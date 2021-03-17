U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,963.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,843.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,146.75
    -4.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.10
    -8.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.24
    +0.44 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.20
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    -0.07 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1902
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.79
    -0.24 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1800
    +0.1920 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,964.86
    +1,452.09 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.96
    +31.86 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,803.61
    +53.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,877.61
    -43.48 (-0.15%)
     

Teenage Twitter Bitcoin hacker will spend three years in prison

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Graham Ivan Clark, the teenage hacker who authorities accused of being the mastermind behind the infamous Twitter Bitcoin hack last year, has pleaded guilty to 30 charges against him. As part of the deal, he agreed to serve a three-year prison sentence at a juvenile facility. According to The New York Times and Tampa Bay Times, he was classified as a "youthful offender" under Florida law, allowing him to avoid the minimum 10—year sentence he would've gotten as an adult. 

Clark was arrested back in July 2020 when he was still 17—years—old, along with two other individuals, a couple of weeks after the Twitter hack that took over multiple high-profile accounts happened. On July 15th last year, some of the most-followed personalities and companies on the website — including President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Uber, Apple, Kanye West and Jeff Bezos — tweeted that they were "giving back to the community" and would double any Bitcoin sent to a specific wallet. The attackers managed to get $117,000 in Bitcoin before the scheme was shut down.

After looking into the security breach, Twitter announced that the perpetrators got into the compromised accounts through social engineering. They apparently targeted Twitter employees with access to internal systems and tools, which they then used to take control of highly visible accounts. Those tools didn't just give them the power to change accounts details and passwords, though — it also gave them access to the account owners' DMs. In fact, Twitter confirmed that the attackers exported the data on "up to eight of the accounts involved." NYT says Clark and his cohorts originally used their access to Twitter's internal system to take over accounts with one-word or unusual usernames, such as @dark, which they then sold on the OGUsers forum for thousands. They switched tactics halfway through and ran the Bitcoin scam instead.

