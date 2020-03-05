Twitter CEO's weak argument why investors shouldn't fire him

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey might not spend six months a year in Africa, claims the real product development is under the hood and gives an excuse for deleting Vine before it could become TikTok. Today he tweeted, via Twitter's investor relations account, a multi-pronged defense of his leadership and the company's progress.

The proclamations come as notorious activist investor Elliott Management prepares to pressure Twitter into a slew of reforms, potentially including replacing Dorsey with a new CEO, Bloomberg reported last week. Sources confirmed to TechCrunch that Elliott has taken a 4% to 5% stake in Twitter. Elliott has previously bullied eBay, AT&T and other major corporations into making changes and triggered CEO departures.

...Focusing on one job and increasing accountability has made a huge difference for us. One of our core jobs is to keep people informed. We want to be a service that people turn to... to see what’s happening, to be a credible source that people learn from. — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) March 5, 2020

Specifically, Elliott is seeking change because of Twitter's weak market performance, which as of last month had fallen 6.2% since July 2015, while Facebook had grown 121%. The corporate raider reportedly takes issue with Dorsey also running fintech giant Square, and having planned to spend up to six months a year in Africa. Dorsey tweeted that "Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!)," despite cryptocurrency having little to do with Twitter.

Rapid executive turnover is another sore spot. Finally, Twitter is seen as moving glacially slow on product development, with little about its core service changing in the past five years beyond a move from 140 to 280 characters per tweet. Competing social apps like Facebook and Snapchat have made landmark acquisitions and launched significant new products like Marketplace, Stories and Discover.

Dorsey spoke today at the Morgan Stanley investor conference, though apparently didn't field questions about Elliott's incursion. The CEO did take to his platform to lay out an argument for why Twitter is doing better than it looks, though without mentioning the activist investor directly. That type of response, without mentioning to whom it's directed, is popularly known as a subtweet. Here's what he outlined:

On democracy: Twitter has prioritized healthy conversation and now "the #1 initiative is the integrity of the conversation around the elections" around the world, which it's learning from. It's now using humans and machine learning to weed out misinformation, yet Twitter still hasn't rolled out labels on false news despite Facebook launching them in late 2016.

On revenue: Twitter expects to complete a rebuild of its core ad server in the first half of 2020, and it's improving the experience of mobile app install ads so it can court more performance ad dollars. This comes seven years late to Facebook's big push around app install ads.

On shutting down products: Dorsey claims that "5 years ago we had to do a really hard reset and that takes time to build from… we had been a company that was trying to do too many things..." But was it? Other than Moments, which largely flopped, and the move to the algorithmic feed ranking, Twitter sure didn't seem to be doing too much and was already being criticized for slow product evolution as it tried to avoid disturbing its most hardcore users.

On stagnation: "Some people talk about the slow pace of development at Twitter. The expectation is to see surface level changes, but the most impactful changes are happening below the surface," Dorsey claims, citing using machine learning to improve feed and notification relevance.

