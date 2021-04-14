U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,124.66
    -16.93 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,730.89
    +53.62 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,857.84
    -138.26 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.72
    +18.79 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.84
    -0.31 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1988
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    +0.0150 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3783
    +0.0031 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9160
    -0.1320 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,957.89
    -102.33 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,368.33
    -7.45 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,939.58
    +49.09 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,620.99
    -130.61 (-0.44%)
     

Twitch is failing trans streamers, so Peer2Peer is stepping up

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·9 min read

Steph “FerociouslySteph” Loehr has been on the Twitch Safety Advisory Council since day one. Twitch announced the eight-member group on May 14th, 2020, and spent the next few days clarifying what exactly it would do. The advisors would offer insight regarding moderation policies and harassment on the site, but they wouldn’t have the power to change rules, arbitrate specific cases or represent Twitch publicly.

Meanwhile, Loehr, a trans woman, was targeted in a coordinated harassment campaign led by Twitch fans who didn’t like the idea of a Safety Advisory Council, regardless of what it would actually accomplish. Loehr became the de facto face of the council and her streams were inundated with cruelty, transphobia and death threats. She was doxxed and she feared for her life daily. She had to move. She stopped streaming for a while.

“Twitch has not done enough to protect me in the slightest,” Loehr said.

Even as a member of the Safety Advisory Council, Loehr has felt like she’s on her own with the death threats, bigotry and vitriol spewing out of Twitch. She may have the company’s ear, but this relationship hasn’t given her any extra tools to combat harassment on the platform.

So, she created her own.

Peer2Peer.Live is a third-party site that allows Twitch streamers to tag themselves using identity-based words and phrases, such as “lesbian,” “trans,” “Black,” “disabled” or “Jewish.” This allows streamers to build communities around their identities, while serving as a directory for viewers seeking streams they can connect with at the most basic levels. Peer2Peer is built by a team of five people, including Loehr, and in collaboration with the non-profit group Trans Lifeline.

“The essence is that people of marginalized identities feel safest in spaces that understand them, and the easiest way to find those safe spaces is by finding their peers,” Loehr said. “And that discoverability has been totally blocked by Twitch.”

Twitch has a tagging system offering hundreds of descriptors relating to video game genres, fictional characters and specific ways to play, but it only has one based on identity, LGBTQIA+. If you want to natively find a Twitch streamer who’s non-binary, or Latinx, or disabled, or Muslim, it takes a ton of scrolling and luck.

As Twitch has evolved into the largest live-video platform in existence, it’s expanded beyond video games to include streams about art, music, podcasting and “just chatting.” There are thousands of people streaming Fortnite, Warzone and Grand Theft Auto V at any given time, so viewers are often drawn to creators based on other traits, including personality, behavior and identity. Still, Twitch’s tagging system doesn’t make it easy to find streamers based on these factors.

Twitch
Twitch

Peer2Peer’s tagline is “identity is content.” This is a key focus for Peer2Peer advisory member Irene Nieves, a non-binary Afrolatine woman who streams on Twitch.

“From Twitch's current lens, identity is both not content and does not matter enough to them to allow people the personal autonomy to tag themselves with the aspects of their identity that matter the most to them,” Nieves said. “Because those tags don't exist for trans people and for marginalized people alike, it alienates them from the platform at large. It makes it next to impossible for trans people and marginalized people to find each other and create the sense of community that many times gives us the space and freedom to be ourselves.”

So far, Twitch has ignored Peer2Peer, Loehr said. The Safety Advisory Council is adjourned for the time being and she hasn’t had a chance to bring up identity-based tags with her fellow members. Mainly, the council has discussed policy updates and community guidelines.

In response to a handful of prompts about Peer2Peer and the company’s approach to safety for marginalized streamers, Twitch offered Engadget the following statement:

We know that many groups on Twitch including the trans community unfortunately continue to experience a disproportionate amount of harassment and abuse online, including on our service. Facing harassment because of race, gender, or any other protected characteristic is unacceptable, and has no place on Twitch.

