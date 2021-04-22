U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,134.98
    -38.44 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,815.90
    -321.41 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,818.41
    -131.81 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.61
    -7.01 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.66
    +0.31 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    -9.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    -0.38 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2021
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    -0.0100 (-0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    -0.0092 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9580
    -0.0850 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,476.93
    -3,645.39 (-6.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.54
    -48.51 (-3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.24
    +42.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

Twitch is adding threaded replies to chat

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

If there’s one thing about Twitch chat, it’s that it’s almost always chaotic. Sure, you can tag a specific user to speak to them directly, but that system makes it nearly impossible to have a conversation that involves more than two people when there’s a lot of going on. In an effort to make all of that chaos more manageable, Twitch is introducing threaded conversations. It’s calling the feature Chat Replies, but if you’ve taken advantage of threaded conversations in other apps you’ll be right at home. Hover your mouse over a message and an arrow icon will appear, tap it and then type in your response.

The company first started testing threaded conversations this past August, and many of the features that are included in today’s release are ones Twitch developed listening to feedback from its community. For instance, keyboard shortcuts — you can simultaneously hit ‘alt’ and ‘enter’ to start a reply — were something that early testers suggested the company add. Another feature to come out of user feedback is the ability to customize the interface. You can set it so that Twitch always displays the context of a threaded conversation, whether you're involved in it or not, or only shows that information if a thread involves you.  

Recommended Stories

  • The Oscars are this Sunday! Here's how to catch up on the movies you missed

    Disney has seven Oscar-nominated movies — and you can stream them all.

  • Internal Facebook report finds the company bungled its 'Stop the Steal' response

    Facebook missed several opportunities to crack down on the “Stop the Steal” movement that fueled the Jan. 6, insurrection at the U.S Capitol, according to an internal report obtained by BuzzFeed News.

  • Church Bells Ring After Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict Announced in Minneapolis, Minnesota

    Jurors returned a verdict of guilty on all three charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was tried for the murder of 46-year-old George Floyd, on Tuesday, April 20, after less than 10 hours of deliberation.Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges – second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter – for the killing of Floyd. The verdict was announced just after 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon at the Hennepin County Government Center.Footage captured by Instagram user @karlreichert shows bells ringing at the Westminster Presbyterian Church. “Bells are ringing in Minneapolis,” wrote @karlreichert. “Thank God there’s justice for George Floyd.” Credit: @karlreichert via Storyful

  • Instagram is bringing ads to Reels

    Less than a year after launching its TikTok clone, Instagram is bringing ads to Reels.

  • Eric Andre Alleges He Was Racially Profiled, Drug Searched by Police in Airport

    Actor and comedian Eric Andre alleges he was racially profiled by two police officers in an Atlanta airport before boarding a flight on Wednesday. Andre made the claims in a series of tweets, alleging that two plainclothes officers stopped him at the Delta terminal in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and performed a random drug […]

  • Foxconn drastically scales back plans for $10 billion Wisconsin factory

    After promising 13,000 new jobs in the state, Foxconn will only create 1,454 positions.

  • Whirlpool is raising prices on some appliances by as much as 12%

    Whirlpool is forced to implement some large price increases to offset rising inflation.

