U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.13
    +4.45 (+3.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.90
    +33.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    +0.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0060 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0144 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3100
    +0.5300 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,997.15
    -1,003.86 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.27
    -4.35 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Twin Disc Announces Temporary Halt of Sales and Shipment to Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Twin Disc, Incorporated
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TWIN
    Watchlist
Twin Disc, Incorporated
Twin Disc, Incorporated

RACINE, Wis., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN) a global leader in power transmission technology for marine, land-based and oil & gas applications, announced today it will cease business activity in Russia and Belarus until further notice due to the ongoing invasion in Ukraine, effective immediately.

In light of the challenging operating environment, supply chain issues and evolving sanctions, Twin Disc has paused all sales and shipments to Russia and Belarus. The Twin Disc presence in these countries is limited, in both marine and land-based markets. The impact on Twin Disc’s financial results is not expected to be material.

While the company does not have employees based in Eastern Europe, for the safety of their business partners, distributors and customers, Twin Disc will conduct business in Ukraine only in emergency situations.

“What is happening in Ukraine right now is tragic, and the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people are an inspiration to the world. We remain focused on the well-being of our employees and associates impacted by these hostilities,” said John H. Batten, Chief Executive Officer.

The situation is being continuously monitored and evaluated. Twin Disc remains in communication with all relevant stakeholders and will continue to provide updates when appropriate.

About Twin Disc, Inc.
Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

Contact: Jeffrey S. Knutson
(262) 638-4242


Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Plunged Today

    The value of cruise line stocks plunged on Monday as investors weighed multiple headwinds heading the industry's way. Not only are oil prices spiking, but there's also concern that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could sink consumer discretionary spending on things like cruises. Carnival Corporation's (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) shares fell as much as 6.9% in trading today, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 7.9%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 7.4% at one point.

  • Stock Market Correction: These High-Growth Companies Are Screaming Buys

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) are two companies that have been battered badly so far this year. As a result, the massive pullbacks in shares of Meta Platforms and Himax are opportunities for investors to buy companies with solid long-term growth potential at attractive valuations. Let's look at the reasons why these tech companies could be prudent long-term bets right now.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid activist investor push

    Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) stock soared 86% at the open, the most on record after activist investor Ryan Cohen took a large stake in the retailer and is pushing for changes, including a possible sale of the company.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • ‘I think we’re going to see some spectacular returns,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, The star manager whose key innovation fund has struggled amid a fallout for tech stocks, is staying upbeat.