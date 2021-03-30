U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

Twitch suspended a channel that showed footage of George Floyd's fatal assault

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Twitch has suspended a channel run by a nonprofit news outlet after it showed footage of the incident that led to George Floyd’s death. Unicorn Riot was livestreaming the trial of Floyd’s alleged murderer Derek Chauvin, which began on Monday.

A video depicting Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine and a half minutes last May was shown to jurors. Floyd was pronounced dead an hour after the incident. His death prompted months of worldwide protests in support of racial justice.

Twitch rightfully has rules against streaming violent content. It takes a zero-tolerance approach to acts and threats of violence. The video of Floyd's death is clearly newsworthy, but unlike YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, Twitch doesn’t grant exemptions for such material. 

As The Verge reports, Twitch removed the footage of Floyd’s death and suspended Unicorn Riot’s channel for 30 days. Twitch doesn't comment on the reasons behind the suspensions of specific channels. Unicorn Riot was able to stream the trial (and footage of the incident) on its YouTube, Facebook and Periscope accounts, as well as its website, without any problems.

Facebook and Twitter have notably granted exemptions to users who break the rules if they believe posts are newsworthy. The former took a hands-off approach to politicians for a while and that policy is under review from Facebook's Oversight Board.

Determining which content is newsworthy is a complex issue, though. It's one that has potential Section 230 implications over whether the likes of Facebook and Twitter should be classed as platforms or publishers due to their editorial decisions. Twitch has decided to keep out of those muddy waters entirely with a blanket ban, but the platform is putting itself in a slightly awkward position compared with rival platforms as it continues to grow beyond game streaming. Entirely banning violent footage, even if it's newsworthy, could limit the discussion of important issues.

  • Judge equates encrypted chats with private thoughts in would-be kidnapping case

    Three men who plotted to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer will face charges of gang membership, felony firearm possession and providing material support for terrorist acts, but not making terrorist threats. According to a report from the Detroit News, the reason 12th District Court Judge Michael Klaeren dismissed that last charge stems from the way the group interacted with each other. Rather than coordinating out in the open on platforms like Facebook, Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar — along with four other men with ties to the Michigan militia group Wolverine Watchmen — used private, encrypted chats to communicate.

  • Moog's Sound Studio bundles are modular synth starter kits

    You get two synths, a mixer, cables, a patch book and adorable carboard cutouts.

  • YouTube will try hiding video dislike counts from some users

    Over the next few weeks, YouTube plans to test several new interface designs that won’t publicly display how many dislikes a video has earned.

  • 'Fortnite' is getting improved framerates and resolutions on Switch

    The battle royale will take up slightly less storage space too.

  • Google's new experimental app can scan and categorize your documents

    Stack is a powerful new document scanner for Android from Google's Area 120 incubator.

  • Apple is keeping WWDC free and online-only for 2021

    For the second year in a row, Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference will be completely virtual. The company announced today that the online show will take place between June 7th and 11th — just like last year — and that it will once again be free to all registered developers. “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play," said Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Developer Relations.

  • 'Super Mario 3D All-Stars' goes away forever on March 31st

    As Super Mario's 35th anniversary comes to end, some titles will be leaving the Nintendo eShop and retailers forever.

  • A Jony Ive-designed Leica camera prototype is going up for auction

    The final prototype version of a Leica M camera designed by Jony Ive is going up for auction in June.

  • Apple's repair store verification program is rolling out worldwide

    Apple's Independent Repair Provider program provides genuine parts for out-of-warranty repairs, and now third-party shops around the world can join.

  • Visa will allow some transactions to be settled with cryptocurrency

    Support for the USDC stablecoin will streamline crypto-based payments.

  • Lexus' LF-Z Electrified concept offers a peek at upcoming EVs

    Lexus has unveiled the LF-Z Electrified, a concept car that hints at the brand's EV future.

  • Xiaomi's first foldable phone has a shape-shifting 'liquid lens' camera

    Xiaomi unveiled its first foldable phone, the Mi Mix Fold, which follows the same inward-folding form factor as Huawei's Mate X2 and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2. What makes this device stand out, though, is the "liquid lens" on one of its rear cameras.

  • SpaceX lost its fourth Starship prototype in a row

    SpaceX lost its SN11 Starship prototype in mid-flight, possibly due to an engine failure.

  • Niantic Labs CEO posts a teaser image of some AR glasses

    Augmented reality headsets could lead to hands-free 'Pokémon Go' and much more.

  • Xiaomi confirms it is getting into the EV business

    Xiaomi has confirmed an earlier report that it will start an electric car business, with an initial investment of $1.5 billion and $10 billion over the next 10 years.

  • Spotify's plans for live audio include its own version of Clubhouse

    The company is revamping Locker Room, a live audio app it bought, to focus on music, sports and cultural conversations.

  • Volkswagen is rebranding its US operation to 'Voltswagen of America'

    All signs point to Volkswagen changing the name of its stateside operation to "Voltswagen of America," according to a press release the company published early.

  • Asics Metaspeed shoes are optimized for different types of marathon runners

    Asics has new $250 shoes that take the fight to Nike's Vaporfly line.

  • Italy's Draghi and wife receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his wife Maria Serenella Cappello received their first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as Italy looks to ramp up its vaccination campaign. Italy was one of a number of European countries that earlier this month paused usage of the AstraZeneca shots following reports of about 30 cases of rare brain blood clots in people who had recently had a jab.

  • Judge orders New York to provide prisoners with COVID-19 vaccines

    A judge ordered on Monday that New York must immediately begin providing coronavirus vaccines to those behind bars in state prisons or jails, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: The Times notes that at least 1,100 New York prisoners have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last month and five have died. The order now makes New York one of only a handful of states vaccinating a broad prison population. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Prisoners also risk exposure from staff members who go in-between prison facilities and the outside world. Until the judge's order, correctional staff were eligible to receive doses while prisoners were not. The judge wrote that leaving prisoners ineligible was "unfair and unjust” and an “abuse of discretion.”The big picture: States around the country have been varied in their approaches to vaccinating incarcerated persons. A lawsuit in Oregon last month also resulted in an order for the state to vaccinate all persons in its jails or prisons. But states like Florida, in contrast, have not made vaccine doses available to people behind bars. Texas and Arkansas have only just made doses available to select prisoner groups. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends vaccinating "staff and incarcerated/detained persons of correctional or detention facilities at the same time because of their shared increased risk of disease."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free