A Twin Peaks worker claims she made more than $600 in one shift — but was still barely able to pay her rent. Here are 3 'cash-only' savings hacks to make sure everything gets covered

Twin Peaks worker Avery Linhart alleged in a viral TikTok video that she was able to make hundreds of dollars in one 13-hour shift — on a day when she was $300 short on rent.

Linhart says she made $211 in cash and $420 on card payments at the sports bar, adding up to $631, or about $48.50 an hour, ultimately allowing her to pay the bill.

The video, which has been viewed 3.1 million times since being posted in April, sparked debate — with some viewers questioning how she came so close to coming up short on her rent while being able to earn so much money in a single shift. Linhart, who says she's a college student majoring in construction science, explained in the comment section her rent costs $15,000 per year, while her tuition fees add up to $16,000 per year. This was on top of her everyday expenditures and cash set aside for her savings.

While Linhart was able to scrounge up the funds she needed at the last minute, it’s probably best if you stay ahead of your big bills to avoid falling behind. Here are three “cash-only” ways to make sure everything gets covered.

1. Try the “cash stuffing” hack

One of the top tried-and-true methods of getting your money habits into control is to start budgeting — and many people swear TikTok’s viral “cash stuffing” technique has helped them save money.

You basically take your paycheck in cash and divide it into different categories — such as rent, groceries and recreational activities — in envelopes.

If you hit the mall and your shopping bill extends over the amount you have available to you in cash, you’ll be forced to put some items back.

This method can help ensure that you make all your regularly scheduled bill payments on time — as well as stash some funds aside for the future, like your retirement or emergency savings.

2. Use a cash-back credit card

Consider applying for a cash-back credit card that gives you money back every time you shop.

These cards could come with a flat interest rate or tiers that get you higher returns on certain purchases, like groceries and gas.

You could earn anywhere from 1% to 5% back, depending on the card and if you reach a certain spending threshold. Some issuers will allow you to take the cash as a check, have it deducted from your credit card bill or receive it in the form of a gift card.

Just ensure you aren’t overspending to earn rewards — carrying a high credit card balance won’t exactly help you pay your rent bill on time.

3. Put your pennies to work

Don’t just stash your cash under the mattress — find smart ways to let your savings grow.

Instead of you frantically checking the market every hour, some investing services will just streamline the process and automatically rebalance your portfolio.

You could even start investing with just your spare change.

So every time you buy a pair of iced coffees before working a double shift at Twin Peaks — just as Linhart seems to do — you can use an investing app to round up the price to the nearest dollar and place the excess into your portfolio.

