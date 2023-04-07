Twinings cuts number of tea bags per pack – but supermarket raises price anyway

Twinings

Twinings has cut the size of its packs by a fifth, but Morrisons has raised the price by 69p on its shelves.

The tea brand has slashed the size of packs of many of its bestselling teas, bringing them down from 100 to 80 bags.

The 300-year-old company said it had lowered the recommended retail price of the new packs so shoppers would not have to pay more per bag.

The price on shelf has fallen in all the major supermarkets apart from Morrisons, which at the time of writing was selling newer, smaller packs of Earl Grey and Lady Grey for £5.99 – a rise of 69p.

It comes as an analysis of supermarket prices across a basket of 41 items by Which? in March found Morrisons to be the third most-expensive supermarket behind Ocado and Waitrose.

Last summer, Morrisons was selling packs of 100 Twinings Earl Grey and Lady Grey tea bags for £5.30, analysis with internet archive tool The Wayback Machine shows.

Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys have all listed the new packs at a lower price.

A Twinings spokesman said: “We recently reduced the number of teabags in some of our Black Tea range and therefore we have reduced our manufacturer recommended retail prices so that the cost per bag to the consumer would remain unchanged.

“Ultimately, we can only recommend retail prices and it is at the discretion of retailers to set the shelf price for the products they sell in their stores,” the spokesman added.

Larger 100 packs of Twinings’ English Breakfast and Everyday tea bags are currently listed as out of stock on Morrisons’ website.

A Morrisons spokesman said: “This is an unprecedented period of inflation and we are working hard to keep prices down and competitive for our customers while maintaining high standards and availability in all our stores.”

Morrisons has been slashing prices over recent months in hopes of restoring flagging sales, after it was forced to cede the position of Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket to Aldi last year when the discounter’s sales overtook its own.

Story continues

Morrisons said last week it plans to slash its costs by £700m by cutting down the range of products it manufactures and simplifying routes taken by its delivery drivers.

Many food and drink manufacturers have been shrinking the size of their products over recent years. When it is done with no corresponding change in price to cut costs, the practice is known as “shrinkflation”.

Recent examples of shrinkflation have included Mini Cheddars, which made some of its biscuits smaller and less cheesy in December 2022, and Magnum, which cut the number of ice creams in its multipacks in February but kept the price the same.

The Twinings spokesman added: “We regularly review our pack sizes and recently reduced the size of our black tea range which is more in line with the pack sizes within the Tea category. We now offer 40, 80 and 120 pack sizes across this range.”