According to a profile the NYT published after his arrest, Clark already got caught stealing Bitcoins from a Seattle-based tech investor in 2019 but wasn't arrested because he was a minor. Clark turned over all the Bitcoins in his possession after he was arrested, and he agreed not to use computers without permission or supervision from law enforcement as part of the deal. He could serve some of his sentence in a military-style boot camp, but he could also spend up to 10 years in adult prison if he violates the terms of the agreement.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Pile Pressure on Yield Curve Pioneers Japan, Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are pushing the world’s only practitioners of yield-curve control -- Japan and Australia -- toward decisions on the future of their pioneering monetary policies.The Bank of Japan looks set this week to adjust a program that targets 10-year yields to make it more sustainable -- likely handing a lifeline to bond traders and pension funds who have been pushed to the edge by four-and-a-half years of YCC and more than two decades of near-zero interest rates.The Reserve Bank of Australia finds itself in a very different position -- tussling with the market about how soon it may exit the three-year yield regime it started just 12 months ago. The clearest sign of this will come if and when it shifts purchases from securities maturing in April 2024 to those due in November 2024.What happens in Japan and Australia is also crucial to global investors, who continue to pile into reflation trades, and by policy makers trying to keep a lid on borrowing costs through bond-buying programs that are creating mountains of debt.“Credibility and patience are going to be the catch cry for central banks globally,” said Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. He suggests they may be ready to stare down markets after years of falling short of their goals on inflation and wages.Read More: Bank of Japan Seeks Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECBThe two countries arrived at YCC under very different circumstances, drawing them toward opposite ends of the yield curve and setting the scene for the choices they face now.Japan had been in and out deflation and the short end of its yield curve was depressed by years of ultra-low policy rates and aggressive bond buying when it embarked on the new experiment in 2016. That made 10-year yields a logical choice for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.By contrast, the RBA arrived at YCC in March last year just as its policy rate hit the lower bound and the nation searched for a way to mitigate the economic impact of a once-in-a-century pandemic.“The 10-year yield is the most symbolic maturity in the Japanese market and the BOJ picked it to make the most impact,” said Hiroaki Muto, an economist at Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. “The BOJ’s main concern isn’t exiting -- given its inflation target is so far off -- it’s about keeping stimulus in place for a long time and reducing negative side effects.”The RBA made no secret of studying the lessons learned from Japan and the difficulty of exiting unconventional policy before crafting its own framework.Governor Philip Lowe settled on the three-year yield partly because much of the lending and borrowing in Australia occurs at the short-end. Targeting the three-year yield has also doubled for Lowe as forward guidance, with the RBA emphasizing it is unlikely to raise rates until 2024 at the earliest.“They were focused at the outset on trying to get the market in the mindset that this is not forever,” said Belinda Cheung, director of credit strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “The challenge is if you remove those stimulatory settings what you’re going to see is the exchange rate appreciate against our trading partners. This the clincher because that will cost jobs.”The RBA has had a taste of this already, with the Australian dollar surging to 80 U.S. cents last month amid bets for a global recovery and a return to more normal monetary settings sooner rather than later.It has also seen volatility in the yield spread between April 2024 and November 2024 bonds. This has narrowed recently as the RBA convinced more investors that YCC won’t end early.“Japan can take a little pride in another one of its monetary policy innovations being adopted by another country, imitation being the sincerest form of flattery,” said Paul Sheard, a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, who hails from Australia and spent many years as an economist in Tokyo.BOJ officials, in their policy review due out Friday, are looking at ways to enable 10-year yields to move more around their zero percent target. They want to improve the functioning of the bond market and reduce side effects on investors including insurers and pension funds, who depend on yields to generate income and match long-term liabilities.Traders have pushed yields to as high as 0.175% over the last month in a spurt of volatility as they speculate on the outcome of the review, with every word from Kuroda and BOJ officials parsed for clues.Lowe and his lieutenants are under similar scrutiny, with traders awaiting a speech from Assistant Governor Christopher Kent Wednesday and his comments at a webinar on Thursday.“It’s a very technical policy -- you have to specify securities, and the transition from what you’re targeting to the next segment of the curve is a bit messy,” Julia Coronado, a former Federal Reserve economist and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC, said of YCC. “One of the lessons from unconventional policy is you can’t easily exit, unless you go big.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's legal team sought to admit more evidence contesting the U.S. government's account of her fraud case in a Canadian court on Monday, promising it was the final attempt days after the judge threw out similar evidence. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow bounces off fresh record but tech rebounds; AMC roars

    Stocks are poised to keep rallying, with traders warily eyeing rising Treasury yields.

