U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,134.46
    -3.53 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,923.95
    -139.66 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,412.20
    +30.63 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.86
    +8.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.67
    +3.31 (+3.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.50
    +11.10 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    18.98
    +0.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9965
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0520
    +0.0150 (+0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1821
    +0.0057 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8620
    -0.6230 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,525.92
    +500.82 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.56
    +8.67 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Twitch now lets partners stream on rival platforms like YouTube and Facebook

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Twitch is lifting its exclusivity agreement that prevented its partners from streaming on other services, the company said in an email to partners on Tuesday. Starting today, partners can now stream on YouTube, Facebook Live and more, just not while streaming on Twitch at the same time.

"When we first developed the Partner Program, we felt it was important for streamers to focus solely on Twitch for live streaming to build their communities," the company wrote in the email. "We still believe that Twitch is the best place for creators to build and engage with community. We also recognize that the digital landscape has changed since we first introduced the Partner Program and that many of you engage with your communities in many different places. So, we are updating our policy."

Twitch clarified that it doesn't allow simulcasting on web-based, Twitch-like services that support streaming for extended periods of time, such as YouTube and Facebook, because it believes that engaging with two streams at once can lead to a "sub-optimal experience" for viewers. However, the company says it's aware that some partners want to use other services to grow their community, so simulcasting on TikTok and Instagram Live is allowed.

On an FAQ page, Twitch explained that the change applies to the vast majority of partners on its platform. Twitch notes that if you are able to view your Partner Agreement on your dashboard and have not received any notice of additional agreements from the company, then the change applies to you. Twitch is asking partners to reach out if they are unable to view their agreement or are unsure if this change applies to them.

The company also says once partners turn off their Twitch stream, they can immediately start their live stream elsewhere, noting that there isn't an amount of time they need to wait beforehand. In addition, Twitch says players can still advertise their other channels on their Twitch panels and streams.

Twitch's decision to end to partner exclusivity clause could be a way for it to prevent its most popular streamers from leaving the platform to stream on its rivals, which has happened with some of its notable streamers, including LilyPichu, Myth, DrLupo and more.

Twitch builds toward a ‘layered’ safety approach with new moderator tools

Twitch is adding a ‘charity mode’ that simplifies streaming for a good cause

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Fauci stepping down in December

    Fauci, 81, will leave his roles as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House chief medical adviser.

  • Google research AI image noise reduction is out of this world

    If you have great lighting, a good photographer can take decent photos even with the crappiest camera imaginable. Sure, some cameras can shoot haunting video lit only by the light of the moon, but for stills -- and especially stills shot on a smartphone -- digital noise continues to be a scourge.

  • This dog name is the most popular in the US, report finds. Which others made the list?

    The rankings also considered the top dog breeds.

  • Oklahoma deputy stable after shooting that killed colleague

    An Oklahoma deputy sheriff remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday following a shooting that killed a fellow deputy in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Sheriff's spokesperson Aaron Brilbeck said the wounded deputy has “decades” of experience, but declined further comment or to release the wounded deputy's name. Sgt. Bobby Swartz died Monday after being shot while serving eviction-related papers at a home in southwest Oklahoma City, according to county Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.

  • Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in acquisition suit

    As part of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ongoing lawsuit with Twitter, Musk is subpoenaing the social media company's former CEO Jack Dorsey.

  • Whistleblower accuses Twitter of risking US national security

    A senior Twitter executive turned whistleblower has accused the company of posing a risk to national security and warned some staff could be foreign spies.

  • Elon Musk Gets Ammunition He Could Use in Battle With Twitter

    Twitter's former head of security files report to authorities saying that executives at the company have no personal incentive to accurately measure the amount of fake accounts.

  • Elon Musk Subpoenas Jack Dorsey as Twitter Legal Fight Heats Up

    Elon Musk is seeking evidence from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey about fake accounts on the social media site, the key reason the billionaire Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of the deal.

