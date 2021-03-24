U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,889.14
    -21.38 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,420.06
    -3.09 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,961.89
    -265.81 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,134.27
    -51.42 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.84
    +3.08 (+5.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.30
    +8.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0068 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7180
    +0.1080 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,924.72
    -1,216.70 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.96
    -22.55 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.89
    +13.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: ‘We can do more to provide algorithmic transparency’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Washington. The committee summoned the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google to testify during the hearing. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey will tell lawmakers during a Congressional hearing on extremism and misinformation on Thursday that he wants the social media company’s users to trust decisions it makes when moderating controversial content.

To do that, Dorsey, who will appear alongside Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai, says the social network will not only increase transparency into why it decides to take action against some accounts and not others, but address one of the biggest issues facing social networks: How their algorithms function.

“We believe that people should have transparency or meaningful control over the algorithms that affect them,” Dorsey said in written testimony submitted ahead of the hearing. “We recognize that we can do more to provide algorithmic transparency, fair machine learning, and controls that empower people.”

Dorsey’s statement strikes at the heart of one of the biggest most important aspects of any discussion regarding disinformation and misinformation. Algorithms used by social networks have been blamed for pushing users to ever more extreme content.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a 2018 internal Facebook report found just that, indicating that the algorithm pushed users to more divisive content and increased interactions with extremist groups on the platform. Google’s YouTube algorithm has faced similar criticisms in the past, as well.

Dorsey plans to address the question of algorithms by pointing to Twitter’s efforts to make the use of such technologies clearer to its users.

This combination of photos shows from left, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. After an angry mob of President Donald Trump supporters took control of the U.S. Capitol in a violent insurrection, Selena Gomez laid much of the blame at the feet of Big Tech. It&#x002019;s the latest effort by the 28-year-old actress-singer to draw attention to the danger of internet companies critics say have profited from misinformation and hate on their platforms.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, LM Otero, Jens Meyer)
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will appear before the Commerce Committee alongside Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, LM Otero, Jens Meyer)

“The machine learning teams at Twitter are studying techniques and developing a roadmap to ensure our present and future algorithmic models uphold a high standard when it comes to transparency and fairness,” Dorsey said in his testimony.

Thursday’s hearing will mark the third time Dorsey and Zuckerberg have appeared before Congress to discuss misinformation, disinformation, and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. That law provides liability protection for websites and platforms that host user-generated content. It also allows sites to moderate that content.

Some Republicans say 230 allows social media sites to censor conservative voices, while some Democrats say it allows social networks to leave up disinformation and misinformation without facing any consequences.

Dorsey and Zuckerberg are likely to face harsh questions from conservative members of the Commerce Committee for banning former President Donald Trump from their platforms following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Zuckerberg’s Facebook has turned the ultimate decision of what to do with Trump’s Facebook accounts over to its oversight board, which will determine if Trump should receive a permanent ban or have his profiles reinstated.

Twitter, which served as Trump’s de facto bullhorn throughout his presidency, banned Trump outright after the attack. The company is now seeking user input on how to deal with world leaders who use its platform.

Dorsey will also use Thursday’s hearing to tout Twitter’s upcoming Birdwatch tool, which is in its pilot stage and takes a community-driven approach to dealing with disinformation. Essentially, users around the world will be able to point to content that is false or misleading on the site.

“We hope that engaging diverse communities here will help address current deficits in trust for all,” Dorsey wrote in his testimony.

Dorsey will also discuss Bluesky, a set of open-source standards that Twitter is developing for social media networks.

“Bluesky will eventually allow Twitter and other companies to contribute to and access open recommendation algorithms that promote healthy conversation and ultimately provide individuals greater choice,” Dorsey said. “These standards will support innovation, making it easier for startups to address issues like abuse and hate speech at a lower cost.”

Bluesky, however, is still far from being released as a complete package, and Congress is looking for solutions to its grievances sooner rather than later.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit. Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance newsFor tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay.

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Rubio to introduce amendment to change House PPP extension

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) told Yahoo Finance he expects the Paycheck Protection Program to be extended, but he wants to tweak the House-passed version of the bill.

  • Does the postal service answer to anybody?

    The politicization of the mail is interfering with needed reforms that are way overdue.

  • Facebook, Twitter must do more to stop COVID-19 anti-vaxxers, U.S. states say

    Attorneys general for 12 U.S. states on Wednesday accused Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc of doing too little to stop people from using their platforms to spread false information that coronavirus vaccines are unsafe. In a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the Democratic attorneys general said "anti-vaxxers" lacking medical expertise and often motivated by financial gain have used the platforms to downplay the danger of COVID-19 and exaggerate the risks of vaccination. They called on both companies to enforce their own community guidelines by removing or flagging vaccine misinformation.

  • 'I've Become a Bit More Confident in Who I Am': Issa Rae Talks Life After Insecure for Variety

    If there’s one person whose rise to fame I’ve loved being a witness to, it’s Issa Rae.

  • Biden urges schools to reopen, but teachers' union resistance continues

    Officials from the across the Biden administration gathered virtually on Wednesday to push schools to reopen for in-person instruction, hoping to meet the president’s goal of opening the majority of elementary and middle schools by the end of April.

  • The spring spending binge is here: Morning Brief

    Spring is here, stimulus checks have been sent out the door, and consumers are starting to ramp up their spending.

  • Vaccine hesitancy can lead to development of ‘potent mutations’ in COVID-19: Doctor

    Dr. Steven Corwin, NewYork Presbyterian Hospital CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest coronavirus updates.

