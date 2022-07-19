Twitter censored a post by MTG that mocked a trans official but didn't delete it because it 'may be in the public's interest'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Twitter put a warning label on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's tweet about a transgender official.

It was about Dr. Rachel Levine, Biden's assistant secretary for health.

Twitter said the post violated hateful-conduct rules but should stay as it "may" be in the public interest.

Twitter censored a post by GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that mocked an openly transgender official, but said that it was not removing it as it could be "in the public's interest."

Greene shared a short MSNBC clip on Monday that showed Dr. Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health for the Department of Health and Human Services, speaking about transgender youth.

Levine is the first openly transgender official confirmed by the US Senate. She was formerly Pennsylvania's health secretary and physician general, and was sworn in as an admiral last year.

In her tweet, Greene appeared to deadname Levine and made a crude reference to children's genitalia.

Twitter placed a warning labels on the tweet, meaning users are shown a warning message from Twitter rather than the post. But users can still see the post by clicking "view."

Twitter has the ability to remove users' tweets, but said in this case that it should remain accessible as it could be in the public interest.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the warning message said.

Neither the Department of Health and Human Services nor Twitter immediately responded to Insider's request for comment.

Greene reacted to the warning label in a later tweet, saying: "Twitter says this tweet violated rules about hateful conduct. I can't imagine anything more hateful than promoting 'gender reassignment' surgeries for children."

Earlier this year Greene said she felt "threatened" by transgender women like Levine. Last year she also posted an anti-transgender sign outside her Capitol Hill office.

Twitter permanently banned Greene's personal account in January for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

