on a beach, at a festival and indeed when in a hot tub. That policy is not changing with today's announcement.

"Being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules, and Twitch will not take enforcement action against women, or anyone on our service, for their perceived attractiveness," the company said. "No one deserves to be harassed for the content they choose to stream, how they look, or who they are, and we will take action against anyone who perpetuates this kind of toxicity on our service."

From the perspective of both Twitch users and advertisers, part of the problem was that the company grouped those clips under the "Just Chatting" category. The company also acknowledged that a lack of clarity in how it wrote its terms of use led to the situation. Over the coming months, Twitch plans to update its policies on sexually suggestive content. In the meantime, it notes the new section isn't a permanent solution to the so-called "hot tub meta." But what it does do is make it easier for people to avoid (or seek out) those streams, and gives brands more control over where their ads appear on the platform.

  • U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday offered to accept a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% during international negotiations, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. The department said the proposal was made during an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax steering group meeting on base erosion and profit shifting. "Treasury proposed to the steering group that the global minimum tax rate should be at least 15%," the department said in a statement.

  • China Resources Considers $2 Billion Supermarket Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China Resources Holdings Co. is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering for its supermarket business CR Vanguard that could raise as much as $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The state-owned conglomerate has held initial talks with potential advisers on the share sale plan, which could happen as soon as next year, the people said, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.China Resources Holdings is also looking to raise funds this year for the supermarket chain before the public offering, the people said. The size of the pre-IPO fundraising could be about $300 million to $400 million, according to one of the people.CR Vanguard, founded in 1984, has more than 3,240 self-owned stores across China with over 170,000 employees, according to its website. Besides the Vanguard brand, it also owns several others including Suguo, Ole and Tesco Express.Tesco Plc in 2014 set up a joint venture with China Resources Enterprise Ltd., a unit of China Resources Holdings, to run multi-format retail businesses in China. However, the merging of its stores with Tesco’s Chinese chain led to losses.In 2015, CRE was renamed as China Resources Beer Holdings Co. after selling its non-beer assets, including the retail venture with Tesco, to China Resources Holdings for HK$30 billion ($3.9 billion).Deliberations of the fundraising for CR Vanguard are at an early stage and details could still change, the people said. A representative for China Resources Holdings declined to comment, while a representative for CR Vanguard didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.WM Tech Corp., which operates its business under two supermarket brands Wumart and Metro China, has filed for a Hong Kong IPO in March. The company is planning to raise $700 million to $1 billion from the first time share sale, Bloomberg News has reported.(Updates China Resources Holdings’ comment in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stocks Are Mixed; Bitcoin Resumes Decline: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were mixed after investors were whipsawed in part by volatile trading in high risk assets such as Bitcoin amid lingering concerns about the outlook for inflation. Oil rose for the first time in four trading sessions.The S&P 500 closed little changed after erasing earlier gains when Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the central bank should speak about reducing bond buying sooner rather than later. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 finished lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained as investors shifted from growth to value favorites such as Boeing. Bitcoin resumed its selloff Friday after China reiterated a warning that it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining as part of an effort to control financial risks.“For people to say Bitcoin shouldn’t influence equity prices on a short-term basis, that’s crazy,” said Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter. “We live in a 24/7 market and at least in the short term, it’s run by algorithms and they all trade the same stuff. When you get a negative headline you’re going to see it all sell.”European shares climbed earlier on prospects of easing lockdowns and as services data signaled a recovery. Asian shares were mostly higher, although they slipped in China.Treasury yields were little changed and the dollar gained. Gold dropped from its highest level in more than four months.China’s has long expressed displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens, and warned earlier in the week that financial institutions weren’t allowed to accept it for payment. China is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners, programmers who use massive computing power to verify transactions on the blockchain.The global economic revival, the risk of a significant pickup in inflation and Covid-19 flareups in some parts of the world continue to shape market moves. Stocks have been volatile this week, with speculative ardor cooling as minutes from the latest Fed meeting flagged the possibility of a debate at some point on scaling back stimulus measures. Still, better-than-forecast jobless claims data on Thursday buoyed sentiment.“Inflation fears and concerns over the Fed tightening monetary policy appear to have eased,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “The impact from the FOMC minutes where the Fed indicated its readiness to start talking about tapering asset purchases appears to have been short-lived.”Elsewhere, oil trimmed its biggest weekly decline since March. In Europe, Cartier jewelry maker Richemont gained after posting sales that topped estimates.Click here for the MLIV question of the day: How should markets price in an aging China?Here are some key events this week:Euro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro fell 0.3% to $1.2187The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.4155The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 108.90 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.62%Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points, more than any closing loss since May 4Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.83%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1%, the most since April 14Gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,882 an ounce, ending a six-day winning streakMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NYC's pandemic-hit hospitality industry faces labor shortage a year on

    After more than a year of being hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, New York City restaurants reopened indoor dining to 100% capacity this week, but a shortage of hospitality workers has left some restaurant and bar owners scrambling. Pat Hughes, owner of Manhattan bar Scruffy Duffy's, which has been shuttered for more than a year, said the bar would not reopen until he finds a good bartender - but feared that with people earning more collecting unemployment benefits and pandemic assistance that may be difficult. According to job search website Joblist, hospitality job openings in New York have almost doubled in the last three months.