We've invested heavily in safety over the past year. We’ve overhauled our Hateful Conduct & Harassment, Nudity & Attire, and Off-Service Misconduct policies to enable us to take consistent action against harmful behaviors, and to provide greater clarity to our community. We've introduced improved reporting processes so the community can flag inappropriate or harassing content, and we've grown our moderation team by 4x, enabling us to respond to user reports much quicker. We’ve made improvements to our moderation and proactive detection tools to block harmful content, and have more work underway. We’ve partnered closely with industry experts and streamers from underrepresented groups to ensure our policies and technologies are optimized to protect our global community, and consider the unique needs of all of our users.

We know that we still have work ahead of us, and remain committed to making Twitch the safest and most inclusive community it can be.

This is similar to language Twitch used in December 2020, when the company rolled out its new rules on hateful conduct and harassment. At the time, Twitch said in a blog post, “We know that many people on Twitch — particularly women, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Black, Indigenous, and people of color — unfortunately continue to experience a disproportionate amount of harassment and abuse online, including on our service.”

Twitch’s responses are all too familiar to Lucia Everblack, a pansexual, non-binary trans woman who helped develop Peer2Peer.

“It's performative,” she said. “Like, ‘We’re trying. Here's what our plan is.’ Someone pointed this out the other day — they always have the plan, but there's not the execution of the plan.”

Just last week, Twitch rolled out another one: Our Plan for Addressing Severe Off-Service Misconduct. For years, Twitch has been criticized for failing to protect its most vulnerable community members while simultaneously supporting streamers who engage in sexual harassment and hate speech, and otherwise violate the company’s rules. The favored streamers tend to be white, cisgender, heterosexual men. In other words, folks who wouldn’t get much use out of identity-based tags, since their identities are already accepted as the norm on Twitch.

Peer2Peer
Peer2Peer

Twitch executives have told Loehr that they’re hesitant to implement a “trans” tag because it could invite harassment.

“But that is ridiculous for a number of reasons,” Loehr said. For one, marginalized Twitch creators already face abuse every time they go live, according to Loehr, Nieves, Everblack and many others. Twitch hasn’t taken appropriate steps to stop or prevent the current harassment, which makes the company’s concern ring hollow.

“Mostly,” Loehr said, “we should allow trans streamers to consent to discoverability and the additional harassment that comes from it, which is part of Peer2Peer.”

Peer2Peer went live on March 20th and it’s received more than 1,600 applications from interested streamers. Every one of them has read the disclaimer that more visibility could lead to targeted harassment, and they’ve chosen to tag themselves based on identity regardless. For these streamers, the benefits of discoverability outweigh the threat of more harassment.

“Getting that visibility helps humanize us in a way that I think is probably the most powerful aspect of any movement,” Everblack said. “Once people see we're just people, they stop treating us like we're demons or men just trying to sneak into a different bathroom when all we're trying to do is pee. It really does help. I think that even what we're doing, allowing people to tag themselves, slowly moves us forward.”

It likely wouldn’t be difficult for Twitch to implement Peer2Peer’s tagging system, Everblack said.

“The tags that they have, it's not like they're adding an entire infrastructure behind it,” she said. “If they wanted to add new tags, it would literally just be adding something to a database that has ‘trans’ and then some unique ID to it. And that's it. There's no complexity to that.”

Peer2Peer
Peer2Peer

As things stand, it often falls on marginalized Twitch streamers — the victims of abuse themselves — to moderate their own communities using inadequate tools. Just two weeks ago, Nieves was subjected to a “bot follow” attack, where a user flooded her channel with fake accounts in an attempt to trigger punishment from Twitch. As a result, Nieves’ follower count dropped to “next to nothing.” She was forced to start building her community from scratch, once again.

“Every day I still watch my black and brown streamer friends, the people that I follow that are trans, LGBTQIA+ streamers, get harassed with little to no consequence other than moderation on behalf of their own community,” Nieves said. “There is no system in place that prevents harassers or abusers from making an unending amount of accounts to continue spewing vitriol, or hate raiding.”

