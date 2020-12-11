U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,645.50
    -23.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,864.00
    -146.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,325.75
    -76.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.50
    -15.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.67
    -0.11 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.20
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2130
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8880
    -0.0200 (-2.20%)
     

  • Vix

    23.89
    +1.62 (+7.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3197
    -0.0102 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.0250
    -0.1990 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,008.62
    +34.57 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    350.86
    -8.54 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,559.35
    -40.41 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.52
    -103.72 (-0.39%)
     

Twitter app code indicates that live video broadcasting app Periscope may get shut down

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Twitter has been doubling down on video services within its app, building out Twitter Live and recently launching Fleets so that users can share more moving media alongside their pithy 180-word observations, links and still photos. But in the process, it appears that it may also be streamlining its bigger stable of services. Code in the Twitter app indicates that Periscope -- the live video broadcasting app that launched a thousand fluttering hearts -- may be headed into retirement.

Date and other details are still unknown, but super-sleuth developer Jane Machun Wong found a line in Twitter's app code that indicated a link to a shutdown notice for Periscope (which currently does not go to a live link).

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There are no shutdown references in any of the code in the currently obtainable version of the Persicope app, Wong told us, but she also pointed out that the two apps do share some code -- indeed there are integrations between the two Twitter-owned apps -- and "I guess [that] is how the text in the screenshot got slipped into Twitter," she said.

We are reaching out to Twitter for a response to her discovery and will update as we learn more.

If this does play out with Periscope getting retired, it would be the end of a five-year run for the app.

Twitter acquired Periscope before it had even launched (we broke the news of the acquisition before that), as part of a bold move to double down on video, and specifically live video. At the time, the move was coming as Twitter was really coming into its own as a platform for media companies, "citizen journalists" and simply people who wanted to get the word out more widely on whatever they were thinking about or doing.

At the time, Twitter was also eyeing up and apparently trying to stem the viral growth of Meerkat, "the" app of 2015. That was not going to be an issue for the long run, though. Eventually Meerkat, either because of Periscope or because of the cyclical nature of hype, did fizzle out, only to relaunch as interactive video chat app Houseparty, which eventually got noticed by Fortnite maker Epic, who then bought it.

Periscope, meanwhile, took a different route as part of Twitter from the very start of its launched life.

It remained a standalone app, but its team and specifically founder Kayvon Beykpour became a central part of all of Twitter's product development.

And the central feature of Periscope the app became a native part of the Twitter app, Twitter Live "powered by Periscope" which has been expanded with API access and other features. Twitter itself promotes Twitter Live content, not Periscope's: you can follow @TwitterLive to get highlights of some of the people and organizations using the live feature in the app. (Other leading social apps like Instagram and Facebook have taken a similar route, offering live video features but more as embedded parts of the main platforms, rather than standalone apps where live is front and center.)

Periscope, you might say, has in the meantime been dying a slow death as a standalone brand and app. But it's not a new story: my former (missed!) colleague Josh pointed out it was sinking at the end of 2016.

Still, it's just about been bobbing along. AppAnnie's rankings indicate that it's essentially among the top 100 social networking apps in most markets -- maybe not a bad figure considering how big app stores are now -- although when looking at overall rankings, Periscope is generally too low to register in any major markets.

Indeed, it's definitely not an app that has much buzz, not least because of its owner being popular, but also because video fads have taken a different, TikTok-style turn of late.

The TikTok effect is an interesting one to consider here. Earlier this year it was reported that Twitter was among those interested in potentially acquiring TikTok when the popular app, owned by China's ByteDance, found itself in some regulatory hot water over national security interests (that is a different story, still playing out and seemingly in limbo right now). Some of the apparent reasoning for Twitter's interest? It never really got past its regret over killing off Vine.

Vine, if you recall, was the popular short-form video app that Twitter acquired, grew really well for a while as it saw it gain some entertaining virality, but then shut down to focus more attention on -- yep -- Periscope.

Many in retrospect have wondered "what could have been" had Twitter held on to Vine, and put the effort and investment into building it out. (Or indeed, what could have happened if it never sold to Twitter in the first place, but that is also a different story.)

If Periscope sinking away is on the cards, it's a question that probably still bears asking -- what could have been? Even with live video within Twitter's app, it's not the star of the show. One can't help but wonder if live video might next appear front and center elsewhere, made by a different company, much like short-form video finally had its day in a ByteDance way.