  • Aramco Said to Review Upstream Assets for Potential Stake Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is conducting a strategic review of its upstream business, in a move that could potentially see the state-owned firm bring in external investors to some of its oil and gas assets, people with knowledge of the matter said.The world’s biggest energy company is in preliminary discussions with advisers to evaluate its options, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Aramco may study possibilities including selling stakes in the operations at certain fields or entering joint ventures with other large energy producers, the people said.It could also form partnerships to develop new gas resources, according to the people. Any deal could raise billions of dollars for Aramco, which is at the center of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation plan, the people said.Aramco is unlikely to open up its most important oil assets, though it could bring in investors to less sensitive operations, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and the structure of any potential deal hasn’t been decided, the people said. The company, which is formally known as Saudi Arabian Oil Co., declined to comment, as did the energy ministry.Downstream PartnershipsSince Aramco was fully nationalized in 1980, most foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s energy industry has been restricted to downstream assets such as refineries and petrochemical plants. In the past, the company struck joint venture agreements with firms including Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total SE for the exploration and drilling of natural gas in the kingdom.Even before Aramco attracted foreign partners to drill for natural gas in 2003-2004, it held detailed talks with Big Oil companies in the late 1990s to develop its reserves. The talks failed as most companies balked at the the terms that Riyadh was prepared to offer.A few years earlier, Aramco also held discussions with foreign companies to develop the vast Shaybah oil field, but ultimately it decided to bring the asset into production on its own. Saudi Arabia’s hydrocarbons reserves are owned by the state and exploited by Aramco through a multi-decade concession agreement.Profit CenterAramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has started selling stakes in non-core assets to help maintain the company’s $75 billion dividend, most of which goes to the Saudi government. The first deal was sealed earlier this month, when Aramco said it will raise more than $12 billion selling leasing rights over its oil pipelines to investors including EIG Global Energy Partners.The company reshuffled its senior management last year and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization,” which will “assess existing assets” and boost access to growth markets. It is headed by Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi, who reports to Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, told business executives last month that Aramco and the energy ministry are working on an “ambitious program in upstream and downstream” that’s bigger than previously-announced plans. The push could involve additional spending of 500 billion riyals to 1 trillion riyals ($133 billion to $266 billion) over the next ten years, he said.Most of Aramco’s profit comes from its upstream business. Last year, the business posted a 40% decline in earnings before interest, tax and zakat -- a local charitable contribution -- to about $110 billion. It pumped about 9.2 million barrels a day of crude in 2020.Record IPOAramco has been expanding its search for gas to meet rapidly rising local demand. Currently, Saudi Arabia burns huge quantities of crude directly in power stations during the summer to meet a surge in electricity demand for air conditioning. It also wants to use gas for the production of petrochemicals, a high-priority industry for the government in its strategy to diversify the economy.Saudi Arabia plans to invest about $110 billion to develop unconventional gas reserves in the eastern Jafurah field, the official Saudi Press Agency reported last year. The field is expected to start production in 2024.Aramco traces its roots back to concessions granted to U.S. oil companies nearly 90 years ago. The Saudi government first bought a stake in the company in 1973.More recently, Aramco started a process of opening up that culminated in a record-breaking initial public offering on the Saudi stock exchange in 2019. That deal, which saw Aramco sell less than a 2% stake to outside investors, raised about $29.4 billion. Ahead of the listing, Aramco courted some of the world’s largest oil companies to act as cornerstone investors, though it ultimately didn’t reach an agreement for them to buy stock in the offering.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Keeps Stimulus Settings in Place to Await Economic Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank left its crisis-fighting tools unchanged, asserting that its current stimulus settings are powerful enough to put the economy on track for a rebound later this year.The Governing Council kept the size of its pandemic-bond buying program at 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion), confirming that purchases will run at an elevated pace in the current quarter.Officials also held the deposit rate at -0.5% and said they will continue to provide long-term loans to banks to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.President Christine Lagarde will hold a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. Frankfurt time, where she’s likely to be quizzed about how long the ECB plans to keep its stimulus in place after vaccinations allow lockdowns to ease and a euro-zone recovery takes hold.At its last meeting in March, the ECB pledged to significantly step up asset purchases to contain the fallout of a government-bond sell-off that was driven by a speedy U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Such market moves pose a risk to euro-zone activity, as sovereign yields are used as a reference for the cost of bank loans to companies and households.Officials have spent an average net 17 billion euros per week under their pandemic program since then, up from about 14 billion per week in the first weeks of 2021. The aim is to keep borrowing costs for companies, households and governments across the euro area favorable during the pandemic. Net purchases are currently set to last until the end of March 2022.More than 60% of economists in a recent Bloomberg survey expect the ECB to stick to that timeline, despite regular pledges from officials that they will extend and expand the program if needed.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The most logical action for Lagarde at the press conference is probably to express cautious optimism on the economic outlook without providing many hints on the pace of weekly PEPP buying beyond 2Q.”