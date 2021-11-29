Twitter shares jump on reports that Dorsey is stepping down as CEO

Twitter’s (TWTR) Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO, and a replacement has already been found, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The company’s stock jumped more than 10% on the news.

The board has been preparing for him to leave since last year, the source told Reuters. Dorsey, who's also the CEO of payments platform Square (SQ), had a tenure at Twitter marked by signifiant ups and downs. Revenue growth over the last three full fiscal years has been steady, but shows signs of slowing, with the year-over-year increases sliding from 25% in 2018 to 7% in 2020.

The company, along with Facebook, has also been at the epicenter of controversies in recent years, including the spread of disinformation and misinformation, as well as hate speech and abusive posts from users.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies during a remote video hearing on March 25, 2021. Source: U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee/Handout via Reuters

Dorsey has appeared before Congress on multiple occasions to answer for the company's issues with those topics, and has pledged to make changes to the social network to address them.

Of course, Dorsey also had to contend with former-President Donald Trump using the platform as his de facto mouthpiece throughout his presidency. Twitter was also among the first companies to block Trump's disinformation and other inflammatory tweets. He's been banned from the service since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Dorsey has faced calls for his resignation in the past. Big Tech critic and NYU professor Scott Galloway has said the company should fire Dorsey for serving as CEO of both Twitter and Square. Elliott Management also called on Twitter to axe Dorsey in 2020 over his role as dual CEO. In 2019, Dorsey raised concerns among investors for making plans to move to Africa for several months.

This was Dorsey's second stint as CEO of Twitter, which he co-founded. The first stint ended when he was ousted in 2008 and replaced by co-founder Evan Williams. Dorsey, however, returned to the top spot in 2015 and has remained there ever since.

