U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.65
    -0.81 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7900
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,899.79
    +130.88 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Twitter adds support for Twitter Spaces to its rebuilt API

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

Twitter is rolling out changes to its newly rebuilt API that will allow third-party developers to build tools and other solutions specifically for its audio chatroom product, Twitter Spaces. The company today announced it's shipping new endpoints to support Spaces on the Twitter API v2, with the initial focus on enabling discovery of live or scheduled Spaces. This may later be followed by an API update that will make it possible for developers to build out more tools for Spaces' hosts.

The company first introduced its fully rebuilt API last year, with the goal of modernizing its developer platform while also making it easier to add support for Twitter's newer features at a faster pace. The new support for Twitter Spaces in the API is one example of that plan now being put into action.

With the current API update, Twitter hopes developers will build new products that enable users -- both on and off Twitter -- to find Twitter Spaces more easily, the company says. This could potentially broaden the reach of Spaces and introduce its audio chats to more people, which could give Twitter a leg up in the increasingly competitive landscape for audio-based social networking. Today, Twitter Spaces isn't only taking on Clubhouse, but also the audio chat experiences being offered by Facebook, Discord, Reddit, Public.com, Spotify and smaller social apps.

Spotify launches its live audio app and Clubhouse rival, Spotify Greenroom

According to Twitter, developers will gain access to two new endpoints, Spaces lookup and Spaces search, which allow them to lookup live and scheduled Spaces using specific criteria -- like the Spaces ID, user ID or keywords. The Spaces lookup endpoint also offers a way to begin to understand the public metadata and metrics associated with a Space, like the participant count, speaker count, host profile information, detected language being used, start time, scheduled start time, creation time, status and whether the Space is ticketed or not, Twitter tells us.

To chose which Spaces functionality to build into its API first, Twitter says it spoke to developers who told the company they wanted functionality that could help people discover Spaces they may find interesting and set reminders for attending. Developers said they also want to build tools that would allow Spaces hosts to better understand how well their audio chats are performing. But most of these options aren't yet available with today's API update. Twitter only said it's "exploring" other functionality -- like tools that would allow developers to integrate reminders into their products, as well as those that would be able to surface certain metrics fields available in the API or allow developers to build analytics dashboards.

These ideas for other endpoints haven't yet gained a spot on Twitter's Developer Platform Roadmap, either.

Twitter also told us it's not working on any API endpoints that would allow developers to build standalone client apps for Twitter Spaces, as that's not something in which its developer community expressed interest.

Several developers have been participating in a weekly Spaces hosted by Daniele Bernardi from Twitter's Spaces team, and were already clued in to coming updates. Developers with access to the v2 API will be able to begin building with the new endpoints starting today, but none have new experiences ready to launch at this time. Twitter notes Bernardi will also host another Spaces event today at 12 PM PT to talk in more detail about the API update and what's still to come.

Twitter’s acquisition strategy: Eat the public conversation

Recommended Stories

  • The Roblox Game Is Still Playing Out

    On "Mad Money" Tuesday night, Jim Cramer spoke with David Baszucki, founder and CEO of the online gaming company Roblox , which on Monday reported mixed results for the quarter. Baszucki explained that Roblox has come a long way over the past year. The world is reopening and Roblox is still seeing growth in its daily active users.

  • Apple Seeing Surging China iPhone Demand, Analyst Says

    IPhone shipments in China in July were up 79% on a year-over-year basis, while China’s own handset vendors saw just a 27% increase, writes Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty,

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 18th, 2021

    Following a bearish Tuesday, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels and yesterday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • iOS 15: Apple gives users option to reverse controversial new Safari redesign entirely

    Apple has reversed a controversial part of its new iOS 15 update yet further, almost entirely reversing it. When the company introduced the new iPhone and iPad software in June, one of the chief features was a new design for Safari. It changed how tabs work and moved the address bar to the bottom of the screen.

  • The Biggest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    The success of Apple's biggest product line in the 5G smartphone era is going to be a big catalyst for the stock.