-David Powell, To read his report, click here.The European Union has significantly stepped up its pace of vaccinations in recent weeks, smoothing the path for an economic rebound that’s expected to gain strength in the second half of the year. For now, wide parts of the bloc are still facing severe restrictions to fight an elevated level of infections.Lagarde may also be asked about the ECB’s plans for winding down emergency stimulus, as well as the institution’s ongoing strategy review. The latter, which includes a likely revision of the central bank’s “below, but close to 2%” inflation target, is set to produce results by September.The timetable risks clouding the outlook for investors trying to judge the ECB’s intentions for policy during the recovery phase. That raises the specter of volatile borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the region’s bounce back from the virus lockdowns.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada Becomes First to Signal Exit From Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada took the biggest step yet by a major economy to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus as it hailed a stronger-than-expected recovery from the pandemic.Policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem said Wednesday they would scale back their purchases of government debt by a quarter to C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) and accelerate the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase.The upbeat turn toward plotting a return to more normal policy has been resisted by counterparts elsewhere, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors reacted by driving the Canadian dollar to its biggest gain since June.“This is a fairly hawkish message cast by the Bank of Canada,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email. “They seem quite confident that once the current wave of infections subsides the economic recovery will be robust.”The central bank reiterated its guidance that it won’t raise its benchmark interest rate, currently at 0.25%, until the recovery is complete and inflation is sustainably at 2%. But it changed its projections on when that would happen.New TimelineIn new quarterly economic projections, it revised higher its growth estimate for 2021 by more than two percentage points, to 6.5%, and brought forward its forecasts for when slack would be absorbed.“Based on the Bank’s latest projection, this is now expected to happen some time in the second half of 2022,” the bank said in its latest Monetary Policy Report.At a subsequent press conference, Macklem emphasized that the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.The Federal Reserve, by contrast, says it won’t begin scaling back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the Fed’s March meeting didn’t expect that to happen until 2022.Macklem’s growth revisions bring policy makers more into line with economist projections. Markets had already been pricing in a rate increase in 2022 before Wednesday’s changes. Investors have also been anticipating that Canada’s central bank would be more aggressive than the Federal Reserve in its normalization path.Swaps trading suggests about a 50% chance of a hike in Canada this time next year. Almost three hikes are fully priced in over the next two years, and five hikes over the next three years.Chair Jerome Powell, for his part, has been careful to avoid putting a date on beginning to taper asset purchases in the U.S., though his No. 2, Vice Chair Richard Clarida, has said he doesn’t expect those thresholds to be met this year.Powell has promised to give investors plenty of warning that officials are beginning to debate the timing of a move. He’s been up front in wanting to avoid surprising markets and re-running the 2013 Taper Tantrum, when unexpected news that the Fed was thinking of paring its purchases sent financial markets into a spasm with harmful economic consequences.Loonie SoarsThe Canadian dollar rose 0.9% to C$1.2495 per dollar at 3:47 p.m. in New York, after gaining as much as 1.2%. The market consensus was for the Bank of Canada to pare back its government bond purchases in line with the bank’s new guidance, without altering expectations for no rate hike before 2023.Even before Wednesday’s statement, investors were anticipating the Bank of Canada to be among the most aggressive advanced economies in unwinding stimulus. One reason may be that Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% in the U.S.Still, policy makers remain cautious despite the more positive tone, saying there’s more uncertainty than usual that might affect its estimates for slack. Officials also highlighted concern about the uneven recovery and the potential for scarring in the labor market.What Bloomberg Economics Says...The “Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022, in our view. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor full report, see hereOn technical grounds alone, the central bank’s purchases of Canadian government bonds need to be pared back as the government’s financing requirements drop. It now owns more than 40% of outstanding bonds and is on pace to go above 50% in a few months as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government reduces its issuance by about C$90 billion this year.It’s actually the second time the Bank of Canada has tapered during the pandemic. Macklem reduced the bank’s minimum weekly purchases in October, which had been C$5 billion initially. But at the time, officials characterized the taper as neutral in terms of stimulus, because they shifted purchases toward long-term bonds concurrently.This time, the central bank acknowledged that its reduction of asset purchases will impact the “incremental” amount of stimulus being added to the economy from quantitative easing.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics comment. A previous version of this story was corrected to remove a reference to the Canadian dollar at highest since January.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Confluent Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Confluent Inc., an event streaming platform, has filed confidentially to go public in the U.S.The company said in a statement on Thursday that it submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and will offer shares after the regulator review process is completed.Mountain View, California-based Confluent was valued at $4.5 billion in its latest funding round announced a year ago when it raised $250 million in a financing led by Coatue Management, a statement at the time showed. Altimeter Capital, Franklin Templeton, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital are also among its backers.Confluent was started Jay Kreps, Jun Rao and Neha Narkhede, former engineers at LinkedIn and early developers of streaming processing software Apache Kafka.In June, the company named Steffan Tomlinson as chief financial officer. Tomlinson was previously chief financial officer of Google’s cloud and technical infrastructure business.(Updates fourth paragraph to include third founder)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Eyeing Tax Rate as High as 43.4% in Next Economic Package

