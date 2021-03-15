U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,941.17
    -2.17 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,782.68
    +4.04 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,359.00
    +39.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,345.34
    -7.45 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.16
    -1.45 (-2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.60
    +9.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    +0.36 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6060
    -0.0290 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3910
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1970
    +0.1790 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,204.28
    -3,139.51 (-5.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.82
    -59.43 (-4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,745.60
    -15.87 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,766.97
    +49.14 (+0.17%)
     

Twitter fixed a bug that suspended users for posting the word 'Memphis'

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

From scary exploits to hijinks, Twitter has witnessed its fair share of malfunctions over the years. But the platform's latest bug is the funniest we've seen in a while. On Sunday, a host of Twitter users were banned for 12 hours for simply tweeting the word "Memphis," reports Gizmodo, with the site informing them that they had violated the rules. Those in Twitter purgatory were limited to sending direct messages and couldn't tweet, retweet, or like other tweets, according to screenshots of suspension alerts shared by several users. Twitter has since fixed the issue and restored the accounts.

Before it was resolved, some users were even baiting others into saying the M word in order to get them locked out of the service. The prank saw people asking what the second largest city in Tennessee is and the first name of Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay. The center-forward's club, France's Olympique Lyonnais, also poked fun at the bug in tweets shared through its various Twitter handles, including one in which it compared Depay to Voldemort (aka "the one who must not be named"). While the Memphis Grizzlies tweeted that Twitter bots were "flooding their comments" trying to get them to say the M word. In its tweet, Twitter Support apologized for the bug, but didn't provide any additional info on what caused it.

Recommended Stories

  • Streaming dominates Oscar nominations in a stay-at-home year

    The Oscar nominations for 2021 were dominated by streaming movies thanks in part to the pandemic, with 'Mank' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' some of the frontrunners.

  • Tesla factory reported hundreds of COVID-19 cases after reopening

    Tesla reported hundreds of COVID-19 cases at its Fremont factory in the months following its early reopening in May last year.

  • The Morning After: Apple will discontinue the original HomePod

    It's the end of the road for the HomePod.

  • Mini will reportedly go all-electric by 2030

    Mini is said to be going all-electric by 2030, making it the first BMW brand to completely drop gas-powered cars.

  • Taiwanese horror game ‘Devotion’ returns after China controversy

    After it was pulled from Steam and GOG, the Taiwanese horror game 'Devotion' is back on sale.

  • Blackstone, Starwood to Buy Hotel Operator for $6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. and Starwood Capital Group agreed to buy Extended Stay America Inc., an operator of hotels and motels, for about $6 billion, betting the industry will recover as progress in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates.The two private-equity giants, whose past bets on hotels have helped shape the modern hospitality industry, are paying $19.50 per share for the hotel company, a roughly 15% premium over Extended Stay’s closing price on Friday, according to a statement on Monday.Extended Stay’s shares were up 13% at $19.15 as of 9:48 a.m. in New York.The deal would be largest hotel industry transaction since the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the global travel industry. It comes as vaccination campaigns are seeding a travel recovery that industry analysts argue could begin bearing fruit later this year.While leisure travel is widely expected to bounce back fastest, the wager on Extended Stay demonstrates confidence that a broader economic revival will encourage companies to put workers back on the road.“Travel and leisure is one of Blackstone’s highest conviction investment themes,” said Tyler Henritze, head of US acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate, in the statement. “And we have confidence in the extended stay model.”Blackstone knows Extended Stay well. It acquired the company in 2004 and sold it three years later. The firm, whose hotel investments include Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., La Quinta and others, was part of a group that bought Extended Stay out of bankruptcy in 2010 and eventually took it public.Blackstone, which has targeted investments in warehouses and other property types in recent months, is buying back into the company at what appears to be an opportune time for the business.Extended Stay, which operates 650 midpriced hotels, focuses on a corner of the lodging industry that provides longer-term stays, often catering to construction crews, emergency responders and cost-conscious corporate workers. The company’s system-wide occupancy rate was 74% last year, according to a filing, according to 44% across the U.S. hotel industry.The company’s steady performance during a travel freeze that ravaged the globally hospitality industry attracted investor interest. Last April, Starwood disclosed that it had spent $137 million acquiring an 8.5% stake in the company. The firm, led by Barry Sternlicht, currently owns 9.4% of outstanding shares, according to the statement today. Blackstone also bought a stake in the company last year, but later sold it.Sternlicht, a prolific hotel investor who built Starwood Hotels & Resorts into a lodging giant before the company was acquired by Marriott International Inc., has invested in the extended stay model before. Starwood Capital owns InTown Suites, an extended stay brand with nearly 200 locations and 25,000 rooms.In addition to the hotel-operating company, an Extended Stay affiliate owns 564 hotel properties with 62,000 rooms, making it largest hotel real estate investment trust in North America, according to the company.While the company could be attractive to other bidders, Jefferies analyst David Katz wrote in a note today that Starwood’s equity stake in Extended Stay may ward off competing buyers.“The offer is fair but not overwhelmingly so, based on the current trading levels of peers and the early stage growth prospects,” wrote Katz. “Nonetheless, we expect low likelihood of competing bids.”(Updates share price and adds quote from analyst at bottom of story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Clubhouse tackles privacy issues with its drop-in audio chats

