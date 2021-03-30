Twitch suspended a channel that showed footage of George Floyd's fatal assault

Twitch has suspended a channel run by a nonprofit news outlet after it showed footage of the incident that led to George Floyd’s death. Unicorn Riot was livestreaming the trial of Floyd’s alleged murderer Derek Chauvin, which began on Monday.

A video depicting Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine and a half minutes last May was shown to jurors. Floyd was pronounced dead an hour after the incident. His death prompted months of worldwide protests in support of racial justice.

Twitch rightfully has rules against streaming violent content. It takes a zero-tolerance approach to acts and threats of violence. The video of Floyd's death is clearly newsworthy, but unlike YouTube , Facebook and Twitter , Twitch doesn’t grant exemptions for such material.

As The Verge reports, Twitch removed the footage of Floyd’s death and suspended Unicorn Riot’s channel for 30 days. Twitch doesn't comment on the reasons behind the suspensions of specific channels. Unicorn Riot was able to stream the trial (and footage of the incident) on its YouTube, Facebook and Periscope accounts, as well as its website, without any problems.

A few minutes ago our @Twitch account was suspended for 30 days for rebroadcasting the #DerekChauvinTrial, which showed the video of the death of #GeorgeFloyd.



Continue to watch the live streams on our website, YouTube, Facebook, and Periscope. https://t.co/HmePgzEwsI — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) March 29, 2021

Facebook and Twitter have notably granted exemptions to users who break the rules if they believe posts are newsworthy. The former took a hands-off approach to politicians for a while and that policy is under review from Facebook's Oversight Board.