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6% to help pay for a raft of social spending that addresses long-standing inequality, according to people familiar with the proposal.For those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for wealthy investors could be as high as 43.4%. The new marginal 39.6% rate would be an increase from the current base rate of 20%, the people said on the condition of anonymity because the plan is not yet public.A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be kept in place, pushing the tax rate on returns on financial assets higher than rates on some wage and salary income, they said.QuickTake: How Capital Gains Are Taxed and What Biden Might DoStocks slid the most in more than a month on the news, with the S&P 500 Index down 0.9% at the close. Ten-year Treasury yields fell to 1.54% from an intraday high of 1.59% before Bloomberg’s report.The proposal could reverse a long-standing provision of the tax code that taxes returns on investment lower than on labor. Biden campaigned on equalizing the capital gains and income tax rates for wealthy individuals, saying it’s unfair that many of them pay lower rates than middle-class workers.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the capital-gains plan at a press briefing Thursday, said, “we’re still finalizing what the pay-fors look like.” Biden is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming “American Families Plan.”Other measures that the administration has discussed in recent weeks include enhancing the estate tax for the wealthy. Biden has warned that those earning over $400,000 can expect to pay more in taxes. The White House has already rolled out plans for corporate tax hikes, which go to fund the $2.25 trillion infrastructure-focused “American Jobs Plan.”Republicans have insisted on retaining the 2017 tax cuts implemented by former President Donald Trump, and argued that the current capital-gains framework encourages saving and promotes future economic growth.“It’s going to cut down on investment and cause unemployment,” Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee and former chair of that panel, said of the Biden capital-gains plan. He lauded the result of the 2017 tax cuts, and said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”GOP lawmakers on Thursday called for repurposing previously appropriated, unused pandemic-relief funds to help pay for their counteroffer infrastructure plan. The group underlined opposition to tax hikes, other than a potential revamp of the levies that go toward highway funding in a way that would cover electric vehicles.Earlier: GOP Counters Biden With $568 Billion Infrastructure PlanBiden will detail the American Families Plan in a joint address to Congress on April 28. It is set to include a wave of new spending on children and education, including a temporary extension of an expanded child tax credit that would give parents up to $300 a month for young children or $250 for those six and older.Biden’s proposal to equalize the tax rates for wage and capital gains income for high earners would greatly curb the favorable tax treatment on so-called carried interest, which is the cut of profits on investments taken by private equity and hedge fund managers.The plan would effectively end carried interest benefits for fund managers making more than $1 million, because they wouldn’t be able to pay lower capital gains rates on their earnings. Those earning less than $1 million may be able to still claim the tax break, unless Biden repeals the tax provision entirely.The capital gains increase would raise $370 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center based on Biden’s campaign platform.For $1 million earners in high-tax states, rates on capital gains could be above 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.Democrats have said current capital gains rates largely help top earners who get their income through investments rather than in the form of wages, resulting in lower tax rates for wealthy people than those they employ.Capital gains taxes are paid when an asset is sold, and are applied to the amount of appreciation on the asset from when it was bought to when it is sold.Congressional Democrats have separately proposed a series of changes to capital-gains taxation, including imposing the levies annually instead of when they are sold.“There ought to be equal treatment for wages and wealth,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who’s the chamber’s top tax-writer, told reporters in a phone briefing Thursday. “On the Finance Committee we will be ready to raise whatever sums the Senate Democratic caucus thinks are necessary.”(Updates with market close in fourth paragraph, carried interest background in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden to propose nearly doubling capital gains tax for wealthy: report