  • BlackBerry Shares Gain On Outlook for Security Software

    Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley lifted his rating on the stock to Hold from Sell, while keeping his $10 target price.

  • UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot

    SAN DIEGO, August 17, 2021--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its MiFi® 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now commercially available at UScellular stores and UScellular.com. The MiFi 8000 provides high-speed 4G LTE connectivity for up to 15 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with all-day battery life, quick recharging, and enterprise-grade security features.

  • Inside Kabul: Taliban Use Military Vehicles, Man Whips Pedestrians on Crowded Street

    Footage shot on August 17 and supplied to Storyful offers a glimpse into life in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul just days after the Taliban regained control of the war-torn Middle East country.In these videos, shot by Gulzar Khan and compiled by Storyful, pick-up trucks with mounted machine guns are seen on streets (00:34). Later, a man can be seen whipping people walking on a crowded street, causing pedestrians to run (04:09).An M1117 armoured vehicle, commonly used by Afghanistan’s military, can be seen parked on a street with an armed man standing nearby (06:34).The Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital city on August 15, causing many residents to desperately rush to the airport in attempts to leave the country. Credit: Gulzar Khan via Storyful

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Bounces From 200 Day EMA

    The British pound has bounced ever so slightly during the trading session on Wednesday at the 200 day EMA region. Because of this, the market may be worth paying close attention to over the next several sessions.

  • Disneyland to launch Genie app with new fees to skip the long lines

    Disney announced plans for a new mobile app that will allow parkgoers, for an extra fee, to skip the wait for the most popular attractions.

  • U.S. telecoms agency to probe T-Mobile data breach

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said late Wednesday it will investigate a data breach disclosed by T-Mobile US Inc impacting more than 47 million current, former and prospective customers. The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier said personal data, including social security numbers and driver's license information, of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers.

  • Data: Blockchain-based gaming booms with help from Axie Infinity, outpacing NFTs, DeFi

    Blockchain-based gaming is being adopted at an increasingly rapid rate, new data suggests.

  • Autonomous Vehicles: Partnership for Progress in Image Sensing

    As vehicles progress from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to becoming fully autonomous, a key technology enabler will be the advanced sensors that allow these vehicles to sense the world ...

  • Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares raced back to all-time highs Monday amid optimism concerning its imminent hardware releases. The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $185 price target on Apple shares. The Apple Thesis: Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks for the second half indicates iPhone builds between 130 million and 150 million, with the iPhone 13 accounting for 35%-45% of iPhone builds in the third quarter, analyst Ives said in a note. The positive

  • T-Mobile says at least 47M current and former customers affected by hack

    T-Mobile has confirmed that millions of current and former customers had their information stolen in a data breach, following reports of a hack over the weekend. In a statement, T-Mobile, which has more than 100 million customers, said its preliminary analysis shows 7.8 million current postpaid T-Mobile customers had information taken in the data breach. The carrier said that some personal data was also taken, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information for a "subset" of current and former postpay customers and prospective T-Mobile customers.

  • Why Appian Is Buying a Process Mining Company

    Despite strong results, shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) slipped following the company's second-quarter earnings on Aug. 6. The cloud-based low-code software company reported a 24% increase in overall revenue to $83 million, ahead of estimates at $79.1 million. Cloud-based subscription revenue -- the part of the business the company is most focused on -- jumped 44% to $42.5 million, its fastest growth in that category in several quarters.

  • Microsoft Invests in Rubrik, Partners to Protect Customers from Ransomware

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is investing in software startup Rubrik Inc. and the two companies will combine on products that will help customers hit by ransomware recover their critical data without paying hackers.The companies declined to specify the size of the investment. The funding totaled in the low tens of millions and valued Rubrik at about $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private terms. Rubrik was started with the i

  • Boston Dynamics' robots can parkour better than you

    Boston Dynamics' robots are now successfully performing parkour in an obstacle course — let's hope they don't have to chase us.

  • Bitcoin Gets the ‘Pokémon GO’ Treatment in New Rewards App From Fold

    The popular bitcoin rewards startup is using augmented reality (AR) in a bid to make crypto fun for the masses.