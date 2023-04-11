CBI boss fired over 'devastating' sexual misconduct scandal - latest updates

Tony Danker

The boss of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has been fired and three other employees suspended in the wake of a "devastating" sexual misconduct scandal at the business lobbying group.

Tony Danker has been dismissed with "immediate effect", it was announced on Tuesday, following an independent investigation into complaints of harassment made against him by a female colleague.

Mr Danker had stepped aside while the investigation was ongoing. He has previously apologised for causing "offence or anxiety to any colleague", saying it was "completely unintentional".

In his place, former CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith will become director general, a statement added.

Meanwhile, as an investigation into separate allegations made against senior managers continues, the CBI said it had suspended three unnamed employees.

One woman said she was raped at a 2019 staff party, according to the Guardian, with complainants describing a “toxic culture” of “unchecked misogyny”.

Another woman claimed to have been a victim of attempted sexual assault at the same party, while other female staff said they were propositioned and were sent unsolicited explicit images by their male bosses.

Law firm Fox Williams continues to lead an independent investigation into the claims and the CBI has revealed it is also liaising with police.

Mr Danker is not the subject of any of the more recent allegations but the CBI board said "his own conduct fell short of that expected of the director general".

The CBI statement added: "The allegations that have been made over recent weeks about the CBI have been devastating.

"While investigations continue into a number of these, it is already clear to all of us that there have been serious failings in how we have acted as an organisation. We must do better, and we must be better."

Mr Danker could not be reached immediately for comment.

10:24 AM

CBI website crashes amid sacking of director

The CBI's website appears to have crashed after the lobbying group's announcement this morning.

Visitors attempting to view profiles of board members were greeted with the following page:

10:09 AM

Who is Rain Newton-Smith, the new CBI boss?

Rain Newton-Smith

Rain Newton-Smith has been appointed as the Confederation of British Industry's new director general, following the sacking of Tony Danker.

But who is the new boss of Britain's biggest business lobbying group?

Until recently, Newton-Smith had served as the CBI's chief economist and so is a familiar face to businesses and journalists, having been a regular speaker at industry conferences.

She left the CBI in March to take on a new job as managing director of sustainability strategy and policy at Barclays but has now been brought back as the lobbying group battles a "devastating" sexual misconduct scandal.

Her CV also boasts a five-year stint at Oxford Economics, where she was head of emerging markets and the lead expert on China, according to her Linkedin profile.

Before that, Newton-Smith also worked on international forecasts for the Bank of England's monetary policy committee and was at one stage seconded to the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC to advise the fund's UK executive director.

She holds an masters in economics from the London School of Economics and studies philosophy and economics at Oxford University.

Brian McBride, the CBI's president, said: "I am delighted that Rain has agreed to return to the CBI as our new director-general. She has a stellar record as a leader and advocate for UK business with all it can contribute to the economy and society."

09:49 AM

CBI announces shake-up to 'rebuild trust'

Following Tony Danker's departure, the CBI has this morning announced several measures to "rebuild trust" in Britain's biggest business lobbying group.

Several major businesses have expressed concerns in recent weeks, after Mr Danker stepped aside in the wake of misconduct claims and separate allegations of rape and sexual assault were made against other senior managers by female staff.

Law firm Fox Williams continues to lead an independent investigation into the claims and the CBI has revealed it is also liaising with police.

However, lobbying group said it was taking other measures to rebuild trust including:

appointing Jill Ader, a CBI Board member and recent global chairman of leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder, to oversee a "root-and-branch review" of the CBI's culture, governance and processes;

creating a new position of chief people officer, which will sit on the CBI's executive committee and report directly to the board on matters of workplace conduct and culture;

making an "independent and confidential channel" set up for staff to voice concerns and complaints about workplace conduct permanent.

The moves come after CBI members including Marks & Spencer and Rolls-Royce expressed concerns about the misconduct scandal and demanded assurances it was being taken seriously.

09:34 AM

09:04 AM

Bitcoin tops $30k for first time since June 2022

bitcoin - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bitcoin has topped $30,000 in value for the first time since June last year as traders bet that US interest rates will peak soon.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency had been hovering just below the psychological barrier in recent weeks but has leapt 6.5pc higher to $30,138 (£24,100) in the past 24 hours, according to Coindesk.

It comes as investors are waiting for key inflation data that is expected to inform the US Federal Reserve's next decision on whether to raise interest rates again.

Traders are speculating that consumer price index data on Wednesday will "come in at a level that gives the Fed reason to think about pausing raising rates in the next meeting, thereby giving a boost to assets like bitcoin", James Lavish, managing partner at the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund, told CNBC.

Data from the producer price index is also due out on Thursday.

Bitcoin, like other cryptocurrencies, has rallied this year from $16,527 at the end of 2022.

08:44 AM

UK markets in 'buoyant mood' after long weekend

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, says traders appear to be optimistic today, with the FTSE 100 now up 4.5pc this year:

UK markets returned after a long holiday weekend in buoyant mood, with the main indices displaying strength given the benign backdrop of other global markets’ performances. Retailers attracted some buying interest, as did the beleaguered housebuilders propelled by upgrades to Barratt Developments and Persimmon. Miners were also in demand as the main primary index attempted to claw its way back to the heightened levels achieved earlier in the year. Retailers and the airlines also featured in pushing the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 into positive territory, underpinned by retail sales data.