  • Alibaba-Backed Robo Adviser Seeks to Tame China Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kelvin Lei and Don Huang spent several months huddled in a corner of a Hong Kong university library, but they weren’t cramming for any exam. Back in 2015, the former DBS Bank Ltd. colleagues were looking to launch their robo-advisory startup and wanted to scrimp on office costs.“We were in the library for nine months,” Lei said in an interview from Hong Kong. “We didn’t have any money.”Today, the robo-services company they developed has more than 130 employees. Aqumon helps people build portfolios of global assets using data science and artificial intelligence. The startup is seeking to raise around $50 million in a Series B financing round this year from investors including banks, venture-capital firms and even sovereign funds.The firm, which offers its services through an app and also via financial institutions, is aiming for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that will value it at at least $1 billion within three to five years, said Lei, the chief executive officer of Magnum Research Ltd., the company behind Aqumon.The entrepreneurs are also planning to further expand beyond Hong Kong into the vast but potentially challenging mainland Chinese market, where automated financial services are still in their infancy. There are no major independent robo advisers in China, according to Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy that tracks China’s asset-management industry. About 15 fund companies, banks and brokerages, and a handful of fintech firms including Ant Group Co., offer the services, it says.Vanguard Group has abandoned plans to seek a mutual fund license in China and will instead focus on building out the robo-adviser platform that it rolled out with Ant last year, it said in a statement.Aqumon’s model of offering longer-term investment strategies tailored to different levels of risk tolerance aligns with the Chinese government’s goals, Lei said. They include avoiding the kind of frenetic trading that led to boom-and-bust cycles like the one in 2015. The app doesn’t provide margin loans.It remains to be seen whether Aqumon’s offering would appeal to Chinese investors. They’ve tended to focus on short-term returns, preferring to trade for themselves based on information gained from media reports, research notes, stock websites and social media rather than entrusting money to professional advisers. Trading accounts held by Chinese individuals reached more than 181 million as of February, more than 99% of all accounts, according to China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp.At the same time, the fate of robo-advisers in the U.S. and Europe sounds a warning. Many services struggled after being all the rage among Wall Street banks just several years earlier. UBS Group AG shut down its SmartWealth robo adviser in 2018, while Investec Plc closed its service a year later. Like other big players, UBS now offers a robo-human hybrid service.Those that have tasted success include Betterment in the U.S., which has about $21 billion in assets under management, according to its website. Those with the biggest user bases, like Intuit Inc.’s budget tracker and planner Mint, often focus on general education rather than investment advice.China’s crackdown on the fintech industry is another potential headwind. Regulators have been clamping down on smaller companies to reduce financial risk as well as larger ones like Jack Ma’s Ant.Still, Lei said recent talks with regulators in Hong Kong and China have left him feeling optimistic. Aqumon has applied for a fund investment advisory license to operate in China, he said. It plans to increase the number of employees to 200 by the end of 2022, while opening a Shanghai office this month and a Beijing one later this year.The company -- which Lei refers to as “Quant Monster” after Japanese media franchise Pokemon, which is short for Pocket Monsters -- will cater to China’s general public rather than just the wealthiest individuals, he said. It’s particularly targeting people aged 25 to 40.Nicole Wong, a lawyer in Hong Kong, downloaded the app in January. After assessing her risk level as moderate, it recommended five equity exchange-traded funds and three bond ETFs. Her portfolio rose as much as 5% before fluctuating amid the recent market volatility.“They provided a gateway for people to jump on the investment train,” Wong said. “They simplified something that could be quite complicated for the general public.”Aqumon, which counts the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund as one of its largest shareholders, charges advisory fees on client assets, usually from 0.4% to 0.8%, and commissions on securities trading.In the short term, the biggest challenge is getting the license, Lei said. “But in the longer term it’s still client education,” he said. “They need to learn about asset allocation, passive investment and they need to raise their tolerance of volatility.”The global stock market surge last year sent many first-time traders flocking to apps operated by Futu Holdings Ltd., Up Fintech Holding Ltd. and Webull Financial, created by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. alumnus Wang Anquan.But investors may shift away from active equity strategies in the turbulent market this year, leaving an opportunity for robo advisers, said Ivan Shi, head of research at Z-Ben. The CSI 300 Index’s recent slump, dragged down by losses for once-high-flying stocks like Kweichow Moutai Co., has taken the benchmark gauge down more than 12% from a February high.“People are not really able to tell if a robo-advisory portfolio has any long-term benefits,” he said. “If this year we see continued or larger volatility in the market, then different types of robo-advisory portfolios can probably deliver better returns.”But Shi noted that robo advisers underperformed active equity strategies last year in a pilot program by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.Still, Lei says Aqumon aims to increase its assets under management to 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) over the next three to five years. The company declined to provide its current AUM, saying it’s sensitive information for a startup. The market for robo advisers in China could have over $660 billion in assets under management next year from more than 100 million users, Accenture Plc estimated in a report.It’s the ideal timing for us to “promote our best strategies to investors in China,” Lei said. The regulators “want to make the market become more healthy and more regulated. I think we’re in a very good position.”(Updates with Vanguard plan to focus on building out robo-adviser joint venture in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian Stocks Lower, Dollar Edges Up Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks weakened Wednesday as investors assessed the strength of the economic recovery against the risk of a shift in the Federal Reserve’s dovish policy projections. Benchmark Treasury yields hovered near their highest levels in over a year.Modest declines across regional stock indexes weighed on MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge. China swung between gains and losses, while South Korea’s index underperformed. Equity futures in Europe and the U.S. ticked lower after a weaker close for the S&P 500 Index snapped three sessions of record-breaking gains. Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. The Treasury 10-year yield held around 1.61% heading into day two of the Fed’s meeting, after a 20-year bond auction drew strong demand. Market-implied inflation expectations are at 12-year highs, and oil was steady below $65 a barrel. The dollar was stronger versus most major peers.The Fed’s updates to the outlook for rates and the economy, due Wednesday, are center stage as the global recovery gains traction. Rates markets are positioned for a hike sooner than the central bank’s current guidance suggests, with rising inflation expectations boosting bond yields and sparking a rotation from growth to value stocks. Seasoned bond investor Bill Gross predicted in a Bloomberg TV interview that inflation will rise to 3% to 4% in the coming months.