  • Serena Williams Backs $5M Round in Bitcoin Rewards Startup Lolli

    Williams leads a pack of notable investors in the e-commerce firm, including her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and a handful of prominent YouTubers.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as tech shares decline

    Stocks traded mixed Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to recover some losses from Tuesday while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dipped.

  • Zuckerberg, Dorsey to argue their platforms mirror a fractured society in House hearing Thursday

    Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey will argue their massive social-media platforms merely reflect the views of a badly fractured society when they and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai are scheduled to testify before a House subcommittee on misinformation on Thursday.

  • Jury Selection Completed for Derek Chauvin Trial, Opening Arguments in Highly-Anticipated Case to Start Monday

    The members of the jury for Derek Chauvin’s murder trial have been selected, and the group of 15 who will decide the case appears to be a diverse one.

  • In emotional letter from jail, Bolivian ex-president Anez alleges 'abuse'

    Bolivia's jailed former president Jeanine Anez has penned a lengthy and emotional letter to the country's citizens insisting she came to power legitimately, not in a coup as prosecutors allege, and that her rights are being violated in detention. The seven-page letter, posted on her Twitter profile and scrawled in blue biro on the torn-out pages of a notepad, bears Anez's name, signature and national identity number but is undated. A source close to Anez confirmed to Reuters that she had written it.

  • Ruby Rose on Batwoman's Kate Kane Recast: 'I Am Stoked' for Wallis Day

    Ruby Rose has “nothing but good vibes” about Batwoman‘s recasting of Kate Kane with Krypton alum Wallis Day. Given how Rose and the CW series abruptly parted ways after the close of Season 1, Season 2 picked up with the rise of Ryan Wilder (played by God Friended Me‘s Javicia Leslie) as a brand-new Batwoman, […]

  • Read This Before Judging JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s (NYSE:JKS) ROE

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Virginia governor signs legislation banning death penalty

    Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation on Wednesday abolishing the state's death penalty, following through on his promise to outlaw capital punishment in a state that has executed more prisoners than any other. At a ceremony at the Greensville Correctional Center, where the state houses its death row, the governor said the move would help reform an imperfect justice system. Northam added that the death penalty is disproportionately used against Black people, who accounted for 296 of the 377 inmates executed by the state in the 20th century.

  • ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Spinoff ‘Wellington Paranormal’ Coming to CW, HBO Max

    In the first co-acquisition partnership between The CW and HBO Max, the broadcaster and streamer have acquired Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s “Wellington Paranormal,” a spinoff from their 2014 movie “What We Do in the Shadows.” The horror comedy will premiere on The CW sometime this summer, and episodes will then be available the next […]

  • Slack tweaks its new DM feature after people call out its harassment potential

    The company is now disabling the option to send someone a message with an invite to chat after several individuals how easy it was to abuse that functionality.

  • Lockheed And Northrop Grumman Receive Contracts For Missile Defense Program

    The U.S. Department of Defense's Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has awarded $1.6 billion in contracts to Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) and Northup Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) for technology development and risk reduction on the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program. What Happened: The NGI program is designed to be the first line of defense against intercontinental ballistic missile attacks from hostile nations. Northrop will partner with Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) on its project, which is scheduled to run through May 2026. Lockheed will work with Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD) on its project, which is set to run through August 2025. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) had also submitted a bid to participate in the NGI program, but the MDA declined to move forward with its proposal. Related Link: Lockheed Martin And Omnispace Take On SpaceX With Plans For Space-Based Internet Why It Matters: "NGI is the result of the first holistic technical assessment of homeland defenses the department has conducted since initial system operations began in 2004," said Vice Admiral Jon Hill, MDA director. "By planning to carry two vendors through technology development, MDA will maximize the benefits of competition to deliver the most effective and reliable homeland defense missile to the warfighter as soon as possible. "Once fielded," Hill added, "this new homeland defense interceptor will be capable of defeating expected threat advances into the 2030s and beyond." Related Link: Lockheed Martin Wins .9B US Space Force Geosynchronous Satellites Contract (Photo courtesy Sanjay Acharya Wikimedia Commons.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaContainer Ship Runs Aground In Suez Canal, Blocking Waterway TrafficDisney Shakes Up Film Release Schedule ... Again© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mark Cuban Now Runs An Online Gallery Displaying NFT Art

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has built an online art gallery to display non-fungible token artwork and collectibles, The Block reported Wednesday. What Happened: The website called Lazy.com was already live at press time, with limited features. Cuban told the Block that it had already received tens of thousands of visitors in its early existence. “I wanted an easy way to show my NFTs and a way to put them in my social bios, my email signature, and any place I can stick a URL,” said Cuban. “People are curious about what other people collect. There wasn’t a super-easy way to do it.” According to Cuban, people need an avenue to show off their NFTs and there was no “easy way to do it before Lazy.com.” Why It Matters: The “Shark Tank” fame billionaire said that the “NFT market is on fire.” “Will be interesting to see what comes next in terms of competition for mindshare and dollars.” See Also: Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks Now Accept Meme Crypto Dogecoin This week, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet for .5 million. Even robots have jumped in on the NFT mania with Sophia, a humanoid machine, putting her art on sale in token form. Digital artist Beeple warned that NFT art is “absolutely” in a bubble, but he too sold art worth $69 million capitalizing on the popular trend. That sale was made in Ethereum (ETH) to a collector in Singapore. ETH traded 1.68% lower at $1,608.03 at press time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Should Humans Have All The Fun? Sophia The Robot Is Selling Her Art As NFTUnlike Nvidia, AMD Doesn't Mind If You Use Its Gaming GPUs To Mine Ethereum© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna with new tattoo

    The tattoo features Gianna’s nickname, ‘Mambacita’, inspired by her father’s moniker ‘Black Mamba’