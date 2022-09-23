U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.88 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -4.14 (-4.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -29.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.75 (-3.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9698
    -0.0139 (-1.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0389 (-3.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2960
    +0.9610 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,916.96
    -375.83 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.57
    -9.97 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Twin Disc Signs Lease Agreement for Office Location in Milwaukee

Twin Disc, Incorporated
·2 min read
Twin Disc, Incorporated
Twin Disc, Incorporated

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), a global leader in power transmission technology for marine, land-based and oil & gas applications, has announced the lease of an office space in Milwaukee, WI.

The 8,100 square foot space on the fourth floor of an office building located on Erie Street in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward will accommodate approximately 25 employees. The Company expects to relocate its corporate team to the new location in early 2023.

The lease of an office space in Milwaukee, and tentative sale of its location at 1328 Racine Street, is part of Twin Disc’s asset optimization strategy. “We continue to find ways to reduce our footprint and provide more value for our shareholders, customers and employees,” said John Batten, President & Chief Executive Officer, Twin Disc, Inc. “We assessed several locations for the new office space and found that downtown Milwaukee better suits this subset of employees.”

“Having transitioned manufacturing and assembly functions to more modern and efficient facilities in the Racine area, our current space is not being fully utilized,” continued Batten. “We truly believe that the community will be better served if our building on Racine Street is redeveloped into a space that provides more jobs or amenities.”

It’s Wisconsin-based manufacturing and assembly facilities, located at 4600 21st St, Racine, WI, will continue to produce industrial products, marine transmissions for the commercial and pleasure craft markets, and land-based transmissions used in off-road applications. The Company will continue operations at its North American Aftermarket Distribution Center, located in Sturtevant, WI.

About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

Contact: Jeffrey S. Knutson
(262) 638-4242


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Dropped as Much as 5% Friday

    Word spread quickly yesterday that almost 1.1 million Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles were being recalled. At the morning's lows, Tesla shares were down just shy of 5%. The stock market isn't always efficient, but simple math indicates that the recall isn't the reason Tesla shares have dropped for a second straight day.

  • Zim Is Undervalued Despite an Astounding Payout Record

    The shipping company has developed a reputation as one of the best dividend stocks around

  • Investors should shift to bonds if they 'can't see themselves buying' lows: Strategist

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the bond market and why investors should turn their attention there if they're turned off by market volatility.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

    It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the EV stock is likely falling as the broader market responds to soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors are getting increasingly concerned about the potential for a global recession, and that sentiment is likely contributing to Nio's share price decline today.​​ The stock fell by as much as 4.9% today and was down by 2.5% as of 11:09 a.m. ET.

  • Before You Buy Chevron or Enterprise Products Stock: Here's 1 Energy Dividend Stock I'd Buy First

    Needless to say, this has investors -- especially those looking for dividends -- very interested in energy stocks right now. Two in particular are getting a lot of attention: Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). While both Chevron and Enterprise Products are strong companies (I own Enterprise Products, too), there are some characteristics of Phillips 66 that are very compelling.

  • Banks warn chip sector facing greater headwinds

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the chip sector, the impact of a macroeconomic slowdown, and Morgan Stanley lowering its price target on AMD to $95 from $102.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited's (NASDAQ:GSUN) largest shareholder, CEO Xueyuan Weng sees holdings value fall by 10.0% following recent drop

    A look at the shareholders of Golden Sun Education Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GSUN ) can tell us which group is most...

  • 10 Dividend Stocks That Raised Their Dividends in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks that raised their dividends in 2022. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Raised Their Dividends in 2022. Given growing earnings, some companies are raising their payouts this year. According to the Janus […]

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Camping World Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of recreational vehicle (RV) company Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) crashed on Friday, after an analyst lowered their price target in a research note. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, Camping World stock was down 10%. Truist analyst Michael Swartz has been busily researching the state of the RV market, which led him to lower his target price for Camping World stock.

  • Here’s What Makes AT&T (T) a Smart Investment Choice

    Chartwell Investment Partners, an asset management company, released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the second quarter, Chartwell-managed accounts fell in line with their respective index benchmarks, however, the Chartwell Dividend Model outperformed by a significant margin versus its benchmark. Go over the fund’s top […]

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • ‘You fight inflation with economic pain’: Billionaire Ray Dalio just issued dire warning to investors — this is what he holds to prepare for the tough times ahead

    The hedge fund legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    The market sell-off in 2022 has been brutal, but the longer you invest, the more you recognize that market corrections are opportunities. If you have more than 10 years until retirement, buying shares of strong companies while their stock prices are down has historically been a smart way to build wealth. If you invest just $500 a month at the historical average annual return of the stock market of 10%, you would have $1.1 million after 30 years.