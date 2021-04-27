U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,182.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,872.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,023.75
    +12.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.30
    +5.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.41
    +0.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.90
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2077
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.64
    +0.31 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.3100
    +0.2290 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,598.84
    +2,080.85 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,267.90
    +60.09 (+4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,960.19
    -2.93 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,991.89
    -134.34 (-0.46%)
     

Anti-Defamation League: Twitch should invest in moderation tools

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·7 min read

When Anti-Defamation League researchers set out to study the harassment of political figures on Twitch, they expected to encounter a breeding ground of live abuse. Previous research out of ADL’s Center for Technology and Society tracked a dramatic rise in online antisemitism and bigotry targeting politicians ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, while another ADL study last year found 81 percent of video game players experienced harassment in online matches. Politicians going live on Twitch, the largest video game streaming site in existence, could easily result in a toxic collision of these two worlds.

“It seemed likely that public events that featured both prominent politicians and video game streamers would become hotbeds of hate and harassment,” ADL wrote in its report, Politics, Gaming Culture, and Content Moderation on Twitch. “But our investigation found that the four prominent political Twitch events we reviewed resulted in primarily positive and inclusive spaces.”

CTS researchers were surprised to encounter relatively low occurrences of abuse in four high-profile political events on Twitch in late 2020 and early 2021. However, this doesn’t mean the platform has eradicated harassment. The CTS also found a live Twitch show hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon in April 2021 was overrun with negative comments and emotes tied to racism, and it failed to meet its charity fundraising goal by thousands of dollars.

The key difference, according to the CTS, was a team of experienced moderators.

“Politicians and public figures interested in engaging with Twitch should connect with experienced community moderators and researchers familiar with the platform to create positive spaces for discussion and political engagement,” the CTS wrote. “We also recommend that Twitch require public figures to engage experienced community moderators before hosting events, and the company dedicates additional resources, training, and compensation to ensure a robust pipeline of skilled and experienced community moderators help make the platform a more welcoming space for all people.”

For this study, the CTS collected data from the following four political events held on Twitch between October 2020 and January 2021:

  • October 21st, 2020: Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and popular streamers played Among Us in a get-out-the-vote event. There were 225,771 comments on one channel.

  • November 28th, 2020: Ocasio-Cortez, Canadian Member of Parliament Jagmeet Singh and popular streamers played Among Us in a COVID-19 relief effort. There were 283,762 comments on two channels.

  • December 22nd, 2020: Ahead of contentious runoff elections in Georgia, Democratic US Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff played Uno with streamers from the state in a get-out-the-vote campaign. There were 6,233 comments on one channel.

  • January 28th, 2021: Ocasio-Cortez, streamer TheStockGuy, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and economic policy analyst Alexis Goldstein discussed Gamestop stonks. There were 125,796 comments on one channel.

The CTS compared these events to Fallon’s Twitch appearance on April 6th, 2021, where he played Among Us with members of The Roots other famous folks in order to raise money for the charity Feeding America. That stream resulted in 74,242 comments on one channel.

On Fallon’s stream, the most popular chat expression was the TriHard emote, an image with negative connotations that’s been used to harass Black streamers specifically. The TriHard emote was used in 2,541 comments on Fallon’s stream, representing nearly 4 percent of all chat activity, the CTS found.

By contrast, the most popular comments in Ocasio-Cortez’s January 2021 stream about Gamestop were “to the moon” and “hold the line,” benign references to the r/WallStreetBets community. These represented roughly 4 percent of all comments, researchers said.

In Ocasio-Cortez’s October 2020 stream, the most prevalent messages were celebrations of LGBTQIA+ pride, composing 1.16 percent of the chat, according to the CTS. In Fallon’s chat, 1 percent of the conversation focused on his team’s poor attempts at moderation.

Fallon’s stream ended up raising $17,000 of a $25,000 charity goal, and the comedian pledged to donate the remaining cash himself. Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez’s November event raised more than $200,000 for coronavirus-related relief organizations.

Here’s how the CTS explained the discrepancies: Fallon employed just three moderators for his stream, and they seemed to be new to the Twitch ecosystem. For her October 2020 stream, Ocasio-Cortez used bots and 14 experienced human moderators, including a handful of Twitch employees. Experienced moderators kept the conversation on track, according to the CTS.

Chat moderators from AOC&#39;s October 2020 Twitch event (left) vs. Jimmy Fallon&#39;s April 2021 event (right)
Chat moderators from AOC's October 2020 Twitch event (left) vs. Jimmy Fallon's April 2021 event (right)

“In addition to having a deep understanding of how to moderate large live events, community moderators such as the ones employed by Ocasio-Cortez had extensive knowledge of how to best use the tools the platform made available to them,” the CTS said. “It is important to note that the use of platform tools by experienced community moderators to make events on Twitch respectful and inclusive is not something that happens automatically. The political events analyzed here involved extensive work by community moderation teams making numerous context-driven decisions on how to moderate a channel both before and during an event. The consequences of not undertaking this work are evident in the high levels of hate and harassment present in Fallon’s stream.”

