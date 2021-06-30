Twitch Watch Parties now work on iOS and Android

Following last year’s expansion beyond the US , Twitch users can now access the platform’s "Watch Parties" feature on Android and iOS devices. Watch Parties allow Twitch users to stream content from Amazon Prime Video much like they would a video game. Viewers can follow along with the TV show or movie as it unfolds and take part in chat.

Watch Parties are now rolling out on an Android or iOS device near you.



To learn more about Watch Parties, including how to host your own, check out the help article at https://t.co/YvqLMCD5c6.