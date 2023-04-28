U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.75
    -14.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,816.00
    -113.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,187.50
    -43.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.10
    -8.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.15
    +0.39 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.70
    -8.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0981
    -0.0050 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    -1.58 (-8.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2472
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0910
    +2.1980 (+1.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,296.43
    +247.81 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.88
    +5.57 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,825.11
    -6.47 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,856.44
    +398.76 (+1.40%)
     

Twin Disc Reports Solid Third Quarter Results

Twin Disc, Incorporated
·13 min read
Twin Disc, Incorporated
Twin Disc, Incorporated

RACINE, Wis., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended on March 31, 2023.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Sales increased 24.4% year-over-year to $73.8 million

  • Net income attributable to Twin Disc was $2.7 million and EBITDA* of $6.4 million

  • Improved operating cash flow of $6.9 million

  • Six-month backlog of $127.7 million at the highest level in more than four years

  • Veth business delivered a record-high 12-month backlog in the third quarter

  • Significant improvement in shipments and moderation of supply chain headwinds

CEO Perspective
“Our team remained agile during the quarter capitalizing on robust end market demand and easing supply chain headwinds to deliver a 24% increase in sales year-over-year. While we are very proud of these results, our margins were negatively impacted by a number of factors, including component shortages and inflation that more than offset the partial quarter of pricing realization. As we have discussed, we are laser-focused on margin expansion and cash flow and expect to see some of the actions we have taken bear fruit over the coming quarters. Importantly, our third quarter backlog is at the highest level we’ve seen since fiscal 2018 and inventory levels are sequentially lower on a dollar and percentage of backlog basis. As such, we remain optimistic as we look ahead and leverage our competitive strengths across the business to drive profitable growth over the long term,” commented John H. Batten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin Disc.

Third Quarter Results
Sales for the fiscal 2023 third quarter increased 24.4% year-over-year to $73.8 million driven by strong demand in both the Company’s Marine and Propulsion Systems, as well as Land-Based Transmission markets, and solid operational improvements resulting in higher quarterly shipments than expected.

Sales by product group:

 

Product Group
(Thousands of $):

Q3 FY23 Sales

 

Q3 FY22 Sales

 

Change

 

 

Marine and Propulsion Systems

43,854

 

33,162

 

32.2

%

 

 

Land-Based Transmissions

19,574

 

16,086

 

21.7

%

 

 

Industrial

7,304

 

8,461

 

(13.7

)%

 

 

Other

3,041

 

1,580

 

92.5

%

 

 

Total

73,772

 

59,289

 

24.4

%

 

The Company delivered double-digit growth in North American and Asia Pacific regions on both a sequential and year-over-year basis driven by strong end market demand and the expansion of our Veth business into new geographies and the luxury yacht market.

Gross profit increased 8.9% to $19.3 million compared to $17.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin was 26.1% in the third quarter, compared to 29.8% in the prior year period. The 370-basis point year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by unfavorable mix and continued inflationary and supply chain pressures. The Company implemented, and started to realize, additional price increases during the quarter, which will favorably impact margins going forward. Year-to-date gross profit increased 11.1% to $49.6 million. Year-to-date gross margin decreased 100 basis points to 25.7%.

Marketing, engineering and administrative (ME&A) expense increased by $0.2 million, or 1.6%, to $14.6 million, compared to $14.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increased ME&A expense was primarily driven by a prior year Dutch subsidy of $0.7 million, a $0.7 million inflationary impact on wages, and a $0.4 million increase in travel costs as we return to more normal travel levels. These increases were partially offset by a $1.2 million reduction in the global bonus accrual. On a year-to-date basis, ME&A expense increased 6.9% to $45.7 million.

Net income attributable to Twin Disc for the quarter was $2.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to a net income attributable to Twin Disc of $2.2 million, or $0.17 per share, for the third fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year improvement was partially driven by lower income tax expense resulting from the geographic mix of earnings. Year-to-date, the Company generated net income attributable to Twin Disc of $1.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, a 564.6% and 550.2% increase, respectively, from the comparable prior year period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $6.4 million in the quarter, compared to $5.6 million in the year-ago period, primarily driven by higher depreciation and amortization primarily related to an investment in the Company’s ERP system. For the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, EBITDA increased 16.1% to $12.8 million from $11.0 million in the comparable prior year period.

On a consolidated basis, the backlog of orders to be shipped over the next six months is approximately $127.7 million, compared to $124.0 million at the end of the second quarter. As a percentage of six-month backlog, inventory has improved from 110% at the end of the second quarter to 107% at the end of the third quarter. Compared to the end of fiscal 2022, cash increased 12.0% to $14.0 million and net debt* decreased $6.7 million to $17.3 million.