Latest Stories

  • 2 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio.The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall Streets analysts are busy separating the wheat from the chaff among the market’s low-priced stocks, and some top stock experts have tagged several equities for big gains. These stocks are trading low now – but the reasons are not necessarily bad for investors.We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the data and reviews on two stocks that are priced low now, but may be primed for gains. They’ve been getting positive reviews, and despite their share depreciation, they hold Buy ratings and show upwards of 60% upside potential.Digital Media Solutions (DMS)We will start with Digital Media Solutions, an adtech company which connects online advertisers with customers through performance-based branding and marketplace solutions. DMS boasts a powerful consumer intelligence database, which it uses to fine-tune customer acquisition campaigns – while offering advertisers accountability for the project budget.DMS went public in July of this year, via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, Leo Holdings. The combination took the DMS name for the ticker, and initiated trading at $10 per share. The stock has been volatile since, and is currently down 27% since it started trading.Digital advertising is a huge – and growing – sector, worth $100 billion in 2019 and expected to reach $130 billion by the end of next year. DMS has a solid piece of that cash cow, and the Q3 numbers demonstrate that. Quarterly revenue hit a company record, of $82.8 million, which was up 10% sequentially and 44% year-over-year. Of that total revenue, the company saw a gross profit of $25.1 million, for a 30% gross margin. All in all, DMS’s first quarter as a publicly traded company showed strong results.Covering the stock for Canaccord is analyst Maria Ripps, who is rated 5 stars by TipRanks, and stands in the top 1% out of more than 7,100 stock analysts. “The company saw meaningful volume growth from both new and existing clients, with particular strength from its auto insurance business along with the eCommerce, education, and non-profit verticals… We continue to think investors will gradually come to appreciate DMS’ similarities with other leading digital marketing peers that trade at more premium valuations, and expect multiple expansion over time as the story becomes better understood,” Ripps noted.To this end, Ripps rates DMS stock a Buy, and her $15 price target suggests an upside of 106% from the current share price of $7.20. (To watch Ripps’ track record, click here)Overall, DMS’ Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 2 recent reviews, both positive. The stock has an average price target of $14, which indicates a 92% upside potential. (See DMS stock analysis on TipRanks)ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)From digital advertising we move on to digital networking. ViaSat provides customers with high-speed broadband access through a secure satellite network system. The company serves both military and commercial markets, meeting the growing need for secure communications links.The anti-coronavirus shutdown policies have particularly hard on ViaSat. This may sound counterintuitive, as online networking has been busier than ever, but a large segment of ViaSat’s business comes from the airlines, and with air travel first grounded and still facing depressed travel volumes, ViaSat’s shares have yet to recover from their February/March swoon.On a positive note – and one that is indicative of the essential nature of secure satellite communications in today’s networked economy – ViaSat reported $577 million in Q3 contract awards, representing a 29% yoy gain. For the year to date, the company has seen awards totaling $1.9 billion, which is up 5% from this time last year. The third quarter (the company’s fiscal Q2) revenues and earnings were somewhat mixed, reflecting both the increase in contract awards and the decline in airline business. Revenues were $554 million, down 6% yoy, but up almost 4% sequentially. EPS was 3 cents per share, beating the predicted 5 cent loss by a wide margin.JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick writes of ViaSat: “[We] believe long-term growth levers remain intact highlighted by record segment backlog of $1.1b… We view ViaSat as a satellite innovation leader and believe the company’s future ViaSat-3 fleet will accelerate growth in satellite services over the coming years. At the same time, we see a long-term government systems tailwind driven by the company’s radio portfolio, mobile broadband, and SATCOM.”In line with his bullish comments, Cusick rates VSAT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $60 price target implies ~72% upside on the one-year time horizon. (To watch Cusick’s track record, click here)Overall, the stock has 5 recent reviews, including 3 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are priced at $34.14, and the average price target of $55 suggests a 61% upside potential from that level. (See VSAT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cramer Says Time To Take Profit In These Electric Vehicle SPAC Stocks

