U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,772.99
    -55.12 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,698.41
    -462.42 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,417.32
    -198.88 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.42
    -37.51 (-2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.14
    -2.77 (-3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.00
    -8.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    -0.33 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    -0.0063 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1550
    +0.0290 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1350
    -0.0195 (-1.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4770
    +0.8140 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,772.27
    -1,915.56 (-10.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.24
    -34.47 (-8.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Twitter begins to roll out, then kills, grey checkmarks for high-profile accounts

11
Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Update: Well, that was fast. The grey checks have begun to disappear following a reply from Twitter CEO Elon Musk to YouTuber MKBHD implying that Musk has put the kibosh on the system -- at least for now. But then, Twitter product manager Esther Crawford clarified that the grey "Official" labels are "still going out" as a part of the new Twitter Blue product launch today on iOS in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K., albeit focused on government and commercial entitles to begin with.

We'll update this piece once we learn more. The original story follows below the embedded tweets. 

A day after announcing that it'd denote high-profile accounts in a way distinctive from the blue checkmark now available to all Twitter Blue subscribers, Twitter has begun to roll out new badges that identify particular categories of official accounts, including government accounts, major media outlets and some public figures. The move is an attempt to safeguard against information spreading and impersonation on the platform as Twitter grapples with the fallout of expanding eligibility for its blue checkmark, which was previously reserved for vetted, ID-verified users.

The new badges -- a grey checkmark beneath the old blue verification checkmark -- designate accounts as "Official," in line with what app researcher Nima Owji revealed less than a week ago in Twitter's code. Accounts, including TechCrunch's and several government officials', among them U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar's (D-MN) and Mitt Romney's (R-UT), show the grey check as of this morning. But from a cursory search, there doesn't appear to be much rhyme or reason to how the new badges are being applied. For example, The Wall Street Journal's account initially didn't have a badge; The Information's still doesn't. Nor does Musk's

Twitter grey checkmark
Twitter grey checkmark

Image Credits: Twitter

As of publication time, there's no obvious way to petition Twitter support to rectify verification oversights. Twitter previously allowed users to request to be publicly verified, but did away with the system -- which was admittedly problematic in its own right -- with the introduction of the new Twitter Blue.

"We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types," Crawford said in a tweet yesterday, suggesting verification remains very much a work in progress.

Some of the issues around grey badges will be addressed in the coming days, presumably -- Twitter no doubt has thousands, if not millions, of high-profile accounts to comb through and vet. It's work it made for itself. As alluded to earlier, the recently launched Twitter Blue plan that grants subscribers a blue checkmark doesn't include ID verification or a review step, a flaw Twitter users, including comedians Sarah Silverman and Kathy Griffin, exploited in the past week to show how easy it is to pose as another account.

Prior to midterm elections in the U.S. on Tuesday, election security experts warned that bad actors could pay for a blue checkmark via the new Twitter Blue and then change their display names to impersonate government officials and authoritative sources of information. After beginning to roll out the new Blue over the weekend, Twitter, evidently coming to grips with the potential pitfall, decided to delay the launch until after Election Day.

Silverman, Griffin and others who created satirical handles were banned following Musk's unilateral decision over the weekend to permanently bar from the platform impersonators who don't make it clear that they're engaging in parody. Reportedly, Twitter also recently temporarily restricted all verified accounts from changing their display name.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk tells Twitter advertisers he wants to stop fake accounts, pursue truth

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk told advertisers on Wednesday that he aimed to turn Twitter into a force for truth and stop fake accounts, an effort to assuage brands and advertising agencies that are increasingly backing away from the social media platform. Major advertisers like General Motors and General Mills have pulled their ads off Twitter following concern about how the billionaire and Twitter's new owner could loosen content moderation rules on the service. A coalition of civil rights groups has also ramped up pressure on Twitter's advertisers, demanding they suspend ads globally after Musk laid off roughly half of the staff.

  • RIP TechCrunch's Official Twitter Badge (11/9/22-11/9/22)

    For a few hours this morning, TechCrunch was recognized by Elon Musk's newest plaything, Twitter, as a news organization with enough merit to warrant a highly-coveted "official" designation. This morning, Twitter began rolling out a grey "official" badge. Since the blue checkmark can soon be purchased for $8 per month, this designation was intended to denote important accounts to protect them against impersonation (essentially, the same purpose that the blue check used to serve).

  • Twitter Fires Nearly All Of Its Employees At Its Only Office In Africa Days After Opening

    Black Twitter has long been an interesting place for Black people on social media.

