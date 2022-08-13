Twilio gets hacked, teens ditch Facebook, and SpaceX takes South Korea to the moon

Hi again! Welcome back to Week in Review, the newsletter where we quickly recap the top stories from TechCrunch dot-com this week. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

Is Facebook for old people? If you've got a teenager around the house, you've probably heard them say as much. The most read story this week is on a Pew study that suggests this generation of teens has largely abandoned the platform in favor of Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/etc.; whereas in 2014 around 71% of teens used Facebook, the study says in 2022 that number has dropped down to 32%.

Mark Cuban sued over crypto platform promotion: "A group of Voyager Digital customers filed a class-action suit in Florida federal court against Cuban, as well as the basketball team he owns, the Dallas Mavericks," writes Anita, "alleging their promotion of the crypto platform resulted in more than 3.5 million investors losing $5 billion collectively."

A troubling layoff trend: While tech layoffs might, maybe, hopefully be showing signs of slowing, Natasha M points out a troubling trend: some companies are announcing layoffs only to announce another round of layoffs just weeks or months later.

SpaceX launches South Korea's first moon mission: South Korea has launched its first-ever lunar mission — a lunar orbiter "launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket" ahead of plans to land on the surface some time in 2030.

Twilio gets hacked: While it's unclear exactly what data was taken, Twilio says the data of at least 125 customers was accessed after some of its employees were tricked "into handing over their corporate login credentials" by an intense SMS phishing attack.

Amazon's bizarre new show: Think "America's Funniest Home Videos," but made up of user-submitted footage from Ring security cameras. By now most people probably realize their every step is recorded on a security camera or three — but doesn't embracing it as Entertainment™ like this feel kind of...icky?

Haus hits hard times: Haus, a company that ships specialized low-alcohol drinks direct to consumers, is looking for a buyer after a major investor backed out of its Series A. The challenge? Investor diligence for an alcohol company can take months, and Haus just doesn't "have the cash to support continued operations at this time."

woman pouring wine

Image Credits: Haus

How clean is the air you breathe every day? Aclima co-founder Davida Herzl wants everyone to be able to answer that question, and sat down with Jordan and Darrell on this week's Found podcast to explain her mission. Meanwhile on Chain Reaction, Jacquelyn and Anita explain the U.S. gov's crackdown of the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash, and the Equity crew spent Wednesday's show discussing whether the turbulent market conditions of late will mean we see fewer early-stage endeavors in the months ahead.

Building an MVP when you can't code: Got a great idea but can't code? You can still get the ball rolling. Magnus Grimeland, founder of the early-stage VC firm Antler, lays out some of the key principles to keep in mind.

Are SaaS valuations staging a recovery?: "...the good news for software startup founders," writes Alex, "is that the period when the deck was being increasingly stacked against them may now be behind us."

VCs and AI-powered investment tools: Do VCs want AI-powered tools to help them figure out where to put their money? Kyle Wiggers takes a look at the concept, and why not all VCs are on board with it.