    Jim Cramer recommended Thursday that investors trim their exposure to auto-related special purpose acquisition company stocks, CNBC reported.What Happened: The host of the CNBC "Mad Money" show termed the stocks of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR), and SPACs of Arrival and Canoo as speculative."These stocks have gotten out of control, so I'm begging you to take something off the table," urged the former hedge fund manager.Cramer asked investors to be responsible speculators. "Speculative stocks can get overheated, which is why it's important to take profits while you have them," he advised.Why It Matters: The former hedge fund manager has endorsed the four electric vehicle startups which are taking the SPAC route since October, noted CNBC.He recommended the Bill Gates and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)-backed QuantumScape in late October, which merged with Kensington Capital to go public.A week ago he recommended Luminar and said the stock was a Buy at $15. The autonomous vehicle sensor company went public through a SPAC earlier this month. United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS)-backed Arrival, a U.K.-based EV maker specializing in microfactories, plans to go public through a merger with CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC). Cramer had recommended the SPAC stock last week at $17.50.Cramer also recommended Canoo Holdings Ltd, a California-based EV startup, set to merge with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ: HCAC). The stock was termed a Buy by Cramer last Friday at $15.64."You can always get back in at lower levels, and I'm very confident that lower prices could be in the cards," Cramer recommends to investors.Price Action: On Thursday, QuantumScape shares closed 1.96% higher at $76.61. Luminar Technologies shares closed 7.45% lower at $34.17 extending the fall in the after-hours session by almost 7% to $31.78.CIIG Merger shares fell 1.63% to $31.38 in the regular session. On the same day, Hennessy Capital shares closed 10% higher at $22 and fell 6.82% to $20.50 in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Cramer Says This EV Startup Has The 'Best Claim To Be The Son Of Tesla,' Gives Blessing To Buy SPAC Stock(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla stock falls after Jefferies downgrade: 'We don't believe in Tesla domination'

    Tesla Inc. shares are off 1.7% in premarket trading after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois downgraded the stock to hold from buy while raising his price target to $650 from $500. "We don't believe in Tesla domination given the industry's structure and politics, but the multiple challenges to the industry business model (EVs, batteries, software, autonomy, design-to-manufacture and direct selling) ensure a durable competitive edge, with a 'messianic. brand reaching far beyond autos," he wrote, including into areas like battery supply, grid storage, and autonomous driving. Houchois argued that the auto industry's size is one other factor that could hold Tesla back from "domination." The downgrade comes after Tesla announced a $5 billion at-the-market offering Tuesday morning and then subsequently disclosed that it completed this stock sale in only a day. Tesla is slated to join the S&P 500 index on Dec. 18 and it will begin trading Dec. 21. Tesla shares have surged 650% so far this year as the S&P 500 has risen 14%.

  • 8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Many investors are drawn to dividend stocks because they offer a regular flow of cash that doesn't depend on the market going up. If you're looking for a steady stream of income in retirement or a regular flow of cash to keep your nest egg growing, a monthly dividend stock could be a good fit. Here are eight top stocks that offer good yields, strong operations and monthly income.

  • Suze Orman says these are the biggest money no-nos

    Avoid making these errors and you'll enjoy a better financial life, the money guru says.

  • Citigroup Execs Tried to ‘Lessen the Pain’ of $900 Million Error

    (Bloomberg) -- Two days after one of his employees mistakenly approved a $900 million payment to a group of Revlon Inc. lenders, Citigroup Inc. executive Vincent Farrell was looking to report some good news about the bank’s recovery effort.“Quick update, just crossed the 100MM mark,” Farrell, head of North American loan operations, said in an instant message to his boss.“Good,” Brendan Zeigon, who oversees global loan operations and credit risk management services, messaged back. “I would love to get to 200.”The two were in a fix. An executive was “on a war path” over the error -- one of the biggest in the industry in recent memory -- which happened as Citigroup was trying to make a periodic interest payment. Instead the bank wound up sending the creditors the full amount they were owed, more than 100 times what it intended to distribute. And, as administrative agent on the loan, it had come out of its own pocket.Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a spokeswoman for Citigroup, declined to comment.‘Lessen the Pain’The chats were included as exhibits in a trial this week over Citigroup’s efforts to recover the funds, of which it has gotten back about $390 million. It has sued 10 asset managers for creditors that are hanging on to $508 million. The messages shed light on the internal tensions that roiled one of the world’s most important financial institutions in the days after it watched almost a billion dollars fly out the door.The transfer was wired on Aug. 11. By late afternoon on Aug. 13, Farrell and Zeigon still seemed hopeful they’d be able to reclaim most of the money.“Well 15% back on day 1 is good ish,” Zeigon said. “Let’s hope to get 50% by tomorrow..will lessen the pain for you and i.”Read More: Citi’s $900 Million Misfire Happened During Software SwitchCitigroup made the error despite an approval process known inside the bank as “six eyes,” under which three people must be involved in reviewing and executing wire transfers that originate in the asset-based transitional finance group. The final set of eyes on the Revlon transfer was Vinny Fratta, a senior manager in global loan operations who reports to Farrell. Fratta testified that the payment was the result of “human error, and that I was one of the humans responsible for the error.”‘What Would It Take?’When asked whether he had been involved in talks about Fratta’s employment status since the error, Farrell told the court on Wednesday that he had taken part in discussions about Fratta’s performance. Asked if Citigroup was holding off on firing Fratta until after the trial, he said he didn’t know.“It would be good to get at least half back by tomorrow,” Zeigon reiterated in the chat on Aug. 13. “We should get as many people hitting phones as needed.”But by the next day, the outlook hadn’t improved. The funds were digging in, an administrator told Fratta in an email.“They’ve pretty much said they aren’t returning at this time because they aren’t positive it was an error,” he said.In a reply noting that the bank had alerted the lenders to the mistake and that the Wall Street Journal had called it that, too, Fratta asked: “What would it take for them to be positive that it was an error?”Read MoreBank Error in Your Favor: Citi’s Fight to Reclaim $900 MillionQuickTake: ‘Unjust Enrichment’ and Citi’s $900 Million MistakeRevlon Lenders Allege Default With Debt Deal Nearing CloseFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Airbnb being valued at $101 billion and DoorDash at $66 billion may end badly, quickly

