  • S&P Futures

    3,992.00
    -27.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,949.00
    -171.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,280.75
    -102.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.90
    -13.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.49
    -1.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0411
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.87
    -2.90 (-9.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8300
    -0.3550 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,533.67
    -415.76 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.13
    -18.97 (-2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Twiga starts commercial farming, looking to guarantee quality, sustain supply

Annie Njanja
·2 min read

Twiga, an e-commerce food distribution platform, has today announced the launch of its new subsidiary, Twiga Fresh, through which it will farm and distribute its own agricultural produce to traders.

Twiga said it has begun producing horticultural produce like onions, tomatoes and watermelons on its 650-hectare (1,606 acres) land, with an estimated output of 150,000 tons of fresh produce annually. Twiga has so far invested $10 million in the new venture, which will be backed by debt from development finance institutions.

Since launch, Twiga has used technology to link smallholder farmers with informal traders, giving the producers access to new markets and a large pool of clients, all while optimizing the food supply chain in its markets. However, along the way, Twiga says they have had to deal with traceability challenges, stock outs and price volatility – which has made it hard for the company to deliver on its promise of affordability and food security. With Twiga Fresh, they project a better control of production.

“The volumes for other fresh products were low because we made a decision not to scale fresh produce where we did not have traceability from a food safety standpoint,” said Twiga CEO and Co-Founder Peter Njonjo, adding that the new business will not affect so many farmers.

Kenya’s Twiga raises $50M to scale food solutions across Africa

Twiga said it will, however, continue sourcing some produce like bananas -- where the value chains are more “established and efficient” -- from partner farmers.

The company says its farm is one of the largest commercial fresh produce establishments targeting the domestic market since most large-scale horticultural businesses in the East African country export their harvests.

“Most of the Africa based investment in modern commercial farming has been made in the export-oriented industry over the years because of the low formality of the domestic food market. This has led to decreasing productivity of local farming, which has impacted both quality and pricing in the market,” said Njonjo who founded the company with ex-CEO Grante Brooke.

“The pricing today on basic fresh produce is one of the highest in history and we are also witnessing increasing importation of basic food items on account of this. Through building a B2B supply chain into informal retail, Twiga has been able to formalize the domestic food market using technology, putting the company in a unique situation to invest in backward integration and solve the problem of declining productivity and increasing cost of food,” he said.

Beyond Kenya, Twiga is looking to start operations in Uganda and Tanzania, and also plans to explore new markets in Central and West Africa.

  • Natural Gas Price Futures (NG) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $8.085, Weakens Under $7.786

    Prices were pressured on Friday by milder weather forecasts over the next two weeks and a drop in European gas futures.

  • Asean Ahead: V3 Brands Pressing Ahead With HK Listing

    Singapore billionaire Ron Sim's V3 Group is pressing ahead with plans to list its V3 Brands Asia unit on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The listing was shelved in 2018 due to market volatility. The company's President and CEO Taha Bouqdib spoke exclusively to Bloomberg's Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin for ASEAN Ahead. (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Heritage president calls Ukrainian aid ‘typical Washington game,’ avoids effective Russian ‘deterrence’

    The president of one of the nation’s most prominent conservative think tanks has come out against the $40 billion aid package for Ukraine currently being debated in Congress.

  • 'Shocked and deeply saddened.' What we know now about Tops mass shooting in Buffalo

    Officials said the suspected gunman traveled several hours from his home in the Southern Tier to carry out the Buffalo attack.

  • If you want to buy an EV, New Jersey is the place to be

    The monthly cost of buying and owning an electric vehicle—including car payments, insurance, maintenance and fuel—is cheaper than gas-powered cars in 48 US states and Washington DC.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Expansion Nears; Renault Sells Lada Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityFinland and Sweden are set to deliver their formal applications at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels this week, with bloc members rallying around the move

  • China April property sales post steepest drop since 2006

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's property sales in April fell at their fastest pace in around 16 years as COVID-19 lockdowns further cooled demand despite more policy easing steps aimed at reviving a key pillar of the world's second-largest economy. Property sales by value in April slumped 46.6% from a year earlier, the biggest drop since August 2006, and sharply widening from the 26.17% fall in March, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Monday. Property sales in January-April by value fell 29.5% year-on-year, compared with a 22.7% decline in the first three months.

  • Considering a Lump-Sum Pension Payout? Here’s What to Know, and Why to Act Soon.

    Companies might start offering pension buyouts to manage long-term costs, but they're not for everyone and rising rates mean you should act soon as the higher rates go, the lower the payoff.

  • Surging natural gas prices squeeze U.S. industrial sector

    Skyrocketing natural gas prices have raised manufacturing and transportation costs across many U.S. industries, and the situation should persist as the United States exports more gas to Europe to make up for Russian supplies lost to sanctions. U.S. natural gas futures have doubled this year, far more than the increases in retail gasoline and diesel that have made Americans angry at the U.S. energy industry and the government. Many industrial company executives believe the United States, once a large importer of natural gas, should stop exporting gas and prioritize its own needs.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Underway, But Wait For This Signal

    A rally attempt is underway. Get ready, get set, but don't go just yet. Chevron, Broadcom, Tesla and Twitter are among stocks to watch.

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • George Soros Backs Bet on Rivian as Ford Delivers Bad News

    Rivian got scared but the electric vehicle maker made up for it well. The young manufacturer of electric SUVs and pickups has just cleared some of the many doubts hanging over its short-term future. The Irvine, Calif.-based company confirmed its production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, despite supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and soaring raw material prices.

  • Is Cash Trash? This Should Be Your Cash Allocation in a Bear Market

    Cash serves a valuable purpose in many investment portfolios, but when the stock market dives, many investors turn to cash in a knee-jerk reaction to avoid losses. However, depending on the reason, moving all your investments from equities to cash … Continue reading → The post Is Cash Trash? This Should Be Your Cash Allocation in a Bear Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Futures, Oil Retreat After Big China Data Miss: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell and stocks wavered Monday as poor Chinese economic data fueled concerns about the global outlook.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityAn Asia-Pacific share index came

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy During the Tech Sell-Off

    Investors have herded to value stocks and safer assets of late in response to rising interest rates, historically high inflation levels, and fears connected to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The market may continue to face downward pressure for the foreseeable future; however, that doesn't mean we should postpone buying stocks for the time being. Let's examine three promising growth stocks today that could generate fortunes for investors down the road.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • Crypto investor Barry Silbert offers sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes this week

    Billionaire crypto investor, Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, on Saturday offered sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes recently. It’s been a tough six months to be a crypto investor.