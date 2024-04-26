New twist in fight for Cannon Mills millions as NC textile heirs, Atrium clash in court

Catherine Muccigrosso
4 min read
0

The battle over a North Carolina textile heir’s fortune worth millions is now headed to mediation.

It’s the latest development in the legal battle between Atrium Health and descendants of one-time owners Cannon Mills Co., who are embroiled in a battle to claim the inheritance of money derived from the former Kannapolis-based company.

Retired N.C. Business Court Chief Judge Jim Gale has been assigned to oversee mediation in the case, new court filings show.

Cannon textile mill descendants want to stop Charlotte’s largest hospital system from receiving millions of dollars from the family trust, claiming Atrium is not the intended recipient and does not meet the trust’s charitable purposes. The exact total money at stake was not cited in public court records.

Atrium — overseen by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority — argues it is entitled to trust distributions and this month filed a motion to remove the trustees blocking it from the inheritance.

N.C. Business Court filings do not specify the trust’s value.

There is no timetable yet for when mediation would begin, or what would happen if mediation fails.

Atrium Health wants trustees removed in NC’s Cannon Mills textile inheritance feud. The case is headed to mediation.
Atrium Health wants trustees removed in NC’s Cannon Mills textile inheritance feud. The case is headed to mediation.

What led to the Cannon trust fight

For part of the 20th century, Cannon Mills once stood as the world’s largest producer of towels and sheets.

Cannon Mills traces its roots to 1887, when local investors led by James Cannon opened a small yarn-spinning plant in Concord. His son, Charles Albert Cannon, took over operations after his father died in 1921. By that time, the company had relocated to what would become Kannapolis, and a few years, was known as Cannon Mills.

The company saw a number of owners and name changes before it collapsed into bankruptcy as Pillowtex in 2003. That triggered the largest one-day job loss in the history of North Carolina and the textile industry at that time, as 7,650 people lost their jobs, mainly in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

In 1965, Cannon’s wife, Ruth Coltrane Cannon, created a trust for her grandson, Charles Albert Cannon III. Following his death, she said in her will, the trust would go to county-owned Cabarrus Memorial Hospital. Her grandson died last October.

Through a series of mergers over the past decades, Cabarrus Memorial became part of Atrium, which is now part of Advocate Health with revenue of more than $27 billion.

Since Cabarrus Memorial does not exist anymore, the trustees say Atrium Health is not the proper beneficiary. If the trust could not be paid “expressly” to the county-owned Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, it was to be distributed to “religious, charitable, scientific, literary, or educational purposes,” the trustees argued in court documents.

In February, Cannon textile mill descendants filed a lawsuit to stop Atrium from receiving trust distributions.

“Cannon did not direct her philanthropy to a multi-state, multi-billion-dollar corporate conglomerate like Atrium, and she certainly didn’t intend for such a corporate conglomerate to attack her family members for trying to be faithful to her wishes and charitable purposes,” attorney Kearns Davis said Monday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer.

Atrium objected to the trust’s interpretation of the will and threatened legal action if distributions did not begin Feb. 15.

Stacks from Fieldcrest Cannon mills rise above Cannon Village in Kannapolis in this 1999 file photo. The former mill site is now home to the N.C. Research Campus, a Minor League Baseball stadium and a redeveloped downtown.
Stacks from Fieldcrest Cannon mills rise above Cannon Village in Kannapolis in this 1999 file photo. The former mill site is now home to the N.C. Research Campus, a Minor League Baseball stadium and a redeveloped downtown.

Atrium’s counterclaim

This month, Atrium filed a counterclaim, saying Cannon trustees “failed and refused” to provide income distributions or accounting information about the trust. Atrium wants the trustees removed and new trustees appointed, as well as financial damages and fees.

“The trustees have committed serious breaches of trust,” Atrium said in an April 10 filing. “The trustees have also persistently failed and refused to administer the trust effectively.”

The three trustees listed in the filing are Craig and Kathleen Cannon, both of Forsyth County, and Thomas Fields of Michigan.

