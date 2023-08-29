Twilio Sets New Standards in AI Transparency and Accountability

By Tech Edge Editorial

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) introduced two tools aimed at bolstering transparency and accountability in the use of its AI technology: the CustomerAI Privacy Ladder and AI Nutrition Facts Labels, the company said.

The CustomerAI Privacy Ladder categorizes AI models into three tiers, delineating data privacy and complexity, while the AI Nutrition Facts Labels offers a clear-cut tool mirroring food nutrition labels, to elucidate the inner workings of its CustomerAI products, it said. These labels furnish vital insights such as CustomerAI Privacy Ladder Level, model type, base models, owners, data usage breakdown, and links to supplementary resources.

The company said these initiatives underline Twilio’s commitment to transparency and ethics in AI utilization.

Read the full report from The Futurum Group

Contact:

Exec Edge

executives-edge.com

Editor@executives-edge.com