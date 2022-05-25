U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,978.73
    +37.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,120.28
    +191.66 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,434.74
    +170.29 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.16
    +34.34 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.80
    +0.47 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    +0.11 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2591
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.1940
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,662.94
    -89.32 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.93
    -11.08 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Twitter agrees to pay $150 million to settle allegations that it misused user information for advertising purposes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabrielle Bienasz
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FTC-USD
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco off of 10th Street, with trees in the front of the photo
Twitter headquarters in San FranciscoEmily Quiles

  • Twitter released users' contact info for targeted advertising without informing them, the DOJ and FTC said Wednesday.

  • Twitter agreed to pay $150 million, but the settlement still has to be approved.

  • Twitter will also have to submit reports and face increased scrutiny from regulators.

Twitter has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations that it failed to inform users that it was using phone numbers and email addresses to help businesses do targeted advertising, the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission said in a release and court filing Wednesday.

"The $150 million penalty reflects the seriousness of the allegations against Twitter," said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta in the statement.

The complaint was filed in California on Wednesday. It says that Twitter, from May 2013 to September 2019, informed users it was only asking for emails and phone numbers (not displayed on profiles) for account security.

But Twitter didn't tell people that their contact information would be used to assist businesses doing targeted advertising, the filing added.

"Twitter's misrepresentations violate the FTC Act and the 2011 Order, which specifically prohibits the company from making misrepresentations regarding the security of nonpublic consumer information," the filing says.

The release adds that the practice violated the "European Union-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Frameworks."

Those are a set of privacy requirements that, separate from the GDPR, regulated data transfers between the EU and other countries before they were invalidated in 2020. That left the whole thing in sort of legal twilight zone, but, in March, the EU and the US agreed "in principle" to a new framework — but  the details haven't been finalized,, CNBC reported.

"This practice affected more than 140 million Twitter users, while boosting Twitter's primary source of revenue,"  FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in the release.

Besides paying out the $150 million, Twitter will face what seems to be some strict measures as a result of the settlement, per the release, all of which will be supervised by the FTC and DOJ.

The social media company will have to write reports for a data privacy issue that impacts 250+ users and let US users know "options for protecting their privacy and security," if they joined Twitter before 2019.

It will also have to do a "privacy review" and write a report before putting out "any new product or service that collects users' private information," the release said.

Twitter's chief privacy officer, Damien Kieran, put out a blog post where he committed to the various measures the agencies have asked of the company and confirmed it would pay the $150 million.

"We have cooperated with the FTC every step of the way," he wrote.

"We will continue to partner with our regulators to make sure they understand how security and privacy practices at Twitter are always evolving for the better," Kieran added in a tweet.

The settlement still has to be approved in federal court, the release noted.

 

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s Poised to Retain Both Seats in Proxy Fight With Carl Icahn

    Activist investor Carl Icahn had challenged the fast-food chain over its suppliers’ treatment of animals.

  • SEC to Crack Down on Misleading ESG Claims With Fund Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission is taking its biggest step yet to stop money managers from misleading investors when they claim their funds are focused on environmental, social or governance issues.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets

  • Teva, Allergan Settle Opioid Lawsuit With West Virginia

    U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) has reached an agreement with the Attorney General of West Virginia that settles the state's opioid-related claims. The settlement will provide West Virginia with $75 million over 15 years and $8 million in attorneys' fees and costs incurred during the trial. Related: West Virginia Says J&J, Teva, AbbVie Caused 'Tsunami' Of Opioid Addiction: Reuters. Teva will also provide its life-saving medicine, the generic version of Narcan (n

  • The IRS May Owe You More Money Now—Here's Why

    Most taxpayers were required to file their tax returns by April 18 this year to avoid any penalty fees. This deadline may have caused you a fair amount of stress, especially if you knew you owed money to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). But some lucky filers actually look forward to the tax season, because they end up getting refunds—and sometimes quite substantial ones. As it turns out, you may be due for another payday in that case, because the agency owes certain taxpayers even more money.

  • SNAP Usage: Does Wendy’s Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

    Along with McDonald's and Burger King, Wendy's makes up the Big Three of U.S. fast-food burger chains. The Ohio-based company has more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide that serve up its famous square...

