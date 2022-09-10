U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5700
    -1.5170 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,207.39
    +207.31 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Twitter's $7 million whistleblower payout violates purchase deal, Musk's lawyers argue

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
SAMUEL CORUM via Getty Images

A judge recently ruled that Elon Musk can use the allegations made by Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko as part of the arguments in his countersuit against the company. As it turns out, Musk intends to use not just Zatko's claims to win his case, but also the fact that the former Twitter executive received a settlement to get out of the $44 billion acquisition deal he made with the social network. As The Washington Post reports, Musk's lawyers sent a letter to Twitter, telling the company that the severance payment worth $7.75 million that it made to Zatko in June violated a provision in their sales agreement.

In the letter uploaded to the SEC website, Musk's lawyers cited Section 6.1(e) of the merger agreement, which says Twitter promised not to "grant or provide any severance or termination payments or benefits to any Company Service Provider other than the payment of severance amounts or benefits in the ordinary course of business consistent with past practice and subject to the execution and non-revocation of a release of claims in favor of the Company and its Subsidiaries." Former employees are considered Company Service Providers.

Musk and Twitter entered the purchase agreement in April, and it wasn't until June when Zatko received his severance pay. The company didn't seek Musk's consent before making the payment or notify him of the transaction, the lawyers said in the letter. Musk apparently only found out about the settlement when Twitter included the information in its court filing on September 3rd. As such, Musk's camp argues that the settlement serves as an additional basis to terminate the parties' purchase agreement. As The Post notes, it's now up to Twitter to prove that such a big payout to a former employee wasn't out of the ordinary. We've reached out to Twitter for a statement, and we'll update this post when we hear back.

Also known as "Mudge," Zatko accused the the social network of having "extreme, egregious deficiencies" in security. He said in a complaint filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Twitter violated the terms it had agreed to when it settled a privacy dispute with the FTC back in 2011. The whistleblower also claimed that he couldn't get a direct response from Twitter regarding the actual number of bots on the website. If you'll recall Musk previously accused Twitter of fraud for hiding the real number of bots on its platform and told the court in a legal filing that 10 percent — not just 5 percent as the social network maintains — of its daily active users who see ads are inauthentic accounts.

Twitter and Musk are set to face off in court in a five-day trial scheduled to start on October 17th.

Recommended Stories

  • Musk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger

    Elon Musk contended that Twitter Inc's decision to pay millions of dollars to a whistleblower it had fired gives the world's richest person another justification for terminating his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company. In a Friday letter to Twitter, lawyers for Musk said Twitter's failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to Peiter Zatko and his lawyers violated the merger agreement, which restricted when Twitter could make such payments. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Olivia Wilde Denies Shia LaBeouf Quit ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: ‘All I Can Say Is He Was Replaced’

    The never-ending press cycle surrounding “Don’t Worry Darling” continues, as director Olivia Wilde denies that Shia LaBeouf quit the film. After Wilde originally claimed she fired him from her movie, LaBeouf shot back and maintained that he quit “Don’t Worry Darling.” The actor provided Variety with emails and text messages allegedly sent between Wilde and […]

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks

    During tricky market conditions, it can be helpful to follow professional investors who are focused on the long term.

  • Senators introduce the next retirement savings proposal – the EARN Act

    The EARN Act is the latest addition to the lineup of proposals legislators have put forth to bolster retirement savings. Senators Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, and Mike Crapo, a Republican from Idaho, introduced the Enhancing American Retirement Act on Thursday. “Americans deserve dignified retirements after decades of hard work, and our bill is an important step forward,” Wyden said in a statement.

  • IRS Changes How Your Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): What You Need to Know About Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Ford Remains the 'Best in Class' Auto Stock

    The automaker's resilience in this economic downturn is something to be admired

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The New & Lucrative Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • More Bad Courtroom News For 3M -- What Might it Mean for Investors??

    The few cases that have already been tried have awarded average damages of $26 million. The case still has 230,000 military veterans awaiting their turn in court.

  • Streaming: There has to be price consolidation 'for these services to survive,' expert says

    Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in streaming wars and why price consolidation may be necessary.

  • Tesla Is Planning a New Business

    Tesla is getting into a new part of the battery supply chain in a bid to secure raw materials to expand battery capacity for its electric vehicles.

  • Even at $5B, Wolfspeed's factory will leave room to grow at CAM site and regionwide

    Semiconductor company Wolfspeed’s long-awaited confirmation Friday that it will invest $5 billion in a factory making wafers for computer chips near Siler City is not only the largest one-site industrial investment in North Carolina history, but it leaves plenty of room for more such growth not only at the Chatham Advanced Manufacturing megasite but throughout the greater Triad. The news also boosts central North Carolina’s claim to be an emerging cluster of next-wave advanced manufacturing and education for growing industries. In its announcement, the Durham-based company said it is working with N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro to collaborate on training and research leading to undergraduate and graduate credentials in the semiconductor industry.

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder Ends in Victory for the Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that Revlon Inc. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monar

  • Cineplex Reports August Box Office Results

    (TSX: CGX) – Today, Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") reported August box office revenue of $36 million. This represented 64 per cent of box office revenues when compared to the same month in 2019 which included blockbuster titles like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Lion King. Leading film performances during the month included Bullet Train and the continued success of Top Gun: Maverick, which is now in its 15th week of release. This followed a very strong month in July

  • Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in June compensation settlement

    Whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, who was fired by Twitter in January and was the company's security head, last month accused the social media firm of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts. Zatko will meet the U.S. Senate Judiciary committee on Sept. 13 to discuss the allegations. The settlement resolved a dispute about unpaid compensation and did not prevent him from filing a whistleblower complaint, which he did soon after reaching the agreement with Twitter, according to the source.

  • How Much Do I Need to Retire?

    Not knowing how much to save for retirement and by what age can create shortfalls in your nest egg, but there are a few simple formulas that can help.