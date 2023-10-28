Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 9.8% this week, taking three-year losses to 80%

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST), who have seen the share price tank a massive 80% over a three year period. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 55% in a year. Furthermore, it's down 40% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With the stock having lost 9.8% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Twist Bioscience wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Twist Bioscience saw its revenue grow by 36% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 22% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Twist Bioscience

A Different Perspective

Investors in Twist Bioscience had a tough year, with a total loss of 55%, against a market gain of about 6.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Twist Bioscience better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Twist Bioscience has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