  • Bitcoin Pares Gains as Treasury Seeks to Toughen Tax Compliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto markets remained volatile and gave back some of their gains Thursday after the U.S. Treasury Department called for stronger tax compliance within the space.Bitcoin hovered near $39,400 as investors tried to make sense of the crash Wednesday that wiped away billions and shattered the notion of crypto as a maturing asset class. The coin retreated from intra-day highs of around $42,500 after the Treasury said the Biden administration’s proposal to strengthen tax compliance includes a requirement for transfers of at least $10,000 of cryptocurrency to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.Big swings have dominated crypto markets, with Bitcoin plunging and surging more than 30% within a few hours on Wednesday. The carnage kicked off last week, when Tesla Inc. billionaire Elon Musk criticized Bitcoin for wasting energy and backtracked on a decision to allow crypto transactions. Losses accelerated after China warned that digital tokens can’t be used for payments.“It comes as no surprise that the place of Bitcoin in any investment portfolio remains highly contested, precisely because of its erratic price movements,” Alain Bokobza, head of global asset allocation at Societe Generale, wrote in a note Thursday. “Regulation may be the biggest threat ahead for Bitcoin.”Still, many were heartened by its recovery from Wednesday’s lows.“You can’t keep a good dip buyer down for long in the financial markets these days, and cryptos are no different,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “The mass liquidation yesterday will have thinned out the ranks of believers.”“It is still our best-performing allocation so far this year even after, you know, a 30% to 40% dislocation,” Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer at Skybridge Capital, said on Bloomberg TV. “The key is whatever size at cost you’re comfortable with, let the bull market play out, tolerate the volatility and have confidence that ultimately by the end of this year you will be at a meaningfully higher price.”While all were proximate causes cited for the rout, the liquidation frenzy Wednesday morning was sentiment-driven and disorderly, with the coin dropping thousands of dollars in a matter of minutes. Selling gave way to more selling as investors lured into crypto in search of a quick buck bolted for the exits. It all accelerated when Bitcoin fell below its average price for the past 200 days.On Thursday, the mood in the market was quieter, with traders looking for the next technical levels and speculating whether prices have become oversold. Bitcoin pared back some of its gains to trade up 2.6% to around $39,350 as of 1:34 p.m. in New York. Ether added 7.4% to $2,724.Halley at Oanda said Bitcoin’s round numbers will be important to watch. “$30,000.00 is the line in the sand now, and another capitulation wave will follow if it breaks,” he said, adding that if prices can hold above $40,000, then it’ll draw investors looking to get back into the action.“This market presents opportunities for people now, but I think you will see people wait and let it settle,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital.(Adds comment in fourth paragraph, updates prices throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Monday at 2PM ET: Fireside Chat with Origin Materials to Discuss Merger with Artius Acquisition Inc.

    IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) and Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ, “Artius”) on Monday, May 24 at 2pm ET to discuss their pending merger. The live event will feature Origin Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Bissell and Co-CEO Rich […]