    Airbnb and DoorDash will have to come out of the gate firing as public companies given the valuations afforded each on their IPO days.

  • Elon Musk Decries ‘M.B.A.-ization’ of America

    “I think there might be too many M.B.A.s running companies,” Tesla’s chief executive says. Many business-school leaders fire back, arguing his comments don’t match the reality of what is taught in M.B.A. programs.

  • Stocks Due for a Quick Pop and Stocks Due to Drop

    A Citigroup list of 60 potential winners and losers is evenly split between large-caps and small-caps.

  • ‘You don't need Congress’: Biden increasingly pressured to unilaterally forgive up to $50,000 student debt

    Democrats and experts are increasingly calling for the cancellation of federally-held student debt, pushing President-elect Joe Biden to take action soon after he enters office on January 20, 2021.

  • Tesla’s China Rival Nio Joins Race for Cash with Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. joined the rush for fundraising among new-energy vehicle manufacturers, capitalizing on a 11-fold increase in its share price this year to boost its coffers.The manufacturer is selling 60 million American depositary shares in a follow-on offering, and has the option to sell another nine million, according to a statement. Based on its latest share price of $45.22, the carmaker could raise as much as $2.7 billion, excluding a greenshoe option. The stock fell 6.3% in premarket trading Friday.Rising electric-car demand has pushed up manufacturers’ shares this year, prompting them to sell more stock to fuel their growth. On Wednesday, Chinese rival Xpeng Inc. raised $2.16 billion in an upsized share sale. A week earlier, Li Auto Inc. sold $1.36 billion of new stock, while industry leader Tesla Inc. is raising as much as $5 billion in its third stock offering this year.Electric-car demand is increasing in China, benefiting Tesla as well as its local contenders such as Nio and Xpeng that focus on their domestic market. Sales of new energy vehicles, which includes electric cars, more than doubled last month to 169,000 units, according to China Passenger Car Association.Nio’s share sale adds to what is already a record year for Chinese capital-raising on U.S. exchanges, even as relations between the world’s two biggest economies are at a low ebb. U.S. equity capital markets are having a blistering end to the year, with billions of dollars of stock being sold through initial public offerings and follow-ons.(Updates to include share price move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Pfizer Shares Jump Ahead of FDA Vaccine Approval, Dividend Boost

    Pfizer extended its dividend payout run to 329 consecutive quarters Friday as the drugmaker prepares for FDA approval of its breakthrough coronavirus vaccine.

  • Dow Jones Slumps As Disney Soars, Apple Sidelines Qualcomm; Pfizer Readies For Vaccine Rollout

    A huge news day Friday sent Pfizer higher and Disney to the top of the Dow, but stock futures fell as stimulus and Brexit negotiations stalled.