    Clubhouse is making some big changes to its drop-in audio chat, including an end to requiring phone contacts and starting a program to foster creators.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Planning For $60 Billion Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Resistance to military regime in Myanmar mounts as nurses, bankers join protests – despite bloody crackdown

    Nurses in Myanmar have been striking since February to protest the military coup. STR/AFP via Getty ImagesYoung people were the first in Myanmar to peacefully protest the country’s new military regime. Then came labor unions. In the weeks since a Feb. 1 military coup, Mynamar’s resistance movement has expanded dramatically to include some perhaps unlikely activists: doctors, nurses, bankers, grocers and other comfortable, middle-class professionals. Myanmar was under military rule from 1988 to 2011. During the elections in 2015, the National Democratic League won by a landslide, and party leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a well-known dissident, became the country’s leader. The army overthrew her government on Feb. 1, 2021, and imposed martial law. Soon, thousands of Myanmar’s health care workers were refusing to go to work – an attempt to thwart the coup regime by grinding government machinery to a halt. Health care is public in Myanmar, and health workers hold 10% of all government jobs. Most hospitals and medical schools have closed their doors. As elsewhere in the world, doctors and nurses in Myanmar have become public heroes during the pandemic. Their high social status makes them important allies to the pro-democracy cause. Doctors and nurses are among many other civil servants in Myanmar to engage in civil disobedience. Up to 90% of the staff in some government ministries is on strike, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Electricity and Energy; the junta says it’s 30%. Some of Myamar’s 7.4 million private-sector workers are also striking, including bank employees, whose absence has forced the government to limit daily cash withdrawals. A revolt started by young people raised during Myanmar’s democratic transition is becoming a broadly based national resistance movement involving the middle classes – whom history shows are central to any successful protests movement. And despite increasingly deadly military crackdowns beginning in early March, the protests are still gaining steam. Protesters in Yangon try to defend themselves against tear gas at a demonstration March 8 against the military coup. STR/AFP via Getty Images Money talks I study social movements and dissent in Myanmar. Active support from the comfortable middle class differentiates current protests from previous pro-democracy movements in Myanmar, from the Buddhist monks’ “saffron revolution” against the military dictatorship in 2007 to student protests for education reform in 2015. Those protests, which did not achieve their goals, were confined to one segment of the population. This time around, Generation Z is leading Myanmar’s pro-democracy uprising, and some of my university students from there were arrested in a March 3 crackdown and face up to three years in prison. But the youth are joined by many other kinds of people. Some workers walked off their jobs to rally behind the young people at protests. Other middle-class professionals support the movement more quietly, with money, rations, shelter and professional services like legal advice. People across Myanmar are also boycotting products produced by the army and its conglomerates, such as Myanmar beer and the Joox music app, and goods imported from China and Singapore – two top investors in Myanmar, neither of which condemned the coup. After bank workers began to strike late last month, international observers worried banks in Myanmar would collapse. But banks serve very