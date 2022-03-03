U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.41
    -26.46 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.51
    +0.84 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.70
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1069
    -0.0053 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3347
    -0.0058 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4810
    -0.0390 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,490.88
    -1,591.21 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.76
    -32.92 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Twitch will ban streamers who frequently share misinformation

Kris Holt
·2 min read

Twitch has updated its misinformation policies and says it will ban those who frequently share falsehoods. Under the new rules, the platform will block “harmful misinformation superspreaders who persistently share misinformation on or off of Twitch," as The New York Times first reported.

"Every day, people come together on Twitch to build communities that celebrate a variety of interests, passions, and talents," Twitch wrote in a blog post. "We’re proud that Twitch can bring people together — but we do not believe that individuals who use online services to spread false, harmful information, have a place in our community. While these individuals are not prevalent on Twitch, they could cause significant harm if allowed on our service."

Fewer than 100 channels will be affected by the policy at the outset, Twitch said. It sees these primarily as precautionary measures. For the platform to take action under these rules, channels must meet several criteria. "We seek to remove users whose online presence is dedicated to persistently sharing widely disproven and broadly shared harmful misinformation topics," the policy reads.

The "Harmful Misinformation Actors" rules cover lies about COVID-19 vaccines and election fraud, as well as conspiracy theories related to dangerous medical treatments. The policy also means that those who peddle "misinformation promoted by conspiracy networks tied to violence and/or promoting violence" or share falsehoods that could put public safety at risk during emergencies risk being booted off of the platform.

Twitch says it works with independent misinformation experts like the Global Disinformation Index, along with election boards and congressional certification to assess civic misinformation claims, such as election fraud and ballot tampering.

The platform also noted to The Times that the policy applies to Russian state-run media channels that are spreading lies, though it has only spotted one of those to date. Other platforms — such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Spotifyand Reddit — have banned, labeled or limited the spread of content from Russian state media outlets over the last week amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

It's notable that the policy covers actions carried out by creators outside of their Twitch streams. If you learn about a streamer who may be violating the away from Twitch, you can report them by email. Last year, the service said it would ban users for serious misconduct that took place offline or on other platforms.

Engadget has contacted Twitch for comment.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Travel software firm Sabre removes Russia's Aeroflot from global marketplace

    Travel software company Sabre Corp. terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot on Thursday, further isolating the Russian state-owned airline from the rest of the world following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sabre will cut Aeroflot off from its global marketplace, which is widely used by travel agencies and third-party travel websites to book flights. The move will severely limit the Russian airline's ability to sell tickets online. "...

  • Russian journalist escapes country out of fear for his life

    Tikhon Dzyadko, editor-in-chief of TV Rain, says he and his editorial staff have fled Russia out of fear for their safety

  • Ukraine demands that Russia be cut off from the internet to stop ‘atrocious crimes’

    Russia has used an online ‘propaganda machine’, dedicatedly ‘spreading disinformation, hate speech, promoting violence and hiding the truth’, Ukrainian officials say

  • Israeli couple hopes to rescue surrogate mother in Ukraine

    An Israeli couple has asked for government help in rescuing a surrogate mother carrying their child from the war in Ukraine. Sarit Haiman, ‮‮‮47‬‬‬, had gone through 12 years of unsuccessful fertility treatments before she and her husband, Alex, reached out to an international surrogacy agency based in Israel. Through the agency they connected with Olga Voytenko, a 35-year-old factory worker who got pregnant after an embryo implantation six months ago.

  • Oil slides from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes

    Oil slid 2% on Thursday, after hitting prices not seen in a decade, as sellers jumped on hopes the United States and Iran will agree soon on a nuclear deal that could add barrels to a tight global market. Trade was volatile, with crude prices jumping early to multi-year highs on worries about disruption to Russia's exports, which at 4 to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) are more than any other nation other than Saudi Arabia. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, companies are shunning Russian supply and scrambling for barrels elsewhere.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says

    Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.

  • This Social Security tax is a scandal hiding in plain sight

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may not have anticipated.

  • Terrifying Putin Phone Call Warns ‘Worst Is Yet to Come’

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKYFrench President Emmanuel Macron held a 90 minute phone call instigated by President Vladimir Putin Thursday in which any hopes to call off the war were quickly extinguished. After hanging up, Macron–one of the few world leaders still taking the Russian leader’s calls—felt simply, “the worst is yet to come.”The call came as a cavalcade of increasingly crazy stories emerged from Moscow which signaled Putin was becoming ever more isolated and willing to lash out at Ukraine and his o

  • Fed Chairman Powell: 'We should have moved earlier'

    The Federal Reserve’s top figure said Thursday that the central bank should have acted sooner to pull back on its pandemic-era stimulus and get ahead of rising inflation.

  • How Europe could quickly cut its Russian gas use by a third

    The EU continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars per day on gas imports from Russia, even as European sanctions kick in and a growing list of Western energy companies cut their ties to Russian oil and gas producers. Gas is Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most important source of financing, and cutting off imports would deal a devastating blow to his war effort. The trouble is, Russia supplies about 45% of Europe’s gas, which remains an indispensable fuel for electricity, building heat, and factories—and there are few good alternatives to replace it.

  • Germany opposes ban on Russian oil and gas

    Germany is so dependent on Russian energy that cutting off the supply risks sparking social unrest, its economy minister has admitted.

  • Sanctioning Russia is a masterstroke that will cement the dollar’s dominant role in world affairs

    Why Russia can't access its stockpile of money, and why freezing the ruble will also give China second thoughts about its own territorial and economic ambitions

  • Russia Expert Fiona Hill Reveals How It Could All Go South For Vladimir Putin

    There's one unsung group the Russian president "probably has to worry about," the former National Security Council analyst said.

  • Fed Chair Powell: 'War Underscores Need' for Crypto Regulation

    “[The Ukraine-Russia conflict] underscored the need for congressional action on digital finance including crypto currency,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in Congressional testimony on Wednesday.

  • Commerce secretary is designated survivor for 2022 State of the Union

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is the designated survivor for President Biden's first State of the Union address, a White House official said on Tuesday night.Raimondo has served in Biden's Cabinet since March 2021. As secretary of Commerce, she is 10th in the presidential line of succession.Raimondo has been an integral part of the administration's work on addressing the global semiconductor shortage and making the U.S. more competitive with...

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of defense contracting pure play Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -- which got quite a lift on Tuesday after Germany announced plans to triple its 2022 defense budget, and Wolfe Research upgraded LockMart stock in response -- is giving back its gains on Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Lockheed Martin stock is down 4.4%. Why is Lockheed Martin stock -- a defense stock, let's not forget, in a time of conflict in Europe -- down?

  • Saudi crown prince says he does not care if Biden misunderstands him - The Atlantic

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should be focusing on America's interests, in an interview with The Atlantic monthly published on Thursday. Since Biden took office in January 2021, the long-standing strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and Washington has come under strain over Riyadh's human rights record, especially with respect to the Yemen war and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Bitcoin dips as US moves to rein in crypto rally

    Bitcoin was down on Thursday as US lawmakers look to rein in the cryptocurrency industry to prevent Russia from using it to avoid sanctions.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: 2 factors that may increase the risk of cyberattacks, according to an expert

    Adam Isles, Chertoff Group Principal and Head of Cybersecurity Practice, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia's cyberwar capabilities and the outlook for cybersecurity and ransomware attacks.&nbsp;