The CTS recommends politicians collaborate with experienced moderators and inform themselves about the Twitch community before going live. It also has a few suggestions for Twitch itself:

  • Enforce its newly revised hate and harassment policies consistently and for all streamers, regardless of popularity. To that end, include data in its transparency report about how specific communities are targeted by hate and harassment on the platform.

  • Increase its investment in moderation tools as the platform grows.

  • Require trained moderators for streams featuring prominent public figures.

  • Provide effective tools, support and justice for marginalized streamers, including “specific ways to escalate reports of harassment to the platform and access to experienced community moderators.”

The CTS study was completed before Twitch rolled out its new chat tools, which introduced threaded replies on April 22nd. This fresh feature doesn’t change the CTS’ conclusion that active moderation is key to building positive Twitch communities.

“Twitch chat [can] turn into a haven of hate and harassment if norms aren’t set by the streamer and community moderators aren’t sufficiently active in enforcing those norms in the stream,” Daniel Kelley, Associate Director of the CTS, told Engadget. “While Twitch chat is more ephemeral than other forms of online harassment, the intense spamming of hateful comments and emotes can make a channel harmful for both the streamer and folks using the chat.”

Essentially, the CTS found that successfully moderating a contentious Twitch stream requires constant attention, thick skin and niche knowledge, and it isn’t something that can happen automatically with the company’s current toolset. For many streamers who fall outside of the platform’s white, cisgender, heterosexual male standard, this isn’t news.

Marginalized Twitch streamers have long attempted to raise awareness about persistent abuse in their chat boxes and inadequate support from the company. Third-party sites and Discord groups are popping up to offer the services these users need, such as Peer2Peer.Live, a hub that allows Twitch streamers to build communities around identity-based tags like “trans,” “disabled” or “Black.” Peer2Peer was founded by Steph Loehr, a trans woman who streams under the name FerociouslySteph.

Peer2Peer.Live
Peer2Peer.Live

“The essence is that people of marginalized identities feel safest in spaces that understand them, and the easiest way to find those safe spaces is by finding their peers,” Loehr told Engadget earlier this month. “And that discoverability has been totally blocked by Twitch.”

Loehr happens to be on Twitch’s Safety Advisory Council, which means she has a direct line of communication with the company, and representatives have asked for her input regarding safety on the platform. She still had to launch a separate site to incorporate one of her ideas.

“Twitch has not done enough to protect me in the slightest,” she said.

Twitch, for its part, has said it’s aware that marginalized streamers face disproportionate amounts of abuse on the platform. A representative told Engadget this month that the company remains “committed to making Twitch the safest and most inclusive community it can be.”

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon now offers Key in-garage grocery deliveries in 5,000 cities and towns

    Amazon's Key in-garage grocery deliveries are now available to all Prime members in the US.

  • Ford's premium Mustang Mach-E GT EV starts at $59,900

    Ford has revealed more information about the features and performance of its Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition along with the all-important pricing.

  • The best webcams you can buy

    Here's a list of the best webcams you can buy for your laptop or desktop, plus advice on how to choose the right one for you.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models are up to 38 percent off

    Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is now on sale for $150 off including LTE models.

  • Kry closes $312M Series D after use of its telehealth tools grows 100% yoy

    Swedish digital health startup Kry, which offers a telehealth service (and software tools) to connect clinicians with patients for remote consultations, last raised just before the pandemic hit in Western Europe, netting a €140M Series C in January 2020. The need for people to socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic has given obvious uplift to the telehealth category, accelerating the rate of adoption of digital health tools that enable remote consultations by both patients and clinicians. Kry quickly stepped in to offer a free service for doctors to conduct web-based consultations last year, saying at the time that it felt a huge responsibility to help.

  • What's on TV: 'Returnal' and 'Yasuke'

    This week we're looking forward to Netflix's new anime Yasuke, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Returnal on PS5.

  • Tesla built, sold and shipped more vehicles in this last quarter than ever before

    Elon Musk took a break from his SNL prep on Monday to host Tesla's Q1 2021 investor earnings call and let the journalists who had tuned in know all about the company's stellar start to the start of the new year.

  • The new iMac's paltry port selection doesn't bode well for the next MacBook Pro

    Apple's new iMac has far fewer ports than the model it replaced, and that could be a bad sign for the next MacBook Pro.

  • US Stock Market Investors Brace for Wave of Tech Earnings Reports

    Earnings season kicks into high gear on Tuesday with key companies such as Alphabet, Microsoft, Starbucks and AMD reporting after the bell.

  • A Stock Market Crash Could Be Looming. Here's Why I'm Not Worried

    The last year has been one for the record books, and the stock market has experienced an incredible run. In fact, over the past 12 months, the S&P 500 has earned returns of nearly 50%. When your life savings are tied up in the stock market, it's normal to worry about how a crash will affect your money.