few people in Myanmar. As of 2017, only 6% of the Southeast Asian country’s 54 million people were served by a financial institution. During the pandemic, which has hit Myanmar hard, nonprofit organizations mobilized to create small aid networks that could provide funds to poor people who needed cash using online sites and phone apps. About 1 million people in Myanmar used a phone-to-phone cash transfer service called Wave every month of last year. Now, during the protests, those same aid networks are providing financial support to help striking civil servants and private-sector workers partially make up for their forgone salaries. Grocers provide rations to keep food on protesters’ tables. Medical professionals help those hurt in the protests and provide free health care to their families. Teachers provide free education. Through new apps such as Stay away, people are scrutinizing how they spend their money to avoid unintentionally financing the army and its supporters, who have investments in nearly every sector of Myanmar’s economy, from supermarkets to entertainment. An anti-coup protest March 11 joined by monks in Yangon, Myanmar. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Moral shaming As protests grow, the military’s crackdowns are getting more brutal. As of March 10, more than 60 people had been killed and 1,689 detained. Still, thousands of students and workers flood into the streets every day. “Dhamma versus adhamma” is their slogan: “Justice versus injustice.” To help the frontline activists, residents of neighborhoods surrounding the protest sites in Myanmar’s commercial capital, Yangon, build barricades and hide protesters from security forces. Businesses in the neighborhood of Sanchaung close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for protests. Afterward, as trading and daily activities resume, neighbors clear the debris from clashes between security forces and protesters, then rebuild barricades for the next act of resistance. When soldiers beat, shoot and kidnap protesters, people take videos and photos from nearby buildings and send them to media and to investigators at the United Nations. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] All over the country, social shaming of regime leaders and their families is a tactic of resistance. In the town of Monywa, in central Myanmar, residents have been following family members of the security forces in the streets and asking local shopkeepers not to serve them as customers. From striking students to online activists to no-show nurses to helpful neighbors, Myanmar’s protesters resist in different ways with a shared goal: to restore their country’s nascent democracy. With sustained massive resistance to the military and moral support from much of the nation, Myanmar’s peaceful demonstrations may contain the seeds of a revolution.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tharaphi Than, Northern Illinois University. Read more:As killings, beatings and disappearances escalate, what’s the end game in Myanmar?Indonesia seeks nothing in return for its global peace and foreign aid efforts. It should Tharaphi Than does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • AT&T adds 5G to its legacy unlimited data plans

    AT&T has enabled 5G for its legacy unlimited data plans, saving you from having to switch just to get improved performance.

  • Here's the full list of 2021 Oscar nominations

    2021 Oscar nominations: The complete list

  • Google will face lawsuit over Incognito mode tracking (updated)

    Google will have to face a lawsuit alleging that it didn't do enough to warn users it would still track them in Incognito mode.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow eyes fresh record but tech struggles; AMC roars

    Stocks are poised to keep rallying, with traders warily eyeing rising Treasury yields.