Loehr said there are some good ideas in Twitch’s repertoire, including chat delay, which holds messages for two to six seconds before posting, giving moderators time to delete abuse before it goes live.

“And that's what you want. But you have to dive into your moderation settings to set that,” she said. “It's not even on Twitch's radar that this is the tool people need.”

That’s despite Loehr’s place on the Twitch Safety Advisory Council.

“I get to have some of these conversations with Twitch about their philosophy,” Loehr said. “And I'm still confused, because — I don't want to speak for Twitch, but I get the feeling that Twitch is scared to implement what we've done. I think they feel like they will mess it up and aren't capable. They feel that they are not equipped to support marginalized communities and the safety of these marginalized communities on their platform. But they also love to feature us on Pride Month and Black History Month, and so they're wanting to reap the rewards without accepting the responsibility.”

For now, Peer2Peer will take it on.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 Hugo Award game finalists include 'Hades' and 'Animal Crossing'

    This week, the Hugo Awards revealed the list of six finalists judges will consider for the best game of the past 12 months.

  • Twitter will study ‘unintentional harms’ caused by its algorithms

    Twitter announced a new plan to study the fairness of its algorithms with the "Responsible Machine learning Initiative."

  • What would the internet look like without third-party cookies?

    With recent news about Google committing to disabling third-party cookies in Chrome, it seems like the internet as we know it is about to undergo a seismic shift — at least behind the scenes. What will it look like?

  • 'Apex Legends' has 100 million players after two years

    Just over two months after its two-year birthday, Apex Legends has more than 100 million total players worldwide.

  • AMD unveils its first Ryzen 5000 CPUs with built-in graphics

    AMD has unveiled its first Ryzen 5000-series chips with built-in graphics, and it's promising a leap in performance over Intel equivalents.

  • Spotify's voice-controlled 'Car Thing' is available for some subscribers

    Spotify admitted its voice-controlled in-car streaming player existed in 2019. Now you might have a chance to actually use it.

  • DARPA picks Lockheed Martin and Blue Origin to build nuclear spacecraft

    DARPA has picked Jeff Bezo's Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin and General Atomics to build and demonstrate a spacecraft driven by nuclear thermal propulsion.

  • AUD/USD Forecast: Holding Within Familiar Levels Without Signs Of What's Next

    AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7645 Australian data was mixed, as NAB’s Business Confidence contracted in March. Bouncing gold prices and US indexes saved the day for the aussie. AUD/USD is a holding within familiar levels without signs of what’s next. The AUD/USD pair recovered from a daily low at 0.7584 to finish the day a handful of pips below a daily high of 0.7653. The Australian dollar was affected by tepid local data released at the beginning of the day, as March NAB’s Business Confidence came in at 15, down from 18 in the previous month. NAB’s Business Conditions, on the other hand, improved from 17 to 25 in the same period. Gold prices recovered to settle at fresh weekly highs above $1,745.00 a troy ounce, while US indexes trimmed intraday losses after plummeting ahead of the opening amid news related to the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Early on Wednesday, Australia will publish April Westpac Consumer Confidence, previously at 2.6%. AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook The AUD/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels, offering a neutral-to-bullish near-term stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is currently above its 20 and 100 SMAs, which converge around 0.7620, providing dynamic support. The 200 SMA maintains a firmly bearish slope well above the current level. Technical indicators moved into positive territory but partially lost their bullish strength. Support levels: 0.7620 0.7575 0.7530 Resistance levels: 0.7640 0.7690 0.7710 View Live Chart for the AUD/USD See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEUR/USD Forecast: Bullish In The Near-Term And Could Extend Its Advance Beyond 1.2000AUD/USD Forecast: Recovered From The 0.7600 Level, But The Bullish Potential Is Still Limited© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Chinese man kidnapped and killed in elaborate body-swap scheme

    The scheme was devised to grant a dying man's wish to avoid a ban on traditional burials.

  • Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for $20 for Prime members

    Amazon knocks the price of the Fire TV Stick Lite streaming dongle down to $20 for Prime members.

  • Amazon's redesigned Echo Buds offer improved noise cancellation for $120

    Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are cheaper, smaller and offer true active noise cancellation on top of hands-free access to Alexa.

  • Carnegie Mellon’s latest snakebot can swim underwater

    You can now add swimming to the list of things Carnegie Mellon's snake robot can do.

  • Biden's chip dreams face reality check of supply chain complexity

    To understand President Joe Biden's challenge in taming a semiconductor shortage bedeviling automakers and other industries, consider a chip supplied by a U.S. firm for Hyundai Motor Co's new electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5. Production of the chip, a camera image sensor designed by On Semiconductor, begins at a factory in Italy, where raw silicon wafers are imprinted with complex circuitry. The wafers are then sent first to Taiwan for packaging and testing, then to Singapore for storage, then on to China for assembly into a camera unit, and finally to a Hyundai component supplier in Korea before reaching Hyundai's auto factories.

  • Crypto firm Coinbase valued at more than oil giant BP

    Coinbase, which runs a leading trading platform for Bitcoin, hit nearly $100bn in its stock market listing, before slipping.

  • China Huarong Showdown Reveals Beijing’s Tougher Stance on Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Market turmoil surrounding China Huarong Asset Management Co. intensified on Wednesday as investors interpreted government silence on the embattled firm as a lack of official support.The Communist Party has yet to comment on the distressed-debt manager, which is controlled by the finance ministry, even as concern about a potential restructuring sent its dollar bonds plunging to distressed levels. China’s State Council, the country’s top administrative body, instead reinforced the idea that struggling state-backed companies shouldn’t rely on government support.In a statement late Tuesday, the State Council urged local government financing vehicles to restructure or enter liquidation if they can’t repay their debts. While it’s unclear if the comments were meant to send a veiled message about China Huarong, they added to the perception that the government is taking a tough stance on reining in risks to the financial system.The resulting turbulence in the offshore debt market is having an impact on fundraising for even blue-chip Chinese firms. Tencent Holdings Ltd., which along with other tech giants has also faced increased government scrutiny in recent months, is holding off marketing a planned dollar bond deal Wednesday to raise as much as $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Meanwhile, the selloff in China Huarong’s bonds is deepening, with the notes set for another day of record lows. The firm’s 4.5% perpetual dollar bond fell 9.7 cents on the dollar to 61.2 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. The company, which has yet to publish its full-year earnings after missing a March 31 deadline, has said it has access to liquidity and is making payments on time.“The lack of information is being taken negatively,” said Paul Lukaszewski, head of corporate debt for Asia Pacific at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Singapore. “Investors are increasingly concerned about the broader implications if Huarong’s offshore bonds are pushed into financial restructuring.”Withdrawing support from weak or badly run companies is becoming an increasing trend in China as President Xi Jinping seeks to restrain growth in debt in the world’s second-largest economy. One consequence is that state-owned enterprises have replaced private firms as the country’s biggest source of defaults.SOEs reneged on a record 79.5 billion yuan ($12.1 billion) of local bonds in 2020, lifting their share of onshore payment failures to 57% from 8.5% a year earlier, according to Fitch Ratings. The figure jumped to 72% in the first quarter of 2021.The dilemma for authorities is how to avoid contagion spilling over into the financial system as investors reprice risk and sell bonds previously considered immune from default because of an implicit state guarantee.An onshore default by a state-linked coal producer in November triggered a brief selloff in the nation’s credit market. Further defaults, including by chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co., also caused short-term market volatility.But failure to successfully tackle rising debt levels could fatally undermine the government’s efforts to build a world-class economy to rival that of the U.S.Local government debt is of particular concern. Hidden debt at local levels was elevated to a “national security” issue at China’s annual legislative meetings last month. Local governments had 14.8 trillion yuan ($2.3 trillion) of hidden debt last year, and the figure could climb further this year, according to a government-linked think tank.Like much of China’s debt issues, the problem with local government financing vehicles, or LGFVs, dates back to 2009 and the central government’s response to the global financial crisis. Barred from borrowing through official channels but facing funding shortfalls to pay for infrastructure stimulus, local governments created off-balance sheet financing vehicles.No LGFV has defaulted on a public bond, and sales in 2020 hit a record 4.4 trillion yuan, but cracks have started to appear. Chongqing Energy Investment Group Co. this year failed to repay 915 million yuan of commercial bills.“It is only a matter of time before an orderly breaking of the implicit guarantee for public-issued bonds, including LGFVs,” said Wu Qiong, executive director at BOC International Holdings Ltd.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Q1 earnings blow past estimates; Dimon sees 'extremely robust, multi-year growth'