“The concern is the assets that have worked best over the last decade -- rates, credit of all kinds and also long duration equities -- may not be the only games in town anymore,” said David Wong, investment strategist at AllianceBernstein.Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded below $56,000, having topped $61,000 over the weekend.These are some key events this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his steady policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.StocksS&P 500 futures slipped 0.1% as of 1:15 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.2%.Topix index was down 0.2%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%.South Korea’s Kospi Index dropped 1.1%.Hang Seng Index fell 0.1%.Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3%.CSI 300 Index gained 0.1%.CurrenciesThe yen fell 0.1% to 109.13 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 6.5018 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro was steady at $1.1900.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.62%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 1.73%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was at $64.72 a barrel.Gold was up 0.3% at $1,736.49 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Emerging Markets Brace for Rate Hikes With Debt at Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarm bells are starting to ring across emerging markets as countries brace for a new era of rising interest rates.After an unprecedented period of rate cuts to prop up economies shattered by Covid-19, Brazil is expected to raise rates this week and Nigeria and South Africa could follow soon, according to Bloomberg Economics. Russia is considering tightening monetary policy sooner than previously signaled, said a person with knowledge of its central bank’s discussions. Behind the shift: Renewed optimism in the outlook for the world economy amid greater U.S. stimulus. That’s pushing up commodity-price inflation and global bond yields, while weighing on the currencies of developing nations as capital heads elsewhere.The turn in policy is likely to inflict the greatest pain on those economies that are still struggling to recover or whose debt burdens swelled during the pandemic. Moreover, the gains in consumer prices, including food costs, that will prompt the higher rates may exact the greatest toll on the world’s poorest.“The food-price story and the inflation story are important on the issue of inequality, in terms of a shock that has very unequal effects,” said Carmen Reinhart, the chief economist at the World Bank, said in an interview, citing Turkey and Nigeria as countries at risk. “What you may see are a series of rate hikes in emerging markets trying to deal with the effects of the currency slide and trying to limit the upside on inflation.”Investors are on guard. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index of currencies has dropped 0.5% in 2021 after climbing 3.3% last year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped 10%, with crude oil rebounding to its highest levels in almost two years.Rate increases are an issue for emerging markets because of a surge in pandemic-related borrowing. Total outstanding debt across the developing world rose to 250% of the countries’ combined gross domestic product last year as governments, companies and households globally raised $24 trillion to offset the fallout from the pandemic. The biggest increases were in China, Turkey, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The tide is turning for emerging-market central banks. Its timing is unfortunate -- most emerging markets have yet to fully recover from the pandemic recession.”-- Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economistClick here for the full reportAnd there’s little chance of borrowing loads easing any time soon. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the International Monetary Fund are among those that have warned governments not to remove stimulus too soon. Moody’s Investors Service says it’s a dynamic that’s here to stay.“While asset prices and debt issuers’ market access have largely recovered from the shock, leverage metrics have shifted more permanently,” Colin Ellis, chief credit officer at the ratings company in London, and Anne Van Praagh, fixed-income managing director in New York, wrote in a report last week. “This is particularly evident for sovereigns, some of which have spent unprecedented sums to fight the pandemic and shore up economic activity.”Further complicating the outlook for emerging markets is they have typically been slower to roll out vaccines. Citigroup Inc. reckons such economies won’t form herd immunity until some point between the end of the third quarter of this year and the first half of 2022. Developed economies are seen doing so by the end of 2021.The first to change course will likely be Brazil. Policy makers are forecast to lift the benchmark rate by 50 basis to 2.5% when they meet Wednesday. Turkey’s central bank, which has already embarked on rate increases to shore up the lira and tame inflation, convenes the following day, with a 100 basis-point move in the cards.On Friday, Russia could signal tightening is imminent. It may even bring its key rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year from 4.25% at present, according to the person familiar with the matter. Nigeria and Argentina could then raise their rates as soon as the second quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics. Market metrics show expectations are also building for policy tightening in India, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.“Given higher global rates and what is likely to be firming core inflation next year, we pull forward our forecasts for monetary policy normalization for most central banks to 2022, from late 2022 or 2023 earlier,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a report Monday. “For RBI, the liquidity tightening this year could morph into a hiking cycle next year given the faster recovery path and high and sticky core inflation.”Some countries may still be in a better position to weather the storm than during the “taper tantrum” of 2013 when bets on cuts in U.S. stimulus triggered capital outflows and sudden gyrations in foreign-exchange markets. In emerging Asia, central banks have built up critical buffers, partly by adding $468 billion to their foreign reserves last year, the most in eight years.Yet higher rates will expose countries, such as Brazil and South Africa, that are ill-positioned to stabilize the debt they’ve run up in the past year, Sergi Lanau and Jonathan Fortun, economists at the Washington-based Institute of International Finance, said in a report last week.“Relative to developed markets, the room low rates afford emerging markets is more limited,” they wrote. “Higher interest rates would reduce fiscal space significantly. Only high-growth Asian emerging markets would be able to run primary deficits and still stabilize debt.”Among those most at risk are markets still heavily dependent on foreign-currency debt, such as Turkey, Kenya and Tunisia, William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a report. Yet local-currency sovereign bond yields also have risen, hurting Latin American economies most, he said.Other emerging markets could be forced to put off their own fiscal measures following the passage of the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, a danger underlined by Nomura Holdings Inc. more than a month ago.“Governments may be tempted to follow Janet Yellen’s clarion call to act big this year on fiscal policy, to continue to run large or even larger fiscal deficits,” Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura in Singapore, wrote in a recent report. “However, this would be a dangerous strategy.”The net interest burden of emerging-market governments is more than three times that of their developed-market counterparts, while emerging markets are both more inflation-prone and dependent on external financing, he said.In addition to South Africa, Nomura highlighted Egypt, Pakistan and India as markets where net interest payments on government debt surged from 2011 to 2020 as a share of output.(Updates with Russia story from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Wells Fargo defends stimulus-check delay

