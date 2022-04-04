Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey says he is 'partially to blame' for centralizing internet

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey last week said “centralizing discovery and identity into corporations” has "really damaged the internet," adding that he is “partially to blame” for the shift.

The "days of usenet, irc, the web...even email (w PGP)...were amazing. centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet,” Dorsey tweeted on Saturday, referencing online communication and chat systems.

“I realize I'm partially to blame, and regret it,” he added.

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter's CEO last year. He has previously supported open and decentralized social media standards, Axios reported.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk purchased 9.2% of Twitter stock, according to a Monday filing, making him the largest shareholder in the company. He has previously been skeptical of Twitter and suggested that the platform should not be rigidly regulated.

Musk and Dorsey have both mocked Web3, a term for a decentralized version of the internet-based blockchain, a digital, public ledger recording cryptocurrency transactions.

Musk last year tweeted, “Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it,” with Dorsey responding “It’s somewhere between a and z.”

Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2021

It’s somewhere between a and z — jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

The New York Times reported that Web1 traditionally refers to the experience of using the internet during the 1990s and early 2000s, marked by blogs and message boards. Web2 refers to the next phase of popular internet usage, marked by social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Dorsey last year in a statement said he “decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders.”