    The firm released $5.2 billion of credit reserves, bolstering EPS.

  • Credit Suisse offers big blocks of Discovery, iQIYI shares related to Archegos: sources

    Credit Suisse has not yet finished unwinding its Archegos positions, said one source familiar with the matter. The bank has taken a $4.7 billion hit from dealings with Archegos Capital, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. Shares in Discovery and IQIYI fell in U.S. afterhours trading after news the offers, which were pitched below the stocks' closing prices.

  • U.K. Finance Regulators Seek ‘Ambitious’ Access to U.S. Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s financial markets watchdog is looking to upgrade its relationship with the U.S. and give U.K. firms permanent access to American securities and derivatives markets in the wake of Brexit.The Financial Conduct Authority is working closely with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission about a “permanent footing” for U.K. trading venues to operate in the U.S., Nausicaa Delfas, the FCA’s executive director of international, said at a conference on Tuesday.“If granted, this recognition will provide U.K. firms with the certainty they need to conduct their business in the U.S. with confidence,” Delfas said at the City & Financial Global virtual event.The FCA is also in discussions with the Securities and Exchange Commission over access to the U.S. for swap dealers, and the regulator is supporting the U.K. government’s negotiations with the U.S. on a wider trade agreement. These efforts build on agreements made before Brexit came into effect at the start of the year, which pledged to minimize disruption in transatlantic financial markets.“There is much still to be agreed, but we are supportive of an ambitious outcome on financial services that benefits both U.K. and U.S. industries whilst preserving our regulatory objectives and safeguards,” Delfas said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBNZ Sees Need for Prolonged Stimulus Amid Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank signaled it is in no rush to remove monetary stimulus, saying the outlook remains uncertain as the economy gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee on Wednesday maintained its current stimulatory settings, holding the official cash rate at 0.25% and the Large Scale Asset Purchase program at NZ$100 billion ($71 billion). It reiterated it is prepared to lower the cash rate further if required.“The committee agreed that, in line with its least regrets framework, it would not remove monetary stimulus until it had confidence that it is sustainably achieving the consumer price inflation and employment objectives,” the bank said. “Given that uncertainty remains elevated, gaining this confidence is expected to take considerable time and patience.”Policy makers are assessing whether an expected pick-up in inflation this year will be sustained, and whether the labor market’s gradual recovery will be hurt by the possibility of a double-dip recession. At the same time, the government now requires the RBNZ to consider the impact of its decisions on New Zealand’s housing market, where soaring prices are raising concerns about widening social inequalities.“The New Zealand economy is evolving broadly in line with RBNZ expectations, and there’s time to see how more recent developments impact things,” said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “The RBNZ is under no pressure to make any bold calls about how precisely things will turn out.”The New Zealand dollar rose after the statement. It bought 70.88 U.S. cents at 3:21 p.m. in Wellington, up from 70.60 cents beforehand.The RBNZ said the outlook for growth remains similar to the scenario it presented in its last statement in February. It said inflation is likely to exceed its 2% target “for a period” but this is likely to be temporary.“This outlook remains highly uncertain, determined in large part by both health-related restrictions, and business and consumer confidence,” it said. “The committee agreed that medium-term inflation and employment would likely remain below its remit targets in the absence of prolonged monetary stimulus.”New Zealand’s economy has enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from its pandemic-induced recession and the housing market is booming, turning attention to when the RBNZ might begin to remove stimulus. The jobless rate fell to 4.9% in the fourth quarter and the central bank in February forecast that inflation will accelerate to 2.5% by June, exceeding the midpoint of its target range.Double-Dip Recession?Still, the economy unexpectedly