His colleague, head of investment Victoria Scholar, notes that the Footsie has notched three weeks of straight gains before today, with hopes for another now building.

08:37 AM

London market open: oil stocks up, but Cineworld slides

Cineworld

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday as miners and oil stocks boosted the commodity-heavy index, while shares of Cineworld slid as the troubled cinema operator filed plans for a reorganisation.

The Footsie was up 0.54pc at 8:30am, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.88pc.

Industrial miners such as Glencore and energy firms BP and Shell were among the risers, amid expectations that the Chinese government will seek to stimulate the country's faltering economy.

However, shares in cinema chain Cineworld Group plunged 9.7pc after the company filed a plan for reorganisation with the US Bankruptcy Court.

08:30 AM

Swedish pension provider sacks boss over Silicon Valley Bank losses

Magnus Billing - Alecta

The boss of Sweden's biggest pension provider has been fired after the fund manager's bets on troubled American lenders such as Silicon Valley Bank led to losses of £1.5bn.

Magnus Billing has been sacked with immediate effect, Alecta said on Tuesday.

His abrupt exit comes after the pension provider last month revealed it had lost 19.6 billion Swedish crowns (£1.5bn) from its shareholdings in Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic Bank, and Signature Bank, which were plunged into turmoil following consumer withdrawal panics.

"The losses have severely damaged the trust in Alecta's asset management," the company said in a statement.

08:07 AM

Sales of furniture and appliances rise as households cut back on eating out

Households are spending more on furniture and appliances as they eat out less to save money, according to new figures.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said total retail sales increased by 5.1pc in March, disappointing businesses hoping for a bigger mother's day boost.

That compares to a 3.1pc in March last year.

But it comes as soaring inflation is eating into consumer spending power, with the BRC saying the monthly increases masked an overall drop in sales volumes when price rises were taken into account.

One bright spot was in-store sales of non-food items such as electronics and furtinure, which leapt 5.2pc higher.

Paul Martin, head of retail at KPMG, said:

As consumers cut back on eating out, spending on home comforts, accessories and furniture saw the biggest growth with people looking to entertain at home instead.

The BRC said the top-selling categories were household appliances, food, health and beauty, footwear and furniture.

07:47 AM

IMF to publish global stability report, predicts return of ultra-low rates

The International Monetary Fund will today publish its global stability report, which looks how the financial system has coped with soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

It predicts that an era of ultra-low rates will return as soaring inflation becomes a historical blip, according to my colleague Oliver Gill:

In a boon to homeowners, the Washington-based organisation, said that an ageing population coupled with low productivity will tame inflation and lead to interest rates returning to pre-pandemic levels. Soaring inflation, which hit 41-year highs in Britain, has only interrupted a trend for low interest rates, rather than changing the global economic paradigm, the IMF said. An analysis of what perpetuated years of low interest rates following the global financial crisis found that “demographic forces, such as changes in fertility and mortality rates or time spent in retirement, are major drivers of the decline in natural rates”. Falling productivity growth was also an “important force”, meaning emerging economies converge towards more advanced ones, the IMF said.

Read Oliver's full report here.

07:39 AM

Good morning

The former boss of Twitter who was fired by Elon Musk is suing the social media company for failing to pay his legal bills.

Parag Agrawal, who ran Twitter from November 2021 to October 2022, was sacked and escorted out of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters the day Mr Musk completed his $44bn takeover.

Along with other executives, his employment was ended “with cause” after Mr Musk accused them of misleading him and investors about the number of fake user accounts on the social media platform.

But along with former general counsel Vijaya Gadde and former finance chief Ned Segal, Mr Agrawal is now suing the company for failing to cover about $1m in personal legal expenses as it battles investigations by American authorities.

It is common for companies to pay the legal expenses of current and former executives during investigations into the company’s conduct.

However, Mr Agrawal’s lawsuit claims Twitter refused to honour its “obligations” despite the executives incurring “significant” legal costs related to investigations by the US Department for Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to filings with a Delaware court first reported by the Financial Times.

Twitter has become embroiled in various disputes since Mr Musk’s takeover, including with the Federal Trade Commission and the company’s San Francisco landlord.

5 things to start your day

1) Ultra-low interest rates will return in Britain, IMF says - Ageing population coupled with low productivity will tame inflation

2) Revealed: teachers unions make £120m bet on hedge funds – Criticism comes as the National Education Union threatens prolonged strike action

3) ‘Government-funded’ BBC is biased, claims Elon Musk – Row with national broadcaster over Twitter label escalates

4) FTX bosses joked about losing millions of dollars, damning report claims – Disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried accused of ‘hubris, incompetence, and greed’

5) Why a fake Pope picture could herald the end of humanity – Silicon Valley heavyweights clash over the risks of super-powerful AI

What happened overnight

Stocks mostly grew in Asia on Tuesday after a mixed session on Wall Street, dominated by speculation the Federal Reserve may tap the brakes again on financial markets and the economy by raising interest rates.

Shares climbed in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai. Meanwhile, US futures inched up higher and oil prices also gained.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index shot up 1.4pc to 28,013.86 and South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.4pc to 2,546.07.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7pc to 20,481.02, while the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.3pc to 7,314.00. The Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.2pc to 3,310.00.

In Japan, the new central bank governor indicated late on Monday that he expects to keep its ultra-low interest rate policy in place without drastic changes.