  • Inflation Bets Mount on Fear Brazil Won’t Hike Rates Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Brazil’s inflation expectations are going the wrong way as investors fear the central bank won’t be bold enough to rein prices in.Traders are piling into inflation-linked bonds, seeking protection from an expected acceleration in prices, as officials stick to their guidance that they will pause the rate-hiking cycle before borrowing costs reach the neutral level -- seen around 5.5% to 6% in Brazil. For investors, that won’t be enough to get inflation under control, especially if commodities keep rallying and surging wholesale prices get passed on.The stronger demand for these notes, which even allowed the Treasury to double the size of a bond auction this week, is sending inflation breakevens through the roof. Brazil’s two-year rate has climbed 59 basis points this month to 5.43%, the highest in five years. Economists are also boosting their forecasts and already see inflation above the 3.5% target next year, according to a weekly central bank survey.“Commodity prices, foreign-exchange behavior and this relatively dovish stance by the central bank are driving up the demand for linkers,” said Pedro Dreux, a money manager at Occam Brasil Gestao in Rio de Janeiro. “The central bank is putting too much faith in the models, but we think they should move faster.”Inflation concerns are mounting across the world, forcing some central banks to rethink the loose monetary policies adopted last year to fight the economic impact of the pandemic. Brazil was one of the first countries in the developing world to embark on a tightening cycle, raising its benchmark rate by 150 basis points since March to 3.5%.Still, inflation forecasts keep rising and numbers have exceeded estimates. Brazil’s consumer prices rose 6.76% in April from a year earlier, the most since late 2016, amid a rally in agricultural and metal prices and an improvement in the nation’s growth prospects. As the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths slows down, banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. have lifted gross domestic product forecasts for this year.On top of that, wholesale inflation is rising sharply, suggesting more pressure on consumer prices ahead. The IGP-M index, which is more focused on wholesale prices, is running at around 32%, more than 25 percentage points above the official inflation index. While the two gauges don’t necessarily walk together, that gap has never been so high and it suggests there’s room for companies to pass on higher production costs to consumers. Furthermore, recent droughts are leading to an increase in electricity prices that may last until the end of the year.On Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged that grocery prices are high and said he’s hopeful Brazil will have another good crop that will help ease inflation pressures.It’s not just Brazil where bond-market expectations for price gains are climbing, with the surge in commodity prices, central bank liquidity and a reviving economy all combining to lift breakevens globally. In the U.S., the world’s largest bond market, the 5-year breakeven rate on Treasuries this month jumped to 2.82%, a level unseen since 2005 and well above the Federal Reserve’s inflation target.Brazil’s faster-than-forecast inflation is challenging the central bank’s plan to remove only part of the monetary stimulus currently underpinning Latin America’s largest economy. Officials have been saying price pressures are temporary and in the minutes to their last meeting they said inflation would fall below the 2022 target if the key rate is raised to the neutral level in the current cycle. For that reason, they have signaled they plan to pause the tightening later this year.But traders aren’t buying into the central bank’s view. Swap rates price in more than 300 basis points in additional rate increases this year, which would take the Selic to 6.5%, above the neutral level. They also anticipate another 89 basis points in tightening in the first quarter of 2022.In recent weeks, officials said the “partial normalization” path is as much as they can signal, though that could be adjusted if economic conditions change.“Inflation pressure is lasting longer and this suggests the BCB needs to keep raising rates to prevent a contamination of next year’s forecasts,” said Caio Megale, chief economist of XP Investimentos, who expects the central bank to extend the tightening cycle.The risk is that the central bank doesn’t meet markets’ hawkish expectations and that’s why demand for inflation-linked bonds is so strong. On Tuesday, Brazil’s Treasury raised 19.5 billion reais ($3.7 billion) through the auction of 4.7 million linkers, locally known as NTN-Bs, more than double the amount of notes offered in the previous two weeks. On Thursday, the Treasury increased the size of an offer of floating-rate bonds while reducing the amount of fixed-rate notes.On top of inflation, the central bank also needs to take into account the fiscal outlook and the fact that the economy is still suffering the impact of the pandemic, even as prospects start to improve. One third of Brazil’s government debt is linked to the Selic rate and further hikes would increase interest expenses, adding pressure to public accounts.(Updates with Bolsonaro’s comments in eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • And just like that, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin bounce back

    Cryptocurrencies rally after Wednesday’s short-lived crash.

  • Major Forces Behind Bitcoin’s Worst Losses Since 2013

    The dramatic sell-offs in the past few days in the crypto market was catalysed by a flurry of negative macros, coming from Elon Musk to reports that China was excluding crypto from its financial system, yet recent reports revealed that Crypto exchanges largely contributed to the seismic price swings sighted on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin Is Sliding Again as Threats of Regulation Mount

    FEATURE Bitcoin’s slide resumed on Friday as it tumbled to $37,400, down 10% from early morning prices around $41,400. The threat of stiffer government regulation is mounting, causing a new round of price jitters, with a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu being blamed for Friday’s tumble.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt? He's sounding more skeptical

    A decision is due on whether he has that power, but he seems leery in a new interview.

  • The Fed Might Start to Act Sooner to Head Off Housing Boom and Bust. What Could Happen.

    With inflation on the rise and the economy surging, the central bank might already be able to declare “mission accomplished.”

  • Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • Bitcoin bros mock Paul Krugman for comparing the crypto craze to ‘a natural Ponzi scheme’

    The self-described “crypto skeptic” writes that while he often uses Venmo to split checks and buy groceries, and the PayPal-owned PYPL peer-to-peer payment service launched when bitcoin (BTCUSD) did in 2009, he still hasn’t seen bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) or other digital tokens become as readily adopted for daily transactions by the masses. “This may sound to you like a speculative bubble, or maybe a Ponzi scheme.” Krugman says that all long-running Ponzi schemes need a narrative, which crypto has in spades.

  • Nvidia plans first stock split in nearly 14 years, after 1,600%-plus in gains

    Nvidia Corp. announces the biggest stock split in its history Friday, proposing to give investors three additional shares for every one they currently own.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.

  • China's industrial commodities slide after Beijing warns of market crackdown

    Prices of key steelmaking ingredients iron ore and coking coal, as well as steel products such as rebar and hot-rolled coil, all dropped more than 5% as traders offloaded supplies and speculators placed short-sided bets that Beijing's measures will trigger a further pullback in metals markets. China's cabinet announced on Wednesday that it will strengthen management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" prices and investigate behaviour that bids up commodity costs, spooking China's hoards of metal traders. "Some of the measures could have an immediate impact on the supply demand balance, for example if the government decides to release some state reserve into the market," said Wood Mackenzie senior economist Yanting Zhou.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.