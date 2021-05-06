U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

Twitter's new Billboard chart will highlight trending songs

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Twitter has announced quite a lengthy list of live and on-demand video content deals at the Digital Content NewFronts event, and one of its most notable partnership projects will give rise to a Billboard chart of sorts that's powered by social media. The Billboard Hot Trending powered by Twitter will showcase trending songs and music across the platform and will feature video and editorial content. 

Since users can create a buzz around any song — say, something that's currently playing at a big event or a song featured in a movie — the list could contain both new tracks and classics released decades ago. The chart will be refreshed every 24 hours to keep up with the conversations dominating Twitter and to give users a reason to keep checking it. The company says companies can connect to the chart through "innovative ad formats that will live on Twitter and across Billboard." We'll just have to wait and see what those "innovative ad formats" look like. 

Twitter has also revealed that it teamed up with Genius to expand the audience for its show Verified, wherein musicians talk about the meaning behind their songs. Meanwhile, its partnership with Refinery29 will showcase content for and by Black and Latinx women. Tastemade will also launch two new food franchises on Twitter, one of which puts culinary pros "on-call" on the platform.

When it comes to sports- and gaming—related content, Twitter has expanded its existing relationship with MLB to include a two-year deal to produce live content around important events, such as the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB at Field of Dreams. Twitter will also showcase original NBC programming on the platform live from Tokyo to cover the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. In addition, the company has inked deals with the NHL, WNBA, Riot Games and NBCUniversal News. All those partnerships are meant to give the platform's video content a boost as it takes steps to move beyond just tweets and change how people use the website. 

Jennifer Prince, Twitter's Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships, said;

"Twitter is home to the most vibrant, diverse communities and the place where fandom thrives. The premium content we're collaborating on with our partners is igniting passion and enabling marketers to tap into the excitement of those communities and be a part of what’s happening."