CFO Perspective
Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary stated, “While we have seen broad-based supply chain headwind moderation, acute material and component shortages continue to impact our profitability. I am cautiously optimistic that the worst is behind us, and our team is in a much better place to better anticipate and respond to these challenges. Further, as inflation moderates, lower-margin orders flow out of the backlog, and we realize the full benefit of our previous pricing actions, we expect to see improved margin performance. We believe our longer-term revenue, gross margin, and free cash flow conversion targets are achievable, and our disciplined capital allocation strategy and strong balance sheet place us in an enviable position to take advantage of growth-focused opportunities ahead for Twin Disc.”

Discussion of Results
Twin Disc will host a conference call to discuss these results and to answer questions at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on April 28, 2023. The live audio webcast will be available on Twin Disc’s website at https://ir.twindisc.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-9039 approximately ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.twindisc.com shortly after the call until April 27, 2024.

About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” and “expects,” or similar anticipatory expressions, usually identify forward-looking statements. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and the cyclical nature of many of the Company’s product markets; foreign currency risks and other risks associated with the Company’s international sales and operations; the ability of the Company to successfully implement price increases to offset increasing commodity costs; the ability of the Company to generate sufficient cash to pay its indebtedness as it becomes due; and the possibility of unforeseen tax consequences and the impact of tax reform in the U.S. or other jurisdictions. These and other risks are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented in subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Information
Financial information excluding the impact of asset impairments, restructuring charges, foreign currency exchange rate changes and the impact of acquisitions, if any, in this press release are not measures that are defined in U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These items are measures that management believes are important to adjust for in order to have a meaningful comparison to prior and future periods and to provide a basis for future projections and for estimating our earnings growth prospects. Non-GAAP measures are used by management as a performance measure to judge profitability of our business absent the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes and acquisitions. Management analyzes the company’s business performance and trends excluding these amounts. These measures, as well as EBITDA, provide a more consistent view of performance than the closest GAAP equivalent for management and investors. Management compensates for this by using these measures in combination with the GAAP measures. The presentation of the non-GAAP measures in this press release are made alongside the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Definitions
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is calculated as net earnings or loss excluding interest expense, the provision or benefit for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except per-share data; unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

For the Three Quarters Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

March 25,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

March 25,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net sales

 

$

73,772

 

 

$

59,289

 

 

$

193,036

 

 

$

166,939

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

54,507

 

 

 

41,598

 

 

 

143,451

 

 

 

122,319

 

Gross profit

 

 

19,265

 

 

 

17,691

 

 

 

49,585

 

 

 

44,620

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing, engineering and administrative expenses

 

 

14,626

 

 

 

14,396

 

 

 

45,688

 

 

 

42,753

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

33

 

 

 

303

 

 

 

208

 

 

 

1,542

 

Other operating (income) loss

 

 

1

 

 

 

(63

)

 

 

(4,149

)

 

 

(2,957

)

Income from operations

 

 

4,605

 

 

 

3,055

 

 

 

7,838

 

 

 

3,282

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

522

 

 

 

490

 

 

 

1,682

 

 

 

1,594

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

785

 

 

 

(498

)

 

 

1,834

 

 

 

(608

)

 

 

 

1,307

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

3,516

 

 

 

986

 

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

 

 

3,298

 

 

 

3,063

 

 

 

4,322

 

 

 

2,296

 

Income tax expense

 

 

548

 

 

 

753

 

 

 

2,349

 

 

 

1,757

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

2,750

 

 

 

2,310

 

 

 

1,973

 

 

 

539

 

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(79

)

 

 

(188

)

 

 

(223

)

Net income attributable to Twin Disc

 

$

2,674

 

 

$

2,231

 

 

$

1,785

 

 

$

316

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per share data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic income per share attributable to Twin Disc common shareholders

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.02

 

Diluted income per share attributable to Twin Disc common shareholders

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic shares outstanding

 

 

13,504

 

 

 

13,397

 

 

 

13,455

 

 

 

13,339

 

Diluted shares outstanding

 

 

13,662

 

 

 

13,457

 

 

 

13,608

 

 

 

13,373

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

2,750

 

 

$

2,310

 

 

$

1,973

 

 

$

539

 

Benefit plan adjustments, net of income taxes of $1, $4, $5, and $4, respectively

 

 

578

 

 

 

505

 

 

 

581

 

 

 

1,512

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

1,014

 

 

 

(2,721

)

 

 

3,117

 

 

 

(6,359

)

Unrealized gain on cash flow hedge, net of income taxes of $0, $0, $0, and $0, respectively

 

 

(224

)