  • YouTube launches a dedicated podcasts homepage for US users

    Earlier this year, reports emerged that YouTube would soon add a dedicated podcasts homepage -- a signal the company was getting more serious about its investments in podcasts and the potential ad revenue they could deliver. Today, YouTube confirmed to TechCrunch the new podcasts destination is now live for U.S. users, after the URL was discovered to be live ahead of any formal announcement. According to a report by 9to5Google, the dedicated podcast page YouTube.com/podcasts went live sometime last month and is now linked, at least for some users, on YouTube's existing Explore page alongside other top destinations like Gaming, Sports, Learning, Fashion and others.

  • YouTube joins Facebook in banning Andrew Tate

    YouTube becomes the latest platform to remove the social media influencer for violating its policies.

  • Musk seeks documents from Jack Dorsey in fight over Twitter deal

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is seeking documents from Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX pursues his legal fight to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the social media company, according to a court filing. Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter's chief executive in November and left the board in May, was asked for documents and communications about Musk's April agreement to buy the company and about spam accounts on the platform, according to a copy of the subpoena. Dorsey, who is CEO of payments processing company Block Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • How Will Social Media Adapt to the Advertising Squeeze?

    As advertisers are looking to cut advertising spending, social media businesses like QYOU Media, Twitter, Snap and Microsoft are finding creative ways to amplify revenue.

  • ‘It broke my soul’: Loved ones mourn 5 young adults killed in South Florida wrong-way crash

    Thousands amassed online to grieve five young adults who died in a tragic wrong-way crash. An outpouring of love, support and personal stories has underscored how many lives they’ve touched in the South Florida community.

  • TikTok reveals ‘brilliant’ hack for applying to jobs without using LinkedIn: ‘This is how you search’

    A TikTok user is drawing praise with his trick for finding jobs through some simple Google search methods.

  • Life Time Work's health club workspace is designed for 'agile entrepreneurs': President

    As workers began trickling back into their offices amid the pandemic recovery, employees at Life Time Fitness locations noticed a trend — customers working in the lobbies of the health clubs. President James O’Reilly told Yahoo Finance Live, “We were scratching our heads — there must be a better way we can serve these folks.”

  • LooksRare Fork Sudorare Rugs for $800K Despite Crypto Twitter Warnings

    Developers behind the project deleted Sudorare’s social media channels and its website on Tuesday morning.

  • U.S. lawmakers unveil bill to help news media negotiate with Google, Facebook

    A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Monday released a revised version of a bill aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with platforms like Google and Facebook. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act "removes legal obstacles to news organizations' ability to negotiate collectively and secure fair terms from gatekeeper platforms that regularly access news content without paying for its value," according to a news release from the lawmakers. The group includes Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Republican Senator John Kennedy, both members of the Judiciary Committee, and House Judiciary Committee members David Cicilline, a Democrat, and Ken Buck, a Republican.

  • Bitcoin Website Editor Hodlonaut Receives Almost $1M in BTC as Craig Wright Case Looms

    A prominent member of the Bitcoin community, Hodlonaut, has received a 47 bitcoin donation ahead of a defamation court hearing involving Craig Wright.

  • ‘The Sandman’ Is the No. 1 Show on Netflix, but That ‘May Not Be Enough’ to Get Season 2, Neil Gaiman Says

    “The Sandman,” Netflix’s TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s sprawling comic book series, is approaching its third week at the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. The series has racked up over 127.5 million hours viewed, but Gaiman thinks that “may not be enough” for Netflix to renew it for a second season. Answering some […]

  • Netflix Expected to Maintain Lead in Arab SVOD Market Amid Double Digit Growth, Analyst Predicts

    Streamer subscriptions across the Arab world are expected to more than double over the next five years, with current regional market leader Netflix remaining firmly ahead of the pack. According to a study conducted across 13 Arabic countries by London-based research firm Digital TV Research, paid SVOD subs in the Middle East region are set to […]