  • Move Over China as Australia Finds New Home for Barley in Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian barley farmers have moved on, big time. Facing massive Chinese tariffs and an urgent need to ship a bumper harvest, they’re piling into one of the world’s mega markets for the grain -- Saudi Arabia.For the first time in about five years, Australia has meaningfully broken into the Saudi market, beating usually fierce competition from other suppliers, and there are signs that sales will continue at least until the middle of the year, according to Andrew Whitelaw, an agricultural analyst at Thomas Elder Markets.“We lost China,” said Whitelaw in Melbourne, but Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be Australia’s biggest customer this season. “If you look at the last three tenders in a row, we got the lion’s share of most of that,” he said. “In terms of volumes to Saudi Arabia, we’re getting more than anyone else.”In tender results announced last week, Australia appears likely to provide the bulk of a purchase of 660,000 tons, pushing out traditional suppliers from the European Union and Black Sea. Australian trade data show the value of exports to Saudi Arabia far exceeded every other destination in December.Saudi Arabia and China jostle for the position of top barley importer, with Saudi being ahead the past two years and China having an edge this year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The kingdom uses most of the barley as feed for sheep, camels and goats, a tradition among Bedouin tribes.The sales are a significant turnround for barley growers in Australia, who were hit last year by escalating political tensions with China, spurring Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs of over 80% on the grain as a retaliatory measure.China Slaps Duties on Australian Barley as Tensions EscalateThe surge in global crop prices to the highest in more than six years has lifted Australian barley sales. China’s been scooping up soybeans and grains to feed a recovering hog herd and rebuild stockpiles, pushing up world markets. That’s made Australian barley competitive, opening up new destinations.“There’s only a finite amount of grains, so when China soaks up a lot of demand, it means that other countries will buy alternate products, for instance barley instead of corn,” Whitelaw said.Thailand, VietnamAustralian farmers had a near-record harvest this season as rains supercharged crop yields. With expectations for next season also tipped to be favorable, the sales into new markets are welcome news.Mexico bought its first ever shipment in January, while sales to Thailand and Vietnam have surged. There are nascent signs of interest from India after the government removed phytosanitary restrictions that have kept Australian barley locked out of the country for a decade, Whitelaw said.Beer Craze May Boost Australian Barley Shipments to India Still, risks remain in the long term. Saudi Arabia is set to phase out government tenders as it shifts toward private deals. That could spur a decrease of barley imports in favor of other grains. At the start of February, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the USDA forecast barley imports at 6.2 million tons in 2020-21, about 23% below the official USDA’s latest estimates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Falls After Rallying in Weekend to Record Above $61,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped by as much as 9.2% on Monday as traders eased up on stimulus-fueled bets that had powered the digital token to a fresh record over the weekend.The largest cryptocurrency was trading at $56,325 as of 10:56 a.m. in London, after topping out at $61,742 on Saturday. Bitcoin reached its latest all-time high on optimism that some of the pandemic relief payments in the U.S. will end up chasing the digital token’s towering rally.“This looks like a normal consolidation after a big rally,” said Nick Jones, chief executive officer at crypto wallet and exchange Zumo. “We believe that gains seen by Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies this year will be sustained although as always with crypto, it won’t be a steady curve.”Advances in crypto-exposed stocks -- including Riot Blockchain Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc. -- pared or reversed as the token gave up its weekend surge.The lively debate over the scope for more stimulus-fueled gains, and whether it’s even possible to work out a long-term value for Bitcoin, continues apace. The token has climbed more than 1,000% in the past year, pushed higher by signs of increased institutional and corporate interest alongside the usual speculative demand.Crypto has seen “some good flow, with traders front running U.S. stimulus checks,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note, adding Bitcoin needs to stay above the previous high of just over $58,000 to bolster confidence in a “new bull leg.”Bitcoin-Gold Ratio Hits Record After Token’s 1,000% Jump: ChartJeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte, and Matt Maley of Miller Tabak + Co both see the potential for further gains based on some recent chart patterns. Bitcoin could rally toward $75,000 “very quickly,” Maley said. Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone has said $100,000 could be the next threshold.The fortunes of a range of companies are increasingly tied to the cryptocurrency, from listed Bitcoin miners and brokers to firms that have invested in the token.For instance, the correlation coefficient between Bitcoin and an equal-weighted basket of five stocks which have announced investments in the digital currency -- Tesla Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Square Inc., Meitu Inc. and Aker ASA -- has surged to an average of 0.72 this year from 0.26 in 2020.Crypto watchers are trying to gauge the outlook. Greg Waisman, the co-founder of the global payment network Mercuryo, said in emailed comments Sunday there is some recent “whale activity,” where coins from 2013 were being moved for the first time. Such events, he said, usually lead to selloffs.(An earlier version corrected Nick Jones’s title in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders - source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • Battered China Traders Sell Engagement Ring, Grandpa’s Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s slew of retail investors that piled into mutual funds in the past year are now offloading prized heirlooms as they cope with losses they have suffered under the country’s $1 trillion stock market rout.More than 200,000 users have flocked to Chinese online resale platform Xianyu in the past week, seeking to offset losses from their mutual fund investments by putting precious possessions for sale, according to a statement posted Friday on the marketplace affiliated with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“A diamond engagement ring” and “a watch passed down by the great grandfather” were among the possessions for sale, the statement posted on Xianyu’s official WeChat account said. The company was referring to items that were being advertised with the phrase “mutual fund losses.” It was unclear how many sellers who used the keyword had actually suffered losses.The message from Xianyu comes as Chinese investors pile into professionally managed funds to chase market-trouncing returns, shifting away from a once more popular do-it-yourself style of trading stocks. However, with money managers having thrown cash at a handful of market darlings like Kweichow Moutai Co. -- pushing the liquor-maker’s valuations to near records -- the correction in stocks has also accelerated mutual fund losses on the way down.“It may be convenient to dispose of idle goods when you need money following investment losses, but be wary that the price is separating from valuable memories,” Xianyu said in the statement.China’s stock market has wiped out $1 trillion in value in the past three weeks. The CSI 300 Index fell 2.2% at the close on Monday, as persistent liquidity concerns overshadowed data showing the strength of the nation’s economic recovery.Funds fronted by star managers were also battered. Zhang Kun’s popular E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund had nearly erased this year’s gains by Friday, according to data from financial website East Money’s fund tracker.Still, some market watchers downplayed the significance of the Xianyu statement, arguing that mutual fund investors should accept losses in volatile markets in anticipation of long-term profits. And some investors that put up possessions for sale didn’t seem to be motivated by making up for losses.“I am putting this piece of mineral up for sale to double down on mutual funds once the market rebounds,” one user on Xianyu said, offering a blue-colored stone for sale for 35 yuan ($5.40).(Updates with stock market close in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Emerging Markets Brace for Rate Hikes With Debt at Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarm bells are starting to ring across emerging markets as countries brace for a new era of rising interest rates.After an unprecedented period of rate cuts to prop up economies shattered by Covid-19, Brazil is expected to raise rates this week and Nigeria and South Africa could follow soon, according to Bloomberg Economics. Russia is considering tightening monetary policy sooner than previously signaled, said a person with knowledge of its central bank’s discussions. Behind the shift: Renewed optimism in the outlook for the world economy amid greater U.S. stimulus. That’s pushing up commodity-price inflation and global bond yields, while weighing on the currencies of developing nations as capital heads elsewhere.The turn in policy is likely to inflict the greatest pain on those economies that are still struggling to recover or whose debt burdens swelled during the pandemic. Moreover, the gains in consumer prices, including food costs, that will prompt the higher rates may exact the greatest toll on the world’s poorest.“The food-price story and the inflation story are important on the issue of inequality, in terms of a shock that has very unequal effects,” said Carmen Reinhart, the chief economist at the World Bank, said in an interview, citing Turkey and Nigeria as countries at risk. “What you may see are a series of rate hikes in emerging markets trying to deal with the effects of the currency slide and trying to limit the upside on inflation.”Investors are on guard. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index of currencies has dropped 0.5% in 2021 after climbing 3.3% last year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped 10%, with crude oil rebounding to its highest levels in almost two years.Rate increases are an issue for emerging markets because of a surge in pandemic-related borrowing. Total outstanding debt across the developing world rose to 250% of the countries’ combined gross domestic product last year as governments, companies and households globally raised $24 trillion to offset the fallout from the pandemic. The biggest increases were in China, Turkey, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The tide is turning for emerging-market central banks. Its timing is unfortunate -- most emerging markets have yet to fully recover from the pandemic recession.”-- Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economistClick here for the full reportAnd there’s little chance of borrowing loads easing any time soon. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the International Monetary Fund are among those that have warned governments not to remove stimulus too soon. Moody’s Investors Service says it’s a dynamic that’s here to stay.“While asset prices and debt issuers’ market access have largely recovered from the shock, leverage metrics have shifted more permanently,” Colin Ellis, chief credit officer at the ratings company in London, and Anne Van Praagh, fixed-income managing director in New York, wrote in a report last week. “This is particularly evident for sovereigns, some of which have spent unprecedented sums to fight the pandemic and shore up economic activity.”Further complicating the outlook for emerging markets is they have typically been slower to roll out vaccines. Citigroup Inc. reckons such economies won’t form herd immunity until some point between the end of the third quarter of this year and the first half of 2022. Developed economies are seen doing so by the end of 2021.The first to change course will likely be Brazil. Policy makers are forecast to lift the benchmark rate by 50 basis to 2.5% when they meet Wednesday. Turkey’s central bank, which has already embarked on rate increases to shore up the lira and tame inflation, convenes the following day, with a 100 basis-point move in the cards.On Friday, Russia could signal tightening is imminent. It may even bring its key rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year from 4.25% at present, according to the person familiar with the matter. Nigeria and Argentina could then raise their rates as soon as the second quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics. Market metrics show expectations are also building for policy tightening in India, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.“Given higher global rates and what is likely to be firming core inflation next year, we pull forward our forecasts for monetary policy normalization for most central banks to 2022, from late 2022 or 2023 earlier,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a report Monday. “For RBI, the liquidity tightening this year could morph into a hiking cycle next year given the faster recovery path and high and sticky core inflation.”Some countries may still be in a better position to weather the storm than during the “taper tantrum” of 2013 when bets on cuts in U.S. stimulus triggered capital outflows and sudden gyrations in foreign-exchange markets. In emerging Asia, central banks have built up critical buffers, partly by adding $468 billion to their foreign reserves last year, the most in eight years.Yet higher rates will expose countries, such as Brazil and South Africa, that are ill-positioned to stabilize the debt they’ve run up in the past year, Sergi Lanau and Jonathan Fortun, economists at the Washington-based Institute of International Finance, said in a report last week.“Relative to developed markets, the room low rates afford emerging markets is more limited,” they wrote. “Higher interest rates would reduce fiscal space significantly. Only high-growth Asian emerging markets would be able to run primary deficits and still stabilize debt.”Among those most at risk are markets still heavily dependent on foreign-currency debt, such as Turkey, Kenya and Tunisia, William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a report. Yet local-currency sovereign bond yields also have risen, hurting Latin American economies most, he said.Other emerging markets could be forced to put off their own fiscal measures following the passage of the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, a danger underlined by Nomura Holdings Inc. more than a month ago.“Governments may be tempted to follow Janet Yellen’s clarion call to act big this year on fiscal policy, to continue to run large or even larger fiscal deficits,” Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura in Singapore, wrote in a recent report. “However, this would be a dangerous strategy.”The net interest burden of emerging-market governments is more than three times that of their developed-market counterparts, while emerging markets are both more inflation-prone and dependent on external financing, he said.In addition to South Africa, Nomura highlighted Egypt, Pakistan and India as markets where net interest payments on government debt surged from 2011 to 2020 as a share of output.