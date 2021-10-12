U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,331.00
    -20.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,236.00
    -140.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,631.50
    -69.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.00
    -12.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.42
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    -1.6050 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.00
    -18.77 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2970
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,885.50
    +265.21 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,333.12
    -8.73 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,202.60
    -295.60 (-1.04%)
     

Twinner Puts American Dealers on Equal Footing with E-Commerce Giants

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twinner Group, a startup working with the major European car companies and a number of dealer groups, is putting American dealers on equal footing with e-commerce giants, without those dealers having to make big investments or purchase expensive machinery.

Twinner Space Open Car
Twinner Space Open Car

Twinner's unique car scanner creates a complete Digital Twinn® of cars. It delivers a 360-degree view that includes the roof, body, interior and the underbody, allowing consumers to "see" if the car has ever been repainted due to accidents - all from without ever having to step foot in a dealership.

Twinner announced its US plans Tuesday at the Digital Dealer Show in Las Vegas.

According to Twinner CEO Silvan Cloud Rath, the average dealer group can expect to increase its turn rate by 15 percent and save up to $400 per car, tapping into a growing trend of online used car sales. By 2025 in a $1 trillion market, experts predict 25 percent of all used cars will be sold online.

"When we break a bone, we go and get an MRI," Rath said. "Or, we get a CAT scan for brain injuries or a chest x-ray for the heart, lungs and other internal organs. We thought, 'Why not do that for a used car?'"

The technology is similar to medical scanning technology. When vehicles drive into the Twinner Space®, multispectral sensors and lasers scan the car to create a Digital Twinn of unparalleled quality, Rath said.

"We create a Digital Twinn®, which is comparable to a clean bill of health, a skeptical buyer can see it for themselves -- from their living room," Rath said. "They don't just have to take the seller at his or her word."

"You can even zoom in and detect scratches on the rim of the wheel or tiny dents on the door. We want to increase consumer confidence and trust in digital transactions."

Dealers won't have to buy the scanner, what the company has named Twinner Space®; they will pay for each scan. The first scanners will arrive in the US early in 2022. Rath predicts Twinner will someday also help establish a fair price when the original owner goes to sell the car to a dealer.

Twinner®, formed in 2019 and headquartered in Halle, Germany, scans vehicles and creates an identical data record. This Digital Twinn® allows cars to be inspected, bought, and sold online anytime and anywhere...

MEDIA CONTACT: Scott Fosgard Communications: Scott Fosgard +1.734.272.7440 scott@fosgardpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twinner-puts-american-dealers-on-equal-footing-with-e-commerce-giants-301397527.html

SOURCE Twinner

Recommended Stories

  • Ford F-150 Lightning: Riding in Ford’s first electric pickup

    At an electric vehicle event last week in the New York City area, Ford offered dealers, journalists, and select Ford customers a chance to ride in its upcoming electric vehicles. Along with the upcoming Mustang Mach-E GT and E-Transit electric commercial van, Ford had another big vehicle on offer - the all electric F-150 Lightning pickup.

  • Are Ford's Chip Supplies Finally Improving?

    The automaker's good September sales numbers suggest the chip shortage might be easing, but concerns linger.

  • Tesla Stock Rises In Buy Range With China Sales Data On Deck

    Monthly China EV sales data is expected Tuesday, with Tesla seen posting strong deliveries. Tesla rose within a buy range.

  • We Drove Ford’s F-150 Lightning EV. The Drive Isn’t Even the Best Part.

    Barron's just drove in a new all-electric F-150 Lightning. We were impressed. The drive is great, but it's the features that really get our juices flowing.

  • Tesla tempted drivers with 'insane' mode and now is tracking them to judge safety. Experts say it's ludicrous.