    President Joe Biden will propose nearly doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy Americans to 39.6%, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. Combined with an existing surtax on investment income, Bloomberg said, that means federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%. Bloomberg cited people familiar with the proposal. The president is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming "American Families Plan," Bloomberg said. U.S. stocks turned lower on the news.

  • Grayscale Added Nearly $1B in Crypto in 24 Hours

    The digital asset manager added large numbers of altcoins to its holdings including horizen and livepeer.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • Daily Mail owner sues Google over search results

    The owner of the MailOnline site alleges the search engine has hidden links to its coverage on certain topics.

  • My coworker wants to sell her house as prices have skyrocketed. The co-signer on her mortgage demands 25%. Can she sell without his permission?

    ‘It seems this person is entitled to nothing, but as he was a co-signer of the loan, my friend is in a tough spot.’

  • Dimon: 'Guessing at market tops, market bottoms, that is a complete loser's game'

    Dimon says a 'booming economy will justify today's prices.'

  • I Went From 'Why Do I Own AT&T?' to 'Wow, Am I Glad I Own AT&T'

    For such a long time, I would scan my portfolio for something to get rid of -- this is something I do regularly in good times and in bad. I never like to hang on to stocks that don't perform for very long.

  • Snap Rises After Sales, User Growth Top Analysts’ Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. reported quarterly revenue and daily active users that topped analysts’ estimates, boosted by digital advertising campaigns and consumers turning to the company’s Snapchat app for social connection and entertainment during the pandemic. Shares gained about 5% in extended trading.Sales jumped 66% to $770 million in the period ended March 31, the Santa Monica, California-based social media company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $744 million. Snapchat, the mobile app for sending disappearing photos and videos, reported 280 million daily active users in the quarter, a 22% gain from a year earlier, and higher than the 275.4 million average projection of analysts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The results are likely to bolster Snapchat’s argument that its investments in augmented reality, new advertiser tools, supporting high-quality creators and recruiting users outside North America will lead to revenue growth of more than 50% for several years.“When you parse though the results it was a very good” first quarter, Mandeep Singh, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, said in an interview. Still, “I think they are spending more on on the content side. They are basically buying some content to engage their daily active users.”Last November, Snap launched Spotlight, a tool to promote popular videos. The company said it will pay out $1 million a day to creators of the top-performing posts as part of the program.Nazmul Islam, an analyst at EMarketer, said Spotlight had 125 million users, which helped increase engagement and attracted advertisers.“We anticipate that Snap will have another good performance in Q2 riding the momentum of their innovative products, which they are continuing to release in more countries,” Islam said.Snap Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said more people made new friends, used Snapchat’s mapping tool and posted stories, which are ephemeral videos and photos, as the economy started to open up in the first months of the year.“We designed Snapchat to be a useful complement to real-life friendships, and are excited about these optimistic trends developing with our audience,” Spiegel said.Snap shares closed at $57.05 in New York. The stock has gained 14% this year after tripling in 2020.The company projected revenue in the current quarter of $820 million to $840 million compared with analysts’ average estimate of $823.9 million. Snap said daily active users will increase 22% year-over-year to reach 290 million in the period.Second-quarter Ebitda, a measure of profitability, will be from break even to a loss of $20 million. Analysts projected a loss of $1.3 million.Long-term, the company is betting that augmented reality will continue to drive more user engagement as they play with a diversifying array of lenses, or animated overlays on photos and videos. As the e-commerce market boomed during the pandemic, more advertisers experimented with augmented-reality shopping experiences, such as features that allow Snapchat users to try on beauty products, according to the company.The number of Snapchat users engaging daily with augmented reality lenses grew more than 40% year-over-year in the first quarter, the company said.“During the pandemic advertisers accelerated their adoption of our augmented-reality products to enable product sampling and try-on when they were forced to find alternatives to traditional methods,” Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman said in prepared remarks.Snapchat said it’s uncertain how an upcoming software update to Apple’s iPhones could affect its momentum. The update will include a requirement that developers get explicit permission to collect certain data and track users’ activity across apps and websites.“It is not clear yet what the longer term impact of the iOS platform changes may be for the topline momentum of our business, and this may not be clear until several months or more after the changes are implemented,” Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen said in prepared remarks.“Until then, we remain focused on helping our partners navigate these changes while optimizing return on ad spend across our advertising products and platform,” Andersen said.The company said, however, that for the first time the majority of its Snapchat users were running the app on smartphones with the Android operating system.(Updates with comments from analysts beginning in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.