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Wells Fargo: 2 Compelling Stocks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    The analysts at Wells Fargo have been scrutinizing the market, or more specifically, scrutinizing the winners and the losers of the current market conditions. In a recently published note, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey writes, “Risk-on and small-cap outperformance has turned this equity market into a stock picker's paradise.” Obviously, then, Harvey sees small-cap stocks doing well right now, with plenty of options for investors to choose from. While small caps generally amount to a riskier investment, one distinct advantage they hold over larger names is in the possibility for bigger returns. This is where the risk/reward paradigm comes into play. Following up on Harvey’s note, the firm has been making a slew of recommendations, finding small-cap equities on the cusp of growth and ones that promise 70% or greater returns in the coming year. We ran two of them through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street’s analysts have in mind. Ping Identity Holding (PING) Starting in the tech sector, the first Wells Fargo pick we’re looking at is Ping Identity Holding Corp, which specializes in identity management. The company offers a range of products which allow customers to control login and access to networks and databases. While it has been in business for almost 20 years, Ping Identity has been a public company only for the last year and a half. In the company’s most recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, Ping reported mixed results and saw shares decline 20% in the immediate aftermath. EPS was a net loss of 4 cents per share. Top-line revenues, at $63.2 million, were down 7% year-over-year, but were up 5.5% sequentially and marked the second-highest quarterly top line the company has seen since going public. For the full year, total revenue hit $243.6 million, a result with was driven by a 15% yoy increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), which hit $259.1 million. The company reported a 34% increase in customers with more than $1 million in ARR, a solid gain in an important metric. Covering the stock for Wells Fargo, analyst Philip Winslow was particularly impressed with the ARR gain. “Ping reported solid Q4 results with ARR ahead of expectations. ARR growth of 15% year-over-year was ahead of consensus estimates of $256.1 million driven by continued adoption of SaaS solutions which accelerated more than anticipated and represents +15% of total ARR,” the 5-star analyst wrote. Winslow added, “The company is experiencing continued signs of pent-up demand as customers phase in purchases as projects previously put on hold due to COVID-related budgetary pressures are emerging in the pipeline, with enterprises modernizing legacy systems whose shortcomings of were exposed over the past year.” To this end, Winslow rates PING an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and has a $40 price target that indicates potential for 76% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Winslow’s track record, click here) Winslow is not an outlier in his bullish stance, but there is some division on Wall Street regarding Ping. The analyst consensus view is a Moderate Buy, based on a dozen reviews breaking down to 7 Buys and 5 Holds. The shares are priced at $22.59 and their $33.71 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 49%. (See PING stock analysis on TipRanks) Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Let’s switch gears and look at the biosciences sector. Sangamo is a biotechnology company with a focus on creating genomic medicine therapies in the treatment of genetic diseases. The company’s pipeline includes 17 different programs in various stages of development, targeting a range of conditions including IBD, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and hemophilia A. Back in December, the company reported an update from its ongoing collaboration with Pfizer on giroctocogene fitelparvovec. This is a gene therapy product in development as a treatment for hemophilia A, and follow-up data from the Phase 1/2 Alta study showed the drug was well-tolerated and safe in the small cohort of patients tested. Giroctocogene fitelparvovec is now starting the patient dosing phase of the Phase 3 AFFINE trial. In February, Sangamo reported that it has begun a global collaboration with Biogen on the development and commercialization of new gene regulation therapies. The therapies under consideration will target Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurological diseases. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Yanan Zhu, who writes of the big picture: “Overall, we continue to see significant upside potential in the company's genomic medicines pipeline programs and platforms, in particular the regulatory T (Treg) cell therapy platform, which may address a broad range of autoimmune diseases, and the ZFP-TF gene regulation platform, which may address certain difficult-to-target neurological indications…” In light of these comments, Zhu reiterates the firm’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and set the price target at $29, suggesting a robust upside of 158% (To watch Zhu’s track record, click here) Overall, SGMO has drawn optimism mixed with caution when it comes to consensus opinion among sell-side analysts. Out of 5 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 2 are bullish on the stock, while 3 remain sidelined. Yet, the bulls have the edge as the average price target stands at $19.40 and indicates a 72% upside. (See SGMO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ARKK Copycat Is Beating Cathie Wood’s Original by 10-Fold