contracted 1% in the final three months of 2020 and economists see little or no growth in the three months through March, raising the prospect of a double-dip recession.Some analysts are tipping the RBNZ will explicitly start to reduce its bond buying later this year, with a minority already projecting rate rises in 2022. But others see the central bank on hold for a prolonged period after the government in March announced a raft of measures to cool the rampant housing market, including tax adjustments to curb investor demand.The RBNZ said the extent of the dampening effect of the government’s new housing policies on house prices, and hence inflation and employment, will “take time to be observed.”New Zealand will start to allow travelers from Australia to enter the country without undergoing quarantine from April 19, which may deliver some relief for a decimated tourism industry. But the border is expected to remain closed to all other foreigners throughout 2021, and the country won’t start mass immunization until the second half.“The planned trans-Tasman travel arrangements should support incomes and employment in the tourism sector both in New Zealand and Australia,” the RBNZ said. “However, the net impact on overall domestic spending will be determined by the two-way nature of this travel.”In late February, the government instructed the RBNZ to consider the impact on housing when it makes monetary and financial policy decisions. Specifically, the monetary policy committee will to need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts of its decision on housing outcomes, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said at the time.“The committee’s initial assessment is that stimulatory monetary policy is playing a role in lifting house prices,” the bank said today. “Other factors are also influencing house prices including: the impact of low global interest rates on all asset prices, constrained housing supply and infrastructure, land use regulations, tax policies and the broader recovery in aggregate demand.”(Updates with economist in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Geely’s Iconic Lotus Cars Said to Mull Raising $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is considering raising about $1 billion to help expand its iconic British sports and racing automotive business Lotus Cars into the electric vehicles market in China, according to people familiar with the matter.Geely is working with advisers to sound out potential investor interest in a funding round that could value Lotus’s EV operations at about $5 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.Separately from the fundraising, the Chinese company is also weighing an initial public offering of Lotus Cars, or just the British carmaker’s EV business, as soon as next year, the people said. A listing could value the entire business, including its combustion-driven sports and racing cars, at more than $15 billion, the people said.Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. shares rose as much as 7.6% on Wednesday in their biggest intraday gain since Jan. 26. The stock closed 5% higher, outperforming a 1.4% increase in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.Chinese billionaire Li Shufu’s Geely, which also controls Sweden-based Volvo Car AB, purchased a stake in Group Lotus in 2017. It owns 51% of the company, including both Lotus Cars and consultancy Lotus Engineering, while Malaysia’s Etika Automotive Bhd. owns the remainder, according to a press release. Under Geely, Lotus in 2019 launched its all-electric Evija hypercar, a 1,972-horsepower coupe that costs about $2 million.Considerations are ongoing and details including size and timing could change, the people said. A Geely representative declined to comment. Representatives for Lotus didn’t immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.Geely is seeking to expand into electric vehicles amid a booming market in countries including China. Polestar, the electric carmaker controlled by Volvo Car and its owner Geely, is exploring options for going public as soon as this year, Bloomberg News has reported.Investor mania over EV-related stocks has pushed the share prices of players including Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc. to stratospheric levels. That intense interest has also spawned a wave of EV upstarts raising billions and racing to list via special-purpose acquisition companies. More than $180 billion has been raised globally through SPAC IPOs in the past 12 months, Bloomberg-compiled data show.(Updates with Geely Automobile share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.