    SAN FRANCISCO - Tesla pioneered driving modes called "Insane" and "Ludicrous" that maxed out the cars' acceleration, practically encouraging drag racing. The cars' automated systems have introduced new behaviors, too - some of them impolite, such as not reacting to signaled lane changes, or taking sharp curves at speed. Now, Tesla wants its drivers to be nice. And it started testing them on it late last month.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories fr

  • Ford Mustang Mach-E GT First Drive Review | Packing that electric punch

    The Ford Mustang Mach-E as we have known it has lacked "the punch." Now, if it significantly outperforms its EPA range as other Mach-Es have in real-world testing, while Tesla slightly underperforms as it has, the effective difference between that same 315-mile Model 3 Performance won't be that great.

  • Ford's Mach-E GT is an American muscle car for the 21st century

    In which I finally discover what all the Mach-E fuss was about.

  • 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS450+ Electrifies Luxury

    The less powerful version of the EQS offers relative value and range for a six-figure outlay.

  • GM has started shipping replacement battery modules for recalled Chevy Bolt EVs

    General Motors has started shipping to dealers replacement battery modules for recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles after delays caused by shutdowns at multiple manufacturing plants as a result of the widespread shortage of semiconductors. The two battery assembly facilities, in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, resumed production at the end of September. At that time, GM said that replacement battery modules would be shipped to dealers as soon as mid-October.

  • 2003 Acura NSX-T 6-Speed Has Only 9,300-Miles On The Clock

    This gorgeous Acura NSX is looking for a new JDM lover’s garage to call home.

  • Best new cars for under $20,000

    Well, there are actually only nine cars in that price bracket. It's a compact sedan, which means it's significantly more spacious than the usual subcompact cars available in this price bracket. It comes standard with a six-speed manual, but you can get a CVT for an extra $900, and it still fits the budget at $19,785.

  • Bay Area Grant Program Offers $9500 to Trade Your Gasoline Car for an EV

    California program is a Cash for Internal-Combustion Clunkers deal for people in lower income brackets.

  • Home from home: Mercedes-Benz doubles down on China

    Mercedes-Benz, the German company founded by the inventors of the motor car, is pouring more resources into its cutting-edge research and design capabilities in China as the centre of gravity of the new auto world shifts eastwards. In a drive to create a "home away from home", Mercedes-Benz is doubling down on bases in Beijing and Shanghai to stay ahead of regulations and consumer trends in a car market that outstrips the United States and Germany combined. Three years after initially announcing plans to strengthen its research and development (R&D) in the country, the luxury car brand owned by Daimler will unveil its new Tech Center China in Beijing this month.

  • 2022 Dodge Durango adds a few features, removes a bunch of colors

    Automotive News' forecast for the Dodge Durango is a cliffhanger, reading, "End in 2024?" If the three-row muscle SUV does only have two model years left, next year's minimal changes that giveth and taketh away make sense. For 2022, every Durango gets blind-spot monitoring and rear cross path detection standard, features which couldn't be had on the entry-level Durango SXT and were a $495 option on others. The SXT adds a third row for standard seven-passenger seating instead of five-passenger, and in the front row, the driver's seat comes standard with power.

  • Fisker Magic Works to develop two new luxury EVs in the U.K.

    Fisker Automotive is laying the groundwork for its third and fourth acts, to be led by a new division in the U.K. The first act is the Ocean crossover, due in production form at next month's L.A. Auto Show and due to enter production in November 2022. The Fisker Pear, whose model name stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, is expected to arrive at the end of 2023. Following a year after that will be two new projects coming from the company's new Fisker Magic Works, set up earlier this month in the U.K. Former Aston Martin engineer David King, whose resume includes everything from the DB7 V12 to the Q by Aston Martin customization department, was hired as the SVP of engineering to lead development at the Magic Works.

  • Kia Forte Gets Handsome Refresh for 2022

    The compact sedan sports sharper styling and new tech features, including a larger infotainment screen and more driver assists.

  • Is that really a police car? An electric subcompact joins NC Capitol Police fleet

    State Capitol Police officers now fight over who gets to drive the Chevy Bolt next, chief says.

  • Car Companies—Including Porsche, GM and Toyota—Have Big 5G Plans

    Among the possible uses: updates on the go, alerts about road conditions, and cars that talk to one another.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.