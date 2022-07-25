U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Twitter has already spent $33 million on its nightmare deal with Elon Musk

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
Elon Musk looking at his phone.
Elon Musk.AP

  • Twitter spent $33 million on expenses related to Elon Musk's proposed takeover in Q2 this year.

  • Those costs are set to balloon with Twitter facing off against Musk in court.

  • Musk is trying to walk away from his proposal to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

Twitter's fight with Elon Musk is already costing the social media giant dearly.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April, but announced on July 8 he wants to abandon the deal.

Twitter said in its Q2 earnings report Friday it has already incurred $33 million in costs related to its "pending acquisition" by Musk.

Twitter also partially blamed a 1% drop in revenue on "uncertainty" caused by Musk's turbulent acquisition.

Twitter's costs will continue to rise as it is headed for a legal battle with Musk. Twitter has hired top corporate law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP to help it sue Musk with the aim of forcing him to adhere to his original agreement and buy the company.

Musk's contention is that Twitter gave him a false impression about the number of fake accounts on its platform. In its regulatory filings Twitter says roughly 5% of accounts are fake, but Musk's lawyers said the Tesla billionaires' analysis shows the figure is "wildly higher than 5%."

Twitter's lawyers said Musk's professed concern over fake accounts is a smoke screen and he only wants out of the deal because his Tesla shares have tanked.

Twitter won an early victory in its lawsuit against Musk as it was granted an expedited trial to minimize the "business risk" posed to the company.

Even if the initial judgement were to come quickly in Twitter's favor Musk could appeal the decision and make the case last up to three years Harry Kraemer, professor of management and strategy at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, told Insider.

"The big, big winners in this one are gonna be the law firms," Kraemer said, adding: "These guys are gonna make a fortune."

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. draws rave reviews for summer league defense

    Sam Vecenie, NBA draft guru for The Athletic, shared a glowing review of Jabari Smith Jr.’s defensive contributions at summer league for the Rockets.

  • Philips swings to loss and cuts sales guidance

    Royal Philips NV on Monday reported a swing to a net loss for the second quarter, which it blamed on a number of issues including pandemic-related lockdowns in China, inflationary pressures and the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Trailer: The Shazamily Fights Helen Mirren and a Giant Dragon

    Shazam swooped into San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H today, bringing the electricity to the Warner Bros. presentation. Zachary Levi took the stage to talk “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” before the film’s first official trailer debuted. “The Shazamily has been playing superheros for a few years now in Philadelphia,” he said, setting the scene for […]

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Important Appointment on October 3

    Autumn promises to be busy for Elon Musk. The visionary boss of Tesla will be active on all fronts with huge stakes each time. From the end of September, Musk will be doing everything not to disappoint fans of the electric vehicle manufacturer during the second edition of Tesla AI (Artificial Intelligence) day.

  • Early voting for Aug. 2 primary election continues this week in Marion County

    Marion County Board of Elections officials say poll workers are still needed to work on election day. Contact the board of elections to volunteer.

  • Ira Winderman: The need for four play? Heat can live without it.

    When it comes to the Miami Heat’s lineup and rotation for the coming season, this largely has been a month that has focused on four play, as in who will be the team’s starting power forward. For weeks, there was the lament of 2021-22 starter P.J. Tucker getting away to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. From there, attention turned to the re-signing of undersized Caleb Martin, the ...

  • Bella Hadid Stepped Out in a Remixed Version of Jorts

    ICYMI, jean shorts are taking over.

  • Nets hired lobbyist to push NYC mayor to change vaccine rules to exempt Kyrie Irving

    It's clear the mandate change and Irving's stance put an end to those title hopes. Sitting second in the East on Jan. 15, the Nets dropped 16 of 21 after Durant suffered a left knee injury. They fell to eighth by the time he returned six weeks later ...

  • Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

    Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighborhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn’t an active shooter situation but provided no more information.

  • Trump slams ‘RINO coward’ Bowers for testifying in Jan. 6 hearing

    Former President Trump called Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) a “RINO coward,” using the acronym for “Republican in name only,” and reiterated his support for his endorsed candidate who is vying for a state Senate seat against Bowers. “Rusty Bowers is a RINO coward who participated against the Republican Party in the totally…

  • Drivers have decided Teslas are worth the higher sticker price — but are they prepared to get burned on insurance?

    Expect to pay more for coverage, but you can find savings in other ways.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Suffered Losses

    Mark Cuban is one of the most famous and influential billionaire entrepreneurs. On the hit TV show "Shark Tank" on ABC, many entrepreneurs and startups hope and dream that he will be attracted to their idea and invest in their project. Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA franchise he completely transformed.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    Markets turned down in the first six months of this year, but they’ve trended up in July. Despite Friday’s pullback, the monthly gains are solid, almost 5% on the S&P 500 and 7.5% on the NASDAQ, marking a turnaround from the long drop we saw earlier. The question investors have is, is this turnaround real, or just a temporary gain in a larger bearish trend. That remains to be seen, but either way, even if the market reverts to its bearish trend, there will be opportunities for investors - findin

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Where Will Nio Be in 5 Years?

    In a year, Nio's (NYSE: NIO) stock price has fallen more than 50%. Investors are concerned about Nio's slower growth due mainly to supply chain challenges, as well as the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China. Then there is the short seller's report accusing Nio of overstating its revenue.