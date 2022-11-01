Elon Musk says Twitter Blue will cost $8 and be required for verification

Twitter is increasing the price of its subscription service. Moving forward, Twitter Blue will cost $8 per month in the US, with pricing in other countries adjusted for the purchasing power of consumers in those markets, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk announced today. The $3 jump from Blue's current $5 per month fee amounts to a 60 percent price increase.

At the same time, Twitter plans to add new perks to the service. As a subscriber, you'll see fewer ads and have the ability to post longer videos and audio. It will also give you priority in replies, mentions and the platform's search feature, perks Musk claims are essential to reducing the amount of spam on the platform. "Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit," Musk said, all but confirming verification will be tied to Twitter Blue subscriptions. Lastly, Twitter Blue will include the ability to bypass paywalls — though that will come later and will depend on Twitter forging the necessary publisher partnerships.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Tuesday's announcement comes after days of speculation on how Twitter could change under Musk's ownership. On Sunday, two separate reports said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was considering increasing the price of Twitter Blue to as much as $20 per month and making the subscription a requirement for verification. Musk appeared to reconsider pricing after a tweet from author Stephen King criticizing the plan went viral. "We need to pay the bills somehow," Musk said. "Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?"

Developing...