  • Mnuchin Would Not Have Made $700M Loan To YRC

    In a largely uncontentious commission hearing Thursday over the national security loan program, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin acknowledged the $700 million loan made to less-than-truckload carrier YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) was "risky" and one that he would have not made.Facing questions from the oversight commission tasked with monitoring the distribution of federal loans established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Mnuchin said he was encouraged by members of Congress to take losses on the loans as the program's intent was to address an immediate liquidity crisis. He said some of the lending programs afforded under the act were done with the analysis that they would lose money.Referring to his former banking and lending days, Mnuchin said, "If my bank had been underwriting this loan, we would have not made this loan."National security designation The point of the hearing was to examine loans to "businesses critical to maintaining national security," a subtitle in the legislation that allotted $17 billion in federal money for companies fitting the designation. Mnuchin said he collaborated with the Department of Defense to establish the criteria for such companies, but it was ultimately former Defense Secretary Mark Esper who recommended and certified YRC met the standard.In prior oversight reports, the commission has called into question YRC's designation as such a company. YRC provides 68% of the Defense Department's LTL services hauling food, electronics and other supplies domestically for the military, a task commission members have suggested could be done by other carriers.Mnuchin referred the commission to the Defense Department for further clarity on the designation as it made the decision.The Defense Department was also invited to testify at the hearing, but stated it was unable to attend. The commission plans to hold a separate hearing for the Defense Department at a future date, but noted that the department is "currently resisting making public" a transcript from the upcoming hearing.Concerns with underwriting guidelines for YRC loanSen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., questioned some of the underwriting standards, noting five of the companies receiving loans lost money in the year prior to the decision, two were startups and some received more in loans than they made in revenue.Mnuchin said that the underwriting criteria established by Treasury was sufficient, noting that of the 74 applicants under the subtitle, only 11 were approved. He said Treasury had a hard time distinguishing between COVID-related impairments to a business' 2020 expectations versus something that could be more structural in nature.On YRC, Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., questioned the collateral on the loan and whether it protected taxpayers. He said the company was allowed to borrow on its accounts receivable and the valuation of its real estate at 100 cents on a dollar. He also wondered if the value of the YRC fleet was reasonable given its age. Hill pegged total collateral pledged on the loan at roughly $1.1 billion, not the $1.6 billion that Treasury previously claimed.Hill continued questioning the rationale of making such a large loan to a company "rated speculatively" for the past 20 years and one that has been "hanging on by a thread since the global financial crisis.""The only way YRC has survived for the last 10 years is through bailouts by the government and the private equity industry," Hill continued. He contended YRC is "staying afloat by providing the cheapest pricing," stating that investment research shows the company charges about 18 cents per pound versus the average of its competitors, which is in the mid-20 cent range.Mnuchin said that the loan was undertaken with the added risk in mind and believes the collateral provided was adequate, pointing to the 30% equity position Treasury received from YRC as part of the loan agreement. That stock is now worth $100 million as the company's shares have tripled since the loan announcement. Mnuchin acknowledged the rebound in the economy and at YRC has been "fortunate."YRC's ties to the White HouseBharat Ramamurti, an attorney tasked with serving on the commission, asked Mnuchin if he had been contacted by President Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, regarding the YRC loan. He asserted Kushner has "close ties" to Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO), which provided YRC with a $600 million term loan in September.Mnuchin said no one from Kushner's staff had reached out to him. Mnuchin acknowledged the loan was risky but that it was not a bailout of private equity. He said Treasury was tasked with moving very fast in uncertain and tough times and that many lawmakers spoke up on YRC's behalf, noting a loan to the company would save many union jobs.Ramamurti asked Mnuchin if anyone from the White House had contacted him regarding the loan. Mnuchin said he would turn over any correspondence with the White House to the commission.YRC CEO Darren Hawkins was named to the president's Great American Economic Revival task force in April and former YRC Chairman and CEO Bill Zollars was appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate to the U.S. Postal Service board of governors in June.Hindsight on the loan program and next stepsAsked what he would have done differently, Mnuchin said, "I would use the same criteria" all over again. He said he could have made up to $5 trillion in loans in total, but believes Treasury's underwriting decisions were prudent and saved many jobs. He acknowledged many complaints around the handling of the distribution, with some saying he took on too much risk for loss and others saying he didn't take on enough.Mnuchin said he would advise the next Treasury secretary to sell the YRC loan and liquidate the equity position. He sees a "significant profit" to taxpayers in doing so. He also said Treasury doesn't want to be in the long-term business of making these types of loans.Mnuchin advised the Pentagon to look at all its vendors and spread the risk over multiple vendors when possible.The office of the director of National Intelligence responded that it would not attend Thursday's hearing. However, it told the commission that it hasn't designated any company critical to national security and didn't give any input in the Defense Department's designations.Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden. * Hub Group's $95M acquisition is path to being a last-mile market leader * Daseke turnaround nets ‘positive outlook' from ratings agency * Old Dominion sees tonnage accelerate from August inflectionSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * UPS Begins Nationwide Shipping Of Vaccine Kits * Rehearsal Exposes Gaps In COVID Vaccine Delivery(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Coronavirus Stock Has Over 80% Upside, Says J.P. Morgan

