U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.54
    +14.91 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,608.80
    +151.49 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.11
    -13.98 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.53
    +13.62 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.03
    +1.07 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +16.10 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.56 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1659
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0060 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3831
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2060
    -0.1540 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,603.52
    +3,296.22 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,550.43
    +69.63 (+4.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Twitter acquires group chat app Sphere

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Twitter has acquired London-based Sphere, which operates an eponymous groups chat app, the latest in a series of recent moves from the social network as it looks to aggressively broaden and improve its product offerings.

Sphere -- founded by Tomas Halgas and Nick D’Aloisio, who previously founded news summary app Summly, which he famously sold to Yahoo at the age of 17 for a reported $30 million -- did not disclose the financial details of the deal. The startup had reportedly raised at least $30 million -- including $11.8 million in the first two rounds that TechCrunch first reported.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the Sphere acquisition news to TechCrunch.

"Much like others, we’ve been watching and admiring Twitter’s growing investment in community-building with the release of Communities, Spaces, and features that promote safety," Sphere said in a blog post.

"When we met the team, we were even more impressed by how seriously they are pursuing interest-based community and how much they believe in its potential impact."

Sphere said as part of the move, it will be winding down the standalone app next month. The startup didn't disclose the number of users or customers it had amassed.

"It’s been a long and exciting journey to this point. Like many startups, Sphere started with a very different mission — to help anyone find and share knowledge instantly through the creation of a 'global brain.' We originally built a marketplace of paid experts from all around the world, connecting them through group chat," the startup said in the blog post.

"What we realised is that some of the most helpful and knowledgeable conversations came from groups where members felt a strong sense of belonging to one another. In other words, at the heart of our challenge was helping every single person find their community. The opportunity is massive."

The move comes as Twitter has visibly become more aggressive to expand its product offerings in recent quarters. The firm, which attempted to acquire Clubhouse, introduced a similar feature this year and more recently has taken several steps to curb unruly discourse on its platform.

Hopefully with Sphere under its umbrella, the social giant will do something about the state of personal and group messages on its platform.

Recommended Stories

  • What should Facebook’s new name be? Twitter users have some ideas

    The social network is reportedly rebranding its growing ‘metaverse,’ similar to what Google did with Alphabet

  • Verizon ‘Excited’ as It Discloses Sign-Ups for Wireless Home Internet Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has spent three years developing wireless technology to beam high-speed internet connections into homes and now it’s finally ready to talk about the new growth area.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Jap

  • Facebook's 'Metaverse' Gamble: Is A Name Change In The Works?

    Reports of a Facebook name change come as the social media giant expands into new fields but is under fire for its business practices.

  • Facebook is getting a new name, report claims

    Facebook’s name might reflect Horizon, its in-development VR product that Mark Zuckerberg hopes will usher in the metaverse

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 20th, 2021

    Following a bullish day for the majors on Tuesday, avoiding a fall back to Tuesday’s lows would be key in supporting a bullish day ahead.

  • Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Ken Fisher’s top tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Ken Fisher’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Tech Stocks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, author, investment analyst, and the founder of Fisher Investments, […]

  • Paypal in $45 billion bid for Pinterest -sources

    (Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc has made an offer to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc for $45 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a combination that could herald more tie-ups between financial technology and social media companies in e-ecommerce. The per share price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest's closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday. PayPal plans to finance the acquisition mostly through stock, the sources said.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is on Fire on Wednesday

    There are reports that a major player might be courting the so-called "anti-social media" platform.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – October 20th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Tuesday, failure to revisit Tuesday’s highs would bring support levels into play.

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.

  • Apple Drops Intel in Biggest MacBook Pro Overhaul in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp. chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case

  • Facebook may adopt new name in an alpha bet on the metaverse

    The news has sparked a number of questions, including: Why change from Facebook? What will the new name be? What's the metaverse? And, will it make any difference to Facebook's critics?

  • Apple debuts new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down what you need to know about the new MacBook Pros and 3rd-generation AirPods.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth stocks in the S&P 500 index have produced an average annualized return of 12.8%, crushing the 7.5% average return seen in value stocks. Building on that idea, growth stocks Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) and Square (NYSE: SQ) provide valuable digital financial services to a range of customers, and both look like smart places to put your money right now. Intuit may not be the most exciting growth stock, but over 110 million individual consumers, entrepreneurs, and tax professionals rely on its software products, which comprise a portfolio of industry-leading brands.

  • Dogecoin Remains Stuck Near $0.2450 While Bitcoin Pulls Back From Recent Highs

    Resistance at $0.2450 stays strong.

  • Spotify Adds Virtual Merch Tables for Music Artists in Pact With Shopify

    Perhaps it was inevitable that Spotify and Shopify — with their similar-sounding monikers — would eventually join forces. Spotify on Wednesday announced a new partnership with ecommerce provider Shopify to let artists list merchandise directly on their profiles on the audio-streaming giant’s platform. Any artist globally can already link to their Shopify store if they […]

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Citigroup Asia Retail Units Set to Draw Bids From DBS, StanChart

    (Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Standard Chartered Plc are among the lenders planning to bid for Citigroup Inc. consumer banking assets in Asia as the U.S. lender divests units across five markets in the region, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its

  • Coinbase Becomes Custody Partner of Facebook’s Digital Wallet; Stock Up

    Shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) rose 4.2% on Tuesday after the company announced that it had become custody partner of Facebook’s (FB) new digital wallet, Novi. Coinbase provides end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy. With the help of Novi, people will be able to send and receive money abroad instantly, securely and free of cost. Its users can buy Pax Dollars through their Novi account and transfer them to each other instantaneously. (See Coinbase stock chart

  • Mastercard buys cryptocurrency intelligence company CipherTrace

    The acquisition allows Mastercard to offer a service that combines artificial intelligence, cyber and blockchain capabilities.