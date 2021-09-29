U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Twinlode Automation Accelerates Growth with New South Bend Office

·2 min read

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twinlode Automation, a leader in the material handling industry of automated and traditional pallet rack solutions, has announced a new office space in the newly renovated Studebaker building, just south of downtown South Bend, Indiana. The mixed-use technology center in the Renaissance District, once home to car manufacturer Studebaker, now serves as the home to Twinlode Automation's new corporate head office.

Twinlode Logo (PRNewsfoto/Twinlode Automation)

"The decision to expand our office space was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Mike Klaer, Partner of Twinlode Automation. "This new office allows Twinlode the opportunity to expand staffing and increase our ability to support current and future clients."

According to property owner Kevin Smith, "The Renaissance District project is a mixed-use adaptive-reuse development of existing buildings that have a deep memory and have served both the community and country for decades." With 1.2 million square feet of high-tech space available, the Renaissance District promises to be the largest mixed-use technology center in the Midwest.

This new office space enables Twinlode to accelerate company growth as new positions are filled for engineering, project management, human resources, accounting, and customer support. The newly remodeled space includes flexible workspaces and offices, along with a conference room, lounge area, kitchen, and break room.

In addition to the South Bend office, Twinlode Automation has regional coverage throughout North America in Los Angeles, San Jose, Portland, Dallas, and Atlanta.

For more information about Twinlode Automation, visit www.twinlodeautomation.com or call 574-271-2300.

About Twinlode Automation:
Twinlode Automation is a leader in the material handling industry, leveraging over 30 years of experience to provide clients with complete storage solutions for total warehouse management. Twinlode Automation offers both traditional pallet rack systems and automated solutions to help customers overcome supply chain and logistical challenges in a variety of industries such as cold chain, fast moving consumer goods, beverage, agriculture and others across the supply chain. From conception to completion, Twinlode offers services which include consultation, design and implementation.

www.twinlodeautomation.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twinlode-automation-accelerates-growth-with-new-south-bend-office-301387189.html

SOURCE Twinlode Automation