(Updates with Russia story from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. Blocks Its Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after the Trump administration dealt a crushing blow to Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business, the Chinese telecommunications giant is turning to less glamorous alternatives that may eventually offset the decline of its biggest revenue contributor.Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park. The farm is covered with tens of thousands of solar panels outfitted with Huawei’s inverters to shield its fish from excessive sunlight while generating power. About 370 miles to the west in coal-rich Shanxi province, wireless sensors and cameras deep beneath the earth monitor oxygen levels and potential machine malfunctions in mine pit -- all supplied by the tech titan. And next month, a shiny new electric car featuring its lidar sensor will debut at China’s largest auto show.Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Huawei is the world’s leading supplier of inverters and it’s now banking on growing those sales alongside its cloud services and data analytics solutions to help the 190,000-employee business survive.“It’s very unlikely that the U.S. will remove us from the Entity List,” Ren said last month at the opening of a mining innovation laboratory partly sponsored by Huawei. “Right now, we just want to work harder and keep looking for new opportunities to survive.”Ren said the new initiatives may offset the drop in its handset business “more or less within this year,” though the company declined to provide specific figures. Its consumer unit generated revenue of 256 billion yuan ($39 billion) in the first six months of 2020, more than half of the company’s total. It managed “marginal growth” in sales and profit last year, thanks to record 5G base station orders and strong smartphone sales in the first half.Huawei has been exploring business opportunities beyond telecom gear and smartphones for years but the efforts took on new urgency after phone shipments tumbled 42% in the final three months of 2020, largely due to a Trump-era order that cut off its ability to obtain the most advanced semiconductors.The Biden administration has informed some suppliers of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move. On Friday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission also included Huawei in a list of companies whose telecommunications and video equipment “pose an unacceptable risk to national security.” Read more: How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeThe U.S. ban has had limited impact on Huawei’s emerging businesses, as most of the components required are available from Chinese suppliers, according to a person directly involved in the initiative. To meet the increasing demand from contractors including Huawei, local suppliers are squeezing better performance from mature technologies that Washington hasn’t banned, the person said, declining to be identified discussing internal matters.The most advanced chips in Huawei’s inverters, used to convert the electrical output from solar panels, rely on 28-nanometer technology, which Chinese companies are capable of manufacturing. Other components, such as power modules, can be made by 90nm technology or older. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co. and China Resources Microelectronics Ltd. are among the top power diode producers in China.Each inverter -- slightly bigger than an outdoor unit of a central air conditioner -- can sell for over 20,000 yuan, more than Huawei’s latest high-end Mate X2 foldable phone. The company is planning to roll out more of its photovoltaic inverters, as Beijing’s push to have carbon emissions in the world’s second-largest economy peak by 2030 drive investments in renewable energy.Like its solar inverter business, the chips required for Huawei’s automotive systems are less sophisticated than mobile phone processors and can partly be sourced from European suppliers, according to one person familiar with the matter. That’s allowed Huawei to double down on the car industry, moving engineers from other business units to work on sensors for self-driving cars and power units for electric vehicles.While the company has denied it plans to launch EVs under its own brand, Huawei’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its entertainment features can be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic electric automobile makers such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021 in April.Another initiative dubbed 5GtoB involves Huawei deploying 5G technology to areas ranging from health care to airplane manufacturing. The company has helped China build the world’s largest 5G network, supplying more than half of the 720,000 base stations operating across the nation. Now it’s seeking to use the country’s 5G connectivity to help pandemic-hit businesses automate factory lines -- joining fellow tech behemoths such as Xiaomi Corp. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in trying to modernize manufacturing -- and digitize once labor-intensive industries like mining.Huawei has signed over 1,000 5GtoB deals in more than 20 sectors with help from telecom carriers and partners, according to rotating chairman Ken Hu. Online education, entertainment and transportation are among the sectors it plans to explore, he said. The firm in January gave smartphone czar Richard Yu a new role to shepherd its rapidly-growing cloud and AI businesses.