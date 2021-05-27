U.S. markets closed

Twitter's iOS app confirms $3 'Twitter Blue' subscription

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

It appears Twitter may have unintentionally confirmed its plans for a subscription service. A $2.99/month in-app purchase for “Twitter Blue” was added to the company’s App Store listing, though the feature doesn’t seem to be fully enabled yet.

The update was spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who has previously uncovered details about “Twitter Blue.” According to images shared by Wong, the service includes an “undo tweet” feature as well as a “reader mode” that makes it easier to view long threads. It also adds additional customization options, like new app icons.

Twitter executives have previously spoken about creation features specifically for paid subscribers, but the company hasn’t offered many details on pricing or what features may be included. The company recently acquired a startup that allows subscribers to view news content without ads.

But the addition of the in-app purchase in the App Store, is the first official sign that the service might be close to launching. Though the in-app purchase is listed in Twitter’s official App Store listing, it doesn’t appear it’s been officially enabled in the app, though Wong said she was able to sign up for the service.

Twitter declined to comment on its newly-added in-app purchase or what it has planned for "Twitter Blue."