  • EPA proposes protections for Alaska salmon fishery, in blow to proposed mine

    The Biden administration is moving toward protections for a major sockeye salmon fishery in Alaska — at the expense of a proposed gold and copper mine. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed a decision that would protect the Bristol Bay watershed, dealing yet another blow to the imperiled Pebble Mine project. The issue has been…

  • Lawmakers grill U.S. FDA on response to Abbott baby formula safety

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Lawmakers grilled U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials on Wednesday over what they saw as a lack of urgency in the agency's response to complaints about possible baby formula contamination at a now shuttered Abbott Laboratories plant that led to severe nationwide shortages. FDA leaders appeared before a congressional panel to answer questions about the crisis after Abbott in February recalled some products and closed its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan. "There are also questions surrounding the timeline of FDA's investigation and response," said Representative Diana DeGette, chairwoman of the U.S. House of Representatives Commerce and Energy Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

  • FDA says senior officials didn’t receive infant formula whistleblower report due to 'mailroom issues'

    The agency's leaders are testifying before a House committee looking into its response to a formula recall that exacerbated shortages.

  • Justice Dept. Orders Agents to Intervene if They See Police Violence

    WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland has revised rules governing the use of force by law enforcement agencies overseen by the Justice Department, requiring federal agents to intervene when they see officials using excessive force or mistreating people in custody. The rule change was circulated Friday and posted on the department’s website Monday — two days before the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd, who died beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer as other offic

  • Walmart is expanding its drone delivery service across six states

    By the end of the year, Walmart plans to add 34 sites to its DroneUp network.

  • US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage

    A massive recall is getting most of the blame for the U.S. baby formula shortage, but experts say the products have long been vulnerable to this type of crisis due to decades-old policies that have allowed a handful of companies to corner the market. Abbott Nutrition said Tuesday it expects to restart its shuttered Michigan plant June 4 and begin shipping new formula to stores about three weeks later. The company also said it received permission from regulators to release 300,000 cans of its EleCare specialty formula for babies with allergic and digestive disorders.

  • SEC weighs crackdown on phony environmental and social justice funds

    On Wednesday, the SEC proposed broadening the scope of its Names Rule, which enables the agency to take action against mutual and exchange-traded funds with misleading names. The amendment would require funds that use ESG (environmental, social and governance) or similar terminology in their names to put at least 80% of their holdings into those assets. According to the SEC, the update “would help to prevent potential ‘greenwashing' in fund names by requiring a fund’s investment activity to support the investment focus its name communicates.”

  • Faurecia Exploring Asset Sales After Hella Deal Completion

    (Bloomberg) -- Faurecia SE is exploring the sale of some non-core assets after completing its purchase of German automotive supplier Hella GmbH, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minute

  • Nordstrom Shares Soar After It Lifts Forecast. Shoppers Are Buying Dress Clothes Again.

    It is a sign the retailer's upscale customers are less affected by inflation than more mainstream shoppers.

  • Walmart-backed delivery drone effort will reach DFW by end of 2022

    Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and partner DroneUp are bringing the new method of getting products to customers in North Texas by the end of the year, according to a spokesperson for the companies. It will include a minimum of three "hubs" in the Dallas area, the DroneUp spokesperson said. Walmart’s “DroneUp delivery network” is getting bigger with 34 sites by the close of 2022 – and the potential to reach 4 million U.S. households, according to a post on its site this week.

  • Tide is turning as Canada's banks brace for a Q2 earnings downdraft

    Canada's top six banks are expected to post an average 12% drop in second-quarter earnings from the previous three months as increased expenses and loan-loss reserves and lower investment banking revenues outweigh strong loan growth and margin expansion from rising interest rates. Soaring inflation and a stock market sell-off are expected to put some pressure on earnings, investors said, while Canada's slowing housing market is likely to weigh on banks' main growth engine more in the second half of the year. The Big Six banks - which also include Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada - are expected to report little change in earnings from a year ago.

  • Does your Hyundai have a recall? Carmaker recalls 239,000 vehicles over exploding seatbelt parts following injuries

    The latest recall comes after Hyundai recalled 215,000 cars in the U.S. earlier this month over leaking fuel hoses that could lead to engine fires.

  • Is AbbVie Stock A Buy As Humira Biosimilar Rivals Loom?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy today with its biggest medicine, Humira, soon to face biosimilar rivals in the U.S.?

  • Wendy’s Largest Shareholder Trian Explores Burger-Chain Deal

    Trian Fund Management said it is weighing possible transactions to acquire control of the company.

  • Zoom Stock Leaps After Q1 Earnings Beat, Outlook Boost; Cathie Wood Adds More Shares

    Zoom said enterprise revenue will become an increasingly larger portion of its overall sales as businesses continue to make hybrid work structures more permanent.