“The adoption of 5G in mining, medical services and manufacturing is getting clearer and some of the applications are being used nationwide,” Liu Liehong, vice-minister for industry and information technology, said at an industry event in Shanghai last month.Ren is personally leading the expansion into mining, meeting with local officials and inspecting coal pits in Shanxi province. “Most information communications technology companies didn’t think of mining as a field where they can make market breakthroughs, but we did,” the billionaire told reporters last month. “China has around 5,300 coal mines and 2,700 ore mines. If we can serve these 8,000-plus mines well, we could expand our services to mines outside China.”Read more: China’s Coal Industry Fights for Survival in a Greener WorldWhile Huawei’s betting that inverters, electronic mining solutions and smart car software may compensate for the decline of smartphones, its longer-term future -- and its ability to continue powering China’s 5G roll-out -- remains clouded. Its HiSilicon subsidiary had been the country’s most capable chipset designer, making the high-end processors that power the company’s smartphones and wireless base stations, before Washington cut off access to the latest chip-design software and contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.For now, the company has told its wireless customers it has enough communications chips to support base station constructions in 2021. But it’s unclear how long those stocks can last, and what options Huawei has once those inventories eventually deplete. Wireless operators have been cautious on their 5G build-out and there is “plenty of uncertainty” whether Huawei will be able to continue providing equipment in the longer term, Jefferies analyst Edison Lee wrote in a note earlier this month. “The ongoing political frictions have cast shadows on the business operations of Huawei and other Chinese firms in the foreseeable future and strategic investment in emerging technologies is key to Huawei’s sustainable business growth,” said Charlie Dai, principal analyst at Forrester Research Inc.(Updates with FCC designation in seventh paragraph, analyst’s comment in second-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bailey Says Market Rate Rise Reflects Optimism in U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said an increase in interest rates in financial markets reflects optimism that the U.K. economy will bounce back shortly.The remarks sidestep the concern that policy makers in continental Europe and parts of Asia have expressed about rising bond yields as a threat to a recovery. It suggests the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee will maintain its current pace of stimulus when officials announce their next decision on Thursday.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on British Broadcasting Corp. “Today” program on Radio 4. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”Yields on the U.K. government’s benchmark 10-year gilt have risen to 0.82% from as little as 0.17% at the start of the year. The market was little changed this morning after Bailey’s remarks.His comments contrast with the European Central Bank’s determination to keep a lid on yields. Last week, that bank said it will bring forward bond purchases to check a steepening of yields that could raise the cost of borrowing across the economy.Read More: ECB Ramps Up Bond-Buying Speed to Contain Rising YieldsBailey maintained a more neutral stance, noting there’s both upside and downside risks to in the U.K. economy. He said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s decision to extend furlough payments is “helpful” because it will reduce the peak of unemployment.The economic outlook will be in part dictated by whether and how British households use the savings they have built up during the pandemic, he said. The BOE currently estimates that 5% of the funds accumulated will be spent, but Chief Economist Andy Haldane has publicly said that the amount could be far larger, unleashing a wave of consumption when restrictions lift.Bailey called the BOE’s official projection “fairly cautious” and said it could end up being larger.“The question then is to what use will all those savings be put, and over what period of time,” he said. “It could introduce more consumption, more demand into the economy. But let me say in the other side of course, if we were to get a return of variants of Covid which caused, necessarily, restrictions to be put in place again, that would have the other effect.”The MPC would need to see greater than normal levels of evidence that any increase in inflation over the coming months was sustained before tightening policy, he said. Should more stimulus be needed, he reiterated that the bank has not run out of tools.Currently, the bank is buying about 4.4 billion pounds of bonds a week, heading toward a target of 150 billion pounds of purchases this year. Officials have said the pace of that buying may slow later in the year. Economists expect no change to be announced this week.(Updates with comment from interview from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.