Twitter now lets you change who can reply to your tweets

Over the past year, Twitter introduced some changes that made it easier to choose how to reply to tweets and to manage who can reply to your tweets. Now, it's adding a new feature that gives you a way to make sure your reply section is clean and friendly. The social network now lets you change who can reply to your tweets even after you've already sent it out. All you need to do is tap on the ellipsis button at the top right corner of your post and choose the option that says "Change who can reply."

Your Tweets = Your space. Now you can change who can reply to you even after you Tweet. https://t.co/rNWJk6zWTr pic.twitter.com/3HFSjAotg7 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 13, 2021

In August last year, the company took its reply-limiting feature out of the experimental phase and gave all uses access to it. That rollout gave you the ability to choose who can reply to you — everyone, people you follow or people you mention — before you send out your tweet. This addition gives you even more control over the discussion going on in your replies section.

The new feature is likely part of the platform's efforts to "increase the health of public conversation," which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey previously said is his company's singular objective. As you can guess, the ability to choose who can reply to you has been controversial among some users, but it could also limit the toxic behavior you encounter on the platform.