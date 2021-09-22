In-person TwitchCon events will return in 2022

It's still too early to tell what the COVID-19 situation will be like next summer, but Twitch is hopeful it can bring streamers and fans back together in person in 2022. The company has announced plans for two TwitchCon events next year. TwitchCon Amsterdam is scheduled for July, while TwitchCon SanDiego is earmarked for October. Details about exact dates, venues and tickets will be announced later.

Mark your calendars. Next year’s about to be extra pog.



🇳🇱 TwitchCon Amsterdam: July 2022

🇺🇸 TwitchCon San Diego: October 2022



Read more: https://t.co/1yy3uQ1bg7 pic.twitter.com/Scvqe7bt7z — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) September 22, 2021

These are very much tentative plans, though. "Of course, these are still uncertain times and our plans will remain flexible as needed," Twitch wrote in a blog post . "Our top priority while planning TwitchCon is safety, and we will closely follow local health guidelines and recommendations."