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny ETF tracking innovative companies is quietly outpacing one of the most famous investments on Wall Street.The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) has risen 39% this year, compared to ARK Innovation ETF’s 3.5% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, known by its ticker ARKK, became one of the top-performing exchange-traded funds in the past year thanks to big bets on tech firms that she believes will disrupt their industries. That’s spawned at least half a dozen new products that similarly invest in innovation but use different tactics.Wood’s funds, especially ARKK, have faced turbulence in recent weeks as tech got hit by valuation-fears caused by rising yields. MOON and some other copycats have avoided much of that by loading up on biotechnology, with holdings like ImmunityBio, Inc., which focuses on immunotherapy products, up 131% this year.MOON “has a heavier weight to biotech companies and less on straight technology and internet companies, which are the reason why ARKK has underperformed,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.Launched in November, MOON has risen roughly 70% since then, yet has attracted only about $220 million in assets. ARKK’s haul of more than $7 billion so far this year has put its total above $24 billion.The definitions of “innovation” and “disruption” are in the eye of the beholder, so funds can embrace those themes in different ways. In the case of ARKK, that focus is narrower and its active management structure gives Wood the ability to alter positions based on the latest companies performing well.Yet ARKK’s large stakes in firms like Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc. dragged it down in the past month, with the automaker, for instance, slumping more than 36% from its January high before rebounding 26%.MOON’s passive fund tracks the S&P Kensho Moonshot Index of the 50 most-innovative companies in sectors ranging from smart transportation to human evolution.This means that MOON is “focusing on multiple themes, as opposed to a narrow theme like cloud computing or genomics or video games,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.MOON’s largest sector allocation, biotech, makes up 17% of the fund, compared with ARKK’s biggest stake, a 22% allocation to internet companies. The top MOON holdings, laser-scanning company MicroVision Inc. and Vuzix Corp., an optical goods manufacturer, have advanced 231% and 145% respectively this year.Other ARKK peers have also topped its year-to-date performance. Passively managed Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG), has gained almost 16%. Actively managed competitors Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) and the BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR), with holdings like Penn National Gaming Inc. and Axon Enterprise Inc., have added 10% or more.To date, none have proved much of a threat to ARKK, which has returned more than 200% in the past 12 months and helped spur a loyal following around Wood. Those already invested are unlikely to leave for greener pastures, according to Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.“There’s definitely a first-mover advantage to ETFs,” he said. “People get into them and they tend to stay in them as long as they are doing well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No stimulus check yet? Here are 7 possible reasons for your wait