  • Stocks Soared During Biden’s First 100 Days. What History Says Happens Next.

    Joe Biden’s 100th day in office is this Thursday, and the S&P 500 is off to its best start to a president’s term since that of Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945.

  • watchOS 7.4 arrives with an easier way to unlock your iPhone

    Meanwhile, macOS and tvOS add support for the latest PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

  • Analysis: Bolsonaro's interventionism could be mixed blessing for state insurance IPO

    The first IPO by a Brazilian state-controlled company under President Jair Bolsonaro's government has emerged as a test of whether his penchant for intervening in the running of state-run firms will dampen investor interest in the Brazilian market. The government has already slashed by a third the valuation of Caixa Seguridade, the insurance unit of state bank Caixa Economica Federal, ahead of its planned roughly $1 billion IPO. The IPO comes roughly two months after Bolsonaro ousted the chief executives of state lender Banco do Brasil and oil company Petrobras in separate tussles over a cost-cutting plan and oil prices.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs ahead of tech earnings wave

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday, fueled by Tesla Inc and other heavyweight growth stocks ahead of a deluge of earnings reports this week. The Nasdaq's record high close confirmed the end of an 11% correction in the index that began after its previous record high close on Feb. 12, with the index closing at a low on March 8. In extended trade, Tesla dipped about 0.4% after the electric car maker beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue.

  • Apple’s privacy update shows the massive power of small design changes

    Facebook and other adtech vendors have protested the iOS update, illustrating how tiny tweaks to user inerface design can have major, industry-spanning impacts.

  • Stocks dip from record levels ahead of Fed

    Shares dipped from record highs on Tuesday as optimism about the economic recovery was dented by caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and a raft of earning updates. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, fell 0.1% by 0810 GMT, following a muted session in Asia and slight early losses in Europe. Many investors, however, stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Fed's policy meeting ending on Wednesday, where the U.S. central bank is expected to confirm that it will maintain its easy monetary policy to bolster the economy.

  • April 28 at 1pm EDT – IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat on “The Future of Space” with CEO and CTO at Momentus, and CIO at Stable Road Capital

    Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Capital CIO Brian Kabot With the planet beginning its recovery from the upending changes of the last year, don’t forget about that most crucial final frontier that spells so much for the future prospects of humanity: space. Momentus Inc., a company focused on shaping […]

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Solid Manufacturing Data from US, Europe offset India’s Demand Concerns

    U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time since March to 343 in the week to April 23.

  • Strategists See Opportunity for Rotation Trades Amid U.S. Vaccine Success

    (Bloomberg) -- Early signs are emerging that the U.S. stock market rotation into cyclicals and out of big tech still has room to run.The reopening trade has lagged for weeks and it’s been the topic of fierce debate among equity strategists. Last week, small-caps beat tech for the first time in about a month, and the trade continued once again on Monday. Evercore ISI and Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC are urging clients to buy stocks tied to the economic recovery.It’s “time to re-engage cyclicals,” said Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore, in a note on Sunday. “The rapidly improving labor market is inconsistent with peak GDP fears and suggests the output gap will close quickly, putting upward pressure on inflation, bond yields, and cyclical assets.”The U.S. economy is reaping the rewards of a fast vaccine rollout, with about 42% of the population having had at least one dose. Economists have raised growth estimates, and there’s every sign that life is returning to normal for millions of Americans.On Monday, the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap shares added 1.2%, versus a 0.6% gain for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index.“The ‘epicenter trade’ is coming back on strong” as U.S. cases drop, said Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, in a note Friday, referring to stocks that suffered most at the start of the pandemic. He suggested buying small-cap stocks, energy shares and the Invesco S&P 500 High Beta exchange-traded fund.That sentiment was echoed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Dubravko Lakos-Bujas and Marko Kolanovic. “Higher yields should drive another rotation back into reopening and epicenter plays,” they said.“Investors will need to be more selective in the second phase of global reopening as some stocks (e.g. airlines) appear rich while others still have strong upside (e.g. retail, oil producers, banks, consumer tech),” JPMorgan’s strategists said.Not all Wall Street strategists agree. Some have argued that the time for big gains on reopening trades is over, and defensives are likely to shine when the economy starts to cool. In a recent note, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts argued that sectors such as utilities are poised to benefit as growth moderates.(Updates markets in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Missed opportunity: hedges to crimp U.S. shale oil producers' first quarter profit

    U.S. oil and gas operators face billions of dollars in hedging losses that will weigh on first quarter earnings as this year's oil-price recovery left dozens selling their oil at below market prices. Companies including Cimarex Energy Co and Concho Resources that locked in prices on some of their volumes when prices rebounded last year to around $40 per barrel missed some of the price jump, and Concho owner ConocoPhillips paid millions of dollars to unwind those contracts. Hedges and a February freeze that temporarily slowed output, are expected to crimp the benefits of higher prices as U.S. oil producers report earnings in coming days.