”We filed our counterclaim because we believe the law is clear. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority (d/b/a Atrium Health) is the successor in interest to Cabarrus Memorial Hospital and is entitled to the distributions from the trust,” Atrium Health officials said Monday in a statement to the Observer. “CMHA continues to operate what is now known as Atrium Health Cabarrus as a public hospital for the benefit of the residents of Cabarrus County.”

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US probes Tesla recall of 2 million vehicles over Autopilot, citing concerns

    U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they have opened an investigation into whether Tesla's recall of more than 2 million vehicles announced in December to install new Autopilot safeguards is adequate. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was opening an investigation after identified concerns due to crash events after vehicles had the recalled software update installed "and results from preliminary NHTSA tests of remedied vehicles". NHTSA also cited Tesla's statement "that a portion of the remedy both requires the owner to opt in and allows a driver to readily reverse it."

  • Crypto Firm Sues SEC to Fend Off Oversight of Ethereum

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto software firm Consensys sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission in an effort to fend off regulation of the Ethereum blockchain and push back against what it called the agency’s “campaign to seize control over the future of cryptocurrency.”Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingHuawei’s New Phone R

  • GlaxoSmithKline sues Pfizer and BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine technology

    (Reuters) -GlaxoSmithKline sued Pfizer and BioNTech in Delaware federal court on Thursday, accusing them of infringing GSK patents related to messenger RNA (mRNA) technology in the companies' blockbuster COVID-19 vaccines. GSK said in the lawsuit that Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccines violate the company's patent rights in mRNA-vaccine innovations developed "more than a decade before" the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Do Kwon's Huge Fine Shows the SEC Is Ratcheting Up Penalties Against Crypto Firms

    Suggested fines the securities watchdog suggested for Terraform Labs and Ripple are out-of-line with what it has collected from crypto firms in the past.

  • Russian court orders seizure of nearly $440M in JPMorgan funds

    The ongoing legal battle between state-owned VTB Bank and the largest U.S. bank revolves around funds frozen in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions.

  • US ban on worker noncompetes faces uphill legal battle

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission's ban on "noncompete" agreements commonly signed by workers is likely vulnerable to legal challenges, experts said, as some courts have grown increasingly skeptical of federal agencies' power to adopt broad rules. The commission in unveiling the rule on Tuesday said agreements not to join employers' competitors or launch rival businesses suppress workers' wages and stunt their mobility and job opportunities. About 30 million people, or 20% of U.S. workers, have signed noncompetes, the agency said.

  • Court revives Whole Foods worker's lawsuit over 'Black Lives Matter' masks

    A U.S. appeals court revived a lawsuit accusing Whole Foods of illegally firing a worker who refused to remove her "Black Lives Matter" facemask and complained about racism at the upscale grocery chain. In a 3-0 decision released on Wednesday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the firing of Savannah Kinzer, an outspoken critic who worked in a Cambridge, Massachusetts, store, "arguably deviated" from Whole Foods' disciplinary process. The Boston-based panel also upheld the dismissal of similar claims by two other workers, Haley Evans and Christopher Michno, finding no proof that Whole Foods' discipline of them was unusual.

  • After shrugging off a $355 million first-quarter loss, Boeing has to slog through the mud of fresh allegations it retaliated against workers

    Two Boeing engineers said their poor—and identical—performance reviews were the company lashing out over their raised safety concerns.

  • TikTok vows to take US ban bill to the courts. It faces an uphill climb.

    TikTok has vowed to challenge in court a new law that could result in a ban of the video app in the US, but it could find that it is on less-than-solid legal ground.

  • Crypto firm Consensys sues US SEC over Ethereum regulation

    The regulation of the industry has become a contentious issue as the sector's biggest companies, including Coinbase Global, allege the SEC does not have jurisdiction on the grounds that crypto tokens are not securities. The U.S. markets watchdog has been "attempting to unlawfully regulate ether through ad hoc enforcement actions against Consensys and possibly others," Consensys complaint alleged. Consensys said it was looking for the court's confirmation that the SEC does not have legal authority to regulate the user-controlled software interfaces built on Ethereum, or the Ethereum blockchain.