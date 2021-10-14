U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

Twitter is bringing Ticketed Spaces to Android users in the U.S.

Aisha Malik
·1 min read

Twitter has announced that paid Ticketed Spaces are coming to Android users in the U.S. over the next few days. Hosts on Spaces, Twitter’s live audio room feature, will now be able to sell access to Ticketed Spaces. The Android launch comes after the initial Ticketed Spaces roll out for iOS users in late August.

Applications for Ticketed Spaces first opened in June for both iOS and Android users who are over 18, hosted three Spaces in the last 30 days and have at least 1,000 followers. Twitter is now encouraging Android users to apply for Ticketed Spaces and to provide feedback on the new feature.

The social media giant notes that the feature is a way to support creators for their time and effort in hosting and moderating public conversations. Creators can use Ticketed Spaces to host workshops, conversations, or meet-and-greets with users. Twitter previously stated that it will take a 3 percent cut of creators’ earnings from Ticketed Spaces.

If a Space is a Ticketed Space, users will see an option to purchase a ticket for the amount of money that the host has set. Users may also receive an invite to purchase a ticket from a participant in the Ticketed Space via a DM with a link.

Ticketed Spaces helps Twitter differentiate itself from its competitors, Clubhouse and Instagram, as neither of the two platforms has rolled out an advance ticket sales feature.

