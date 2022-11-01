Twitter CMO is the latest to leave in a string of exec departures

Twitter CMO Leslie Berland is the latest executive leaving the social network, just days into its Elon Musk era, Bloomberg and the New York Times report. Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg also writes that Jean-Philippe Maheu, the vice president of global client solutions, is leaving the company.

Berland hasn’t said anything publicly about the job change yet, other than tweeting out a simple blue heart emoji.

💙 — Leslie Berland (@leslieberland) November 1, 2022

Despite the tweet's brevity, it seems to have been signal enough to usher in a flood of responses, including other Twitter employees sending blue heart emojis right back. A VP of product quote tweeted Berland's tweet and added that "it's not hyperbolic to say that no one had a bigger impact on Twitter the service — and Twitter the company...she always had your back, she always listened, she always did right, and she made Twitter 'what’s happening'."

Berland’s LinkedIn and Twitter bios haven’t been updated to reflect any job change. TechCrunch reached out to Berland prior to publishing for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Berland’s reported departure comes over a decade after they first joined the company - and continues a string of departures that were announced today including chief consumer officer Sarah Personette and chief people and diversity officer Dalana Brand.

As my colleague Amanda Silberling noted, the cohort of Twitter’s pre-Musk executives still at the company is getting smaller and smaller. Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s head of product, deleted the bio on his Twitter account, which previously denoted his role at the company. The previous head of product, Kayvon Beykpour, was let go by former CEO Parag Agrawal in May. Agrawal himself, along with CFO Ned Segal, General Counsel Sean Edgett and Head of Legal Policy, Trust and Safety Vijaya Gadde, were let go on Thursday when Musk took over, reports say.

Current and former Twitter employees can reach out to Natasha Mascarenhas at natasha.m@techcrunch.com, or Signal, a secure messaging app, at (925) 271 0912.