    Covid-19 has been responsible for a complete shift in how society operates. On a lighter note, it has also brought with it a whole new world of terminology. For investors there has been the addition of the term, “coronavirus stocks.” Those are the names which have come to the fore during the pandemic, offering potential vaccines and therapeutics to help us get back to normal. Novavax (NVAX) is possibly the ultimate “coronavirus stock.” It has certainly been the most profitable. The vaccine specialist’s shares have appreciated by a humongous 2790% throughout the year, as investors have pinned their hopes on the company’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.But with several of its rivals already nearing the finish line with their respective vaccine candidates, will Novavax be remembered for just delivering massive returns or does it still have a meaningful part to play in the rollout of global Covid-19 vaccines?For J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph, the answer is the latter.“We continue to view NVX-CoV2373 as having a well-differentiated positioning in the overall COVID-19 vaccine space, both clinically and logistically, and believe current levels under-reflect its long-term commercial potential,” Joseph said.Joseph rates NVAX an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $215 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of ~87%. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here)The latest endorsement comes despite a delay to NVX-CoV2373’s U.S. & Mexico Phase 3 study. However, following the FDA’s positive review of the Phase 2 data, all that remains is the agency’s review of Novavax’ commercial-scale production at the North Carolina facility, for the trial to be given the go ahead. This should happen in the coming weeks.Meanwhile, NVX-CoV2373’s Phase 3 U.K. trial and phase 2b study in South Africa are both fully enrolled, with efficacy readouts slated for 1Q21.“While the trial is expected to primarily support approvability in major ex-US markets,” joseph said, “Given the standardized trial protocol across the COVID-19 vaccine space, the company believes a robust data set (with consistent data in the SA study) could potentially support a faster regulatory pathway in the US as well.”Looking at the consensus breakdown, based on 4 Buys and 1 Sell, Novavax gets a Moderate Buy rating. The analysts’ forecast is for ~62% of upside, given the average price target clocks in at $186.20. (See NVAX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • EV company Electric Last Mile to go public via merger with SPAC Forum Merger III Corp.

    Electric vehicle company Electric Last Mile Inc. has agreed to go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) Forum Merger III Corp. . Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "ELMS." The deal has a pro forma implied equity value of about $1.4 billion and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. The new company is expecting to launch its Urban Delivery van as the first electric Class 1 commercial vehicle in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2021. The company is expecting the vehicle to have the lowest total cost of ownership. The company has more than 30,000 pre-orders from customers, including some of the biggest fleet managers and dealers in the country, it said in a statement. Forum Merger shares were halted premarket for the news.

  • Tesla Stock Versus GE: A Tale of Two Bears

    J.P. Morgan analysts Stephen Tusa and Ryan Brinkman each made a bold, bearish call on a stock they cover—General Electric and Tesla, respectively. The calls have played out very differently.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Solid Losses; FDA To 'Rapidly' OK Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine; Disney, Tesla, Nio Among Key Stocks Moving

    Futures signaled losses. The FDA will "rapidly" OK the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine after an advisory panel backed it. Disney leapt on streaming news. Nio and Tesla fell amid stock sales.

  • Canadian cannabis company Sundial to transfer listing to Nasdaq to allow for 180-day compliance period

    Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. said Friday it has received approval to transfer the listing of its shares to the Nasdaq, allowing it an additional 180 days to regain compliance with Nasdaq rules. The stock closed Thursday at 47 cents. Under Nasdaq rules, a stock can be delisted if it trades below a dollar for more than 10 consecutive days. The transfer is expected to become effective on Dec. 15. "The anticipated extension will allow the Company to regain compliance if for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days before June 26, 2021 the bid price for the Company's common shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share," Sundial said in a statement. Sundial once had a $1 billion valuation. Shares rose 9% premarket, but are down 84% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has gained 2.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 13%.