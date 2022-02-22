TwitchCon San Diego returns October 7th

Twitch has revealed more details about the return of in-person TwitchCon events this year. It already said that, all going well, it planned to hold events in Amsterdam and San Diego in 2022. The European edition is set to take place on July 16th and 17th, while TwitchCon San Diego will run from October 7th to October 9th.

Pack up. Suit up. Show up. TwitchCon is back. It’s the ultimate squad up. And it won’t be the same without you.



TwitchCon 2022.

🇳🇱 Amsterdam, July 16-17.

🇺🇸 San Diego, October 7-9.



Updates at https://t.co/2Pd1rr3NNY. pic.twitter.com/CE87imm9T1 — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) February 22, 2022

Tickets will go on sale at a later date. Creators who want to be involved in things like Artist Alley, a cosplay contest, musical performances and a drag showcase at TwitchCon Amsterdam can apply now .

Both TwitchCon events that were scheduled for 2020 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An online event took place instead.

Twitch says it will follow all local safety requirements in Amsterdam and San Diego as well as its "own judgment regarding the safety of the community." It hasn't confirmed whether all attendees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.