 

 

810

 

 

 

(26

)

 

 

1,748

 

Comprehensive income

 

 

4,118

 

 

 

904

 

 

 

5,645

 

 

 

(2,560

)

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

67

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

277

 

 

 

235

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc

 

$

4,185

 

 

$

942

 

 

$

5,922

 

 

$

(2,325

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME TO EBITDA

(In thousands; unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

For the Three Quarters Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

March 25,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

March 25,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Twin Disc

 

$

2,674

 

$

2,231

 

$

1,785

 

$

316

Interest expense

 

 

522

 

 

490

 

 

1,682

 

 

1,594

Income tax expense

 

 

548

 

 

753

 

 

2,349

 

 

1,757

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,670

 

 

2,112

 

 

6,936

 

 

7,317

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

 

$

6,414

 

$

5,586

 

$

12,752

 

$

10,984

 

 

 

 

 

 


RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT

(In thousands; unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

$

2,000

 

$

2,000

Long-term debt

 

 

29,276

 

 

34,543

Total debt

 

 

31,276

 

 

36,543

Less cash

 

 

14,024

 

 

12,521

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net debt

 

$

17,252

 

$

24,022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands; except share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

14,024

 

 

$

12,521

 

Trade accounts receivable, net

 

 

44,438

 

 

 

45,452

 

Inventories

 

 

136,153

 

 

 

127,109

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

2,968

 

 

 

2,968

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

10,025

 

 

 

7,756

 

Other

 

 

8,341

 

 

 

8,646

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

215,949

 

 

 

204,452

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

40,700

 

 

 

41,615

 

Right-of-use assets operating leases

 

 

12,415

 

 

 

12,685

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

11,239

 

 

 

13,010

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

2,542

 

 

 

2,178

 

Other assets

 

 

2,668

 

 

 

2,583

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

285,513

 

 

$

276,523

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

$

2,000

 

 

$

2,000

 

Accounts payable

 

 

29,726

 

 

 

28,536

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

56,886

 

 

 

50,542

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

88,612

 

 

 

81,078

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

 

29,276

 

 

 

34,543

 

Lease obligations

 

 

9,897

 

 

 

10,575

 

Accrued retirement benefits

 

 

10,315

 

 

 

9,974

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

3,391

 

 

 

3,802

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

5,403

 

 

 

5,363

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

146,894

 

 

 

145,335

 

 

 

 

 

Twin Disc shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred shares authorized: 200,000; issued: none; no par value

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common shares authorized: 30,000,000; issued: 14,632,802; no par value

 

 

42,145

 

 

 

42,551

 

Retained earnings

 

 

136,815

 

 

 

135,031

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(28,503

)

 

 

(32,086

)

 

 

 

150,457

 

 

 

145,496

 

Less treasury stock, at cost (818,115 and 960,459 shares, respectively)

 

 

12,527

 

 

 

14,720

 

 

 

 

 

Total Twin Disc shareholders' equity

 

 

137,930

 

 

 

130,776

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

689

 

 

 

412

 

Total equity

 

 

138,619

 

 

 

131,188

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

$

285,513

 

 

$

276,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands; unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Quarters Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

March 25,

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,973

 

 

$

539

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,936

 

 

 

7,317

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

(4,237

)

 

 

(2,939

)

Restructuring expenses

 

 

(54

)

 

 

(487

)

Provision for deferred income taxes

 

 

(1,462

)

 

 

(1,383

)

Stock compensation expense and other non-cash charges, net

 

 

2,355

 

 

 

2,642

 

Net change in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

1,348

 

 

 

(12,912

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

 

 

6,859

 

 

 

(7,223

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

 

(6,810

)

 

 

(2,371

)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

 

 

7,177

 

 

 

9,152

 

Proceeds on note receivable

 

 

-

 

 

 

500

 

Other, net

 

 

199

 

 

 

465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

566

 

 

 

7,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under revolving loan arrangements

 

 

65,862

 

 

 

78,142

 

Repayments of revolving loan arrangements

 

 

(69,823

)

 

 

(73,192

)

Repayments of other long-term debt

 

 

(1,534

)

 

 

(2,063

)

Payments of finance lease obligations

 

 

(204

)

 

 

(726

)

Payments of withholding taxes on stock compensation

 

 

(463

)

 

 

(487

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

 

 

(6,162

)

 

 

1,674

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

240

 

 

 

(1,712

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash

 

 

1,503

 

 

 

485

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

12,521

 

 

 

12,340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period

 

$

14,024

 

 

$

12,825

 

 

Investors:
Clermont Partners
TwinDiscIR@clermontpartners.com

Source: Twin Disc, Incorporated