  • Does your company pay the same salary for the same job in different locations across the country? This research provides insight.

    Pay-transparency laws are gaining steam. New York City employers, as of November, must include salary ranges on job postings.

  • Binance Takeover of FTX Is a Huge Red Flag for Crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, seen as a white knight when other industry players were collapsing this summer, has faced a run on its assets.

  • ‘I just killed it’: Musk scraps Twitter’s gray ‘official’ label just hours after its launch

    On Wednesday, new Twitter CEO Elon Musk abruptly ended a new project on his social media platform. Twitter began rolling out a new designation labeled “official” on some larger accounts on Wednesday morning, but Musk replied to a Twitter user later in the day saying “I just killed it,” regarding the project. Upon his purchase of the social media company, Musk revamped Twitter Blue, a subscription service where users can pay $7.99 for a verified badge.

  • Salesforce confirms it has laid off hundreds of employees

    Salesforce laid off hundreds of people this week as the onslaught of tech cutbacks continued unabated. The company would not share an exact number, but said it was less than a thousand, and the people involved were informed yesterday, according to a person close to the company. Protocol first reported the layoffs (although it appears to have gotten the number and timing wrong, according to Salesforce).

  • Twitter will add an 'official' badge to high-profile accounts in lieu of verification

    Twitter is turning the famous blue check mark into a symbol that denotes you've paid Elon Musk $8, rather than one that identifies public figures. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO learned this himself firsthand, so Twitter is introducing an "official" badge, a separate form of user verification than the blue check. "Not all previously verified accounts will get the 'Official' label and the label is not available for purchase," explained product manager Esther Crawford in a tweet.

  • Eggs thrown at King Charles in northern England

    STORY: Footage showed four eggs flying past the British monarch and his wife and smashing on the ground as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York. They appeared to be unmoved by the incident and carried on with the engagement.Police officers rushed in to drag away a protester who was shouting slogans. Others in the crowd jeered him, and chanted "God save the king."Charles, who came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is on a two-day tour of northern England.Eggs were also thrown at Elizabeth's royal car in 2022 when she visited Nottingham, central England, and anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin in 1995.

  • 2024 shadow looms over Republicans’ midterm optimism

    Republicans on Tuesday morning largely alluded to the midterms becoming a referendum on Democrats and President Joe Biden’s presidency.

  • ‘Weak, pathetic, and cruel’: HR managers weigh in on Elon Musk’s Twitter mass layoffs

    Experts call Twitter’s mass layoffs, which came via email less than a week after Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal closed, “infuriating and heartbreaking.”

  • GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs

    Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. John Fetterman's success in flipping Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat lifted Democratic hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.

  • 3 American Deaths in Mexico Airbnb Possibly Caused by Gas Inhalation

    Mexico City authorities are investigating the incident further after autopsy reports cited carbon monoxide poisoning as a possible cause of death, per reports

  • Trump Keeps Musing About Journalists Being Raped in Prison — He’s Not Joking

    A knowledgeable source tells Rolling Stone that the former president has wondered how he might be able to jail reporters if he retakes the White House

  • Disney Has a Disney World Problem, Too

    Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products segment was hurt by Hurricane Ian and downbeat performance at international parks.

  • Former Army helicopter pilot sentenced for spying for China

    Shapour Moinian, 67, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison.

  • Hackers Claim World’s First Folding iPhone Required a Monumental Amount of Modifications

    Does Apple plan to ever release an iPhone or iPad with a folding screen? If so, the company doesn’t seem to be in any rush to get it out the door. Instead of jumping ship to Android to hop on the folding screen bandwagon, a group of talented Chinese engineers claims they’ve hacked together the world’s first folding iPhone, and it looks like it was a real nightmare to build.

  • Trump-tied DWAC stock pops amid re-election rumors, midterm elections

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the surge in stock for Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) following rumors that former president Donald Trump will run for re-election in 2024.

  • All the ruckuses Elon Musk has caused

    Elon Musk has become brasher as his successes have multiplied. The question now is whether his effort to transform Twitter is reckless or merely bold.

  • Cryptoverse-Elon Musk frees the bird and the dog coin flies

    Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has put fresh wind in the sails of dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency he catapulted to fame. It was trading at about $0.07 on Oct. 27 before Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" to announce his ownership. That may not sound like much, but it gave the highly volatile cryptocurrency a market value of $21 billion, according to data platform CoinGecko.