    If you're still waiting for the cash to show up in your account, you're among millions.

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.

  • Exclusive: India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates - sources

    Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC's decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply. Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity. State refiners, which control about 60% of India's 5 million barrels per day (bpd) refining capacity, together import an average 14.7-14.8 million barrels of Saudi oil in a month, the sources said.

  • Home builder confidence dips to lowest level since August as concerns grow about rising material costs and higher interest rates

    The numbers: The construction industry’s confidence waned in March, according to research from a trade group released Tuesday. The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index dropped two points to a reading of 82 in March, the trade group said. Index readings over 50 are a sign of improving confidence.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Schumer: With relief bill, major argument against student debt cancellation ‘vanishes’

    Democratic senators say a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden last week paves the way for him to cancel student debt for a broad swath of borrowers. As part of the law, borrowers who have any student debt cancelled through the end of 2025 won’t face a tax bill over the discharged debt. Previously, cancelled student loan debt (with a few exceptions, including debt discharged through Public Service Loan Forgiveness) was typically considered income for tax purposes.

  • Lawmakers to IRS: ‘Millions of stressed-out taxpayers, businesses and preparers would appreciate an extension’ on April 15 tax deadline

    Calls to extend the federal income tax filing deadline are intensifying, fueled by the tax code tweaks in the newly-enacted $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. “Millions of stressed-out taxpayers, businesses and preparers would appreciate an extension of the deadline to file their 2020 tax returns,” wrote more than 100 members of Congress in a letter to the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department on Tuesday, less than a month ahead of the current deadline. In February, eight Democrats signed a letter asking the IRS to push back the April 15 deadline.