U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,297.50
    +5.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,502.51
    +210.22 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,503.95
    -24.38 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,310.55
    +1.71 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.53
    +0.55 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.60
    +7.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.35 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0370 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1100
    +0.5500 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,031.15
    -1,333.20 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.87
    +10.95 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.47
    -50.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.53
    -21.08 (-0.07%)
     

Twitch Watch Parties now work on iOS and Android

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Following last year’s expansion beyond the US, Twitch users can now access the platform’s "Watch Parties" feature on Android and iOS devices. Watch Parties allow Twitch users to stream content from Amazon Prime Video much like they would a video game. Viewers can follow along with the TV show or movie as it unfolds and take part in chat.

Previously, Watch Parties were only available through Twitch’s web client. As you might imagine, there are some limits in place to prevent people from watching Prime Video content for free. To start, both the person streaming the video and watching it need an active Prime Video subscription to take part. Regional restrictions also apply, so someone can’t stream a TV show or movie that’s not available in their local Prime Video library. But even when you take those restrictions into consideration, there aren’t a lot of features out there that match what Twitch has with Watch Parties. After all, it’s something the company can only offer because it’s owned by Amazon.

Recommended Stories

  • Maine bans facial recognition technology from schools and most police work

    Maine has passed the strongest statewide law regulating government use of facial recognition to date.

  • The iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 public betas are here

    The iOS 15 public beta is rolling out today. Here's how to get it.

  • watchOS 8 beta hands-on: Subtle but useful changes

    The watchOS 8 public beta might not be as big a change as iOS 15, but it still promises better integration with your iPhone, along with health and fitness updates.

  • Amazon calls for FTC chair Lina Khan's recusal from antitrust investigations

    Khan came to prominence as a critic of tech giants.

  • HBO Max expands beyond the US to 39 new territories

    As it announced earlier this year, HBO Max is finally moving outside the US, expanding to 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean.

  • Apple’s developer problems are much bigger than Epic and ‘Fortnite’

    The Epic v. Apple trial exacerbated the company's developer relations problem, and it could still get worse.

  • iOS 15 beta hands-on: A surprisingly complete preview

    iOS 15 features like SharePlay, Focus modes and Live Text are ready for testing.

  • AT&T to run core 5G network on Microsoft's cloud

    Microsoft Corp and AT&T Inc on Wednesday said that the carrier will run core parts of its 5G wireless network on Microsoft's cloud computing platform. The newer generation of networks, which AT&T began rolling out in 2018, is designed to rely more heavily on software and data centers for routing traffic rather than telecommunications specific gear. Microsoft, which analysts believe to be the second largest cloud computing provider by revenue behind rival Amazon Web Services, has been building out specific cloud computing offering to go after carriers, and AT&T is the Redmond, Washington-based company's first major win.

  • Google and Microsoft End Their Five-Year Cease-Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft and Google have decided to stop playing nice. The two tech giants recently ended a years-long truce during which they agreed not to aim their substantial lobbying firepower against each other. With regulators around the world threatening to impose limits on the power of the biggest technology companies, the two rivals — which compete in web search, cloud computing and artificial intelligence — are now free to step up behind-the-scenes lobbying efforts and public complain

  • Microsoft, Google Terminate Six-Year Pact On Lawsuits As They Set For Open Battle: FT

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google have ended an almost six-year treaty to prevent open warfare between the rival Big Tech companies, the Financial Times reported. What Happened: The move comes amid growing global regulatory scrutiny over anti-competitive practices. The software and internet search firms reached the pact 2015 soon after Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai assumed their offices in the firms. However, the companies did not renew the pa

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own depends on corporate and government spending priorities. The shift to remote work boosted cloud security. Then the Sunburst government hack impacted budgets.

  • PayPal takes on Square with launch of card readers in the U.S.

    PayPal Holdings Inc. plans a challenge to Square Inc. as it launches a physical card reader in the U.S.

  • Dogecoin Mining 2021: Everything You Need to Know

    Much mining. So computer.

  • Intel Falls on Latest Server Chip Delay; Rival AMD Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. fell after saying a new version of its Xeon server chip line will go into production in 2022, rather than by the end of this year as promised, the latest in a series of delays that have cost the company technology leadership of the chip industry.Rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose after Intel said Tuesday that a chip design, code-named Sapphire Rapids, will begin production in the first quarter of 2022 with the “ramp” beginning the following quarter. The world’s lar

  • What is crypto-mining and can anyone do it?

    Crypto-mining requires either a high specification gaming desktop or a mining rig. But can it be done from home?

  • 10 Best App Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best app stocks to buy today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best App Stocks to Buy Today. Mobile apps form the basis of the modern tech revolution. Billions of people access the internet for […]

  • Converge Technology Solutions Corp. To Acquire Vicom Infinity, Inc. and Infinity Systems Software, Inc.

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Vicom Infinity, Inc. and Infinity Systems Software, Inc.

  • FBI Muscles Up Against Hackers With Breaches Going ‘Bananas’

    (Bloomberg) -- For the last several years, FBI agents debated turning the tables on hackers by remotely accessing breached computer networks and booting out the attackers caught in mid-hack.They got their chance earlier this year after state-backed Chinese hackers compromised thousands of private Microsoft Exchange email servers. In response, an FBI special agent petitioned a Houston federal judge on April 9 for authorization to remotely access hundreds of hacking victims’ computer networks and

  • Titan Medical: Innovation Leader in Robotic-assisted, Single Access Surgery Technology

    Robotic-assisted single access surgery might sound like a future pipe dream for the medical community, but the technology exists today, and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI; TSX: TMD) is paving the way to bringing its exciting technology to surgeons. Titan has one goal in mind: Develop leading-edge robotic tools and accessories that access the body through a single access point to help surgeons in the operating room and patients in recovery. By striving for and reaching its goals, Titan expects

  • Slack Unveils New Tools in Heated Competition on Hybrid Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Slack Technologies Inc. is releasing new features to help people work with their colleagues whether in the office or at home, a sign of the stepped up competition around managing a hybrid workforce.Slack Huddles, one of the new tools, will let users have casual audio conversations across channels and direct messages on the workplace communications platform. Other features include the ability to create and play back video and audio recordings with a full transcript as well as an em