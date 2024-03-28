Advertisement
Twin Vee Powercats Full Year 2023 Earnings: US$0.76 loss per share (vs US$0.67 loss in FY 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$33.4m (up 4.5% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: US$7.19m (loss widened by 40% from FY 2022).

  • US$0.76 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.67 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Twin Vee Powercats shares are down 15% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Twin Vee Powercats that you need to take into consideration.

