U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.75
    +10.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,860.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,684.50
    +39.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.90
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.98
    +0.52 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.26 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9240
    -0.7060 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,215.42
    +382.94 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.20
    +11.51 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,913.82
    +339.39 (+1.23%)
     

Twitter to Give Companies More Control Over Ads, Reuters Says

Ville Heiskanen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will introduce new controls that allow companies to prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets containing certain keywords, Reuters reported, an attempt to attract more advertisers back to the platform.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, a string of companies have suspended advertising on the social-media service, including General Mills Inc. and Pfizer Inc. Twitter told advertisers in an email on Thursday that the new tools will be rolled out as soon as next week, Reuters said.

Musk has been trying to bring back advertisers alienated by a reported increase in hate speech and other harmful content since he acquired the platform. Two House Democrats said this week they want Musk to outline what he’s doing in response.

Musk, who has said his goal is to make the social media platform a forum for free speech, has cut more than half of Twitter’s workforce and more have resigned, complicating the company’s efforts to police harmful speech on the site. He’s also restored many users who had been previously suspended for violating policies. He’s also claimed that hate speech has lost traction on Twitter.

A Twitter representative told advertisers it was considering bringing its content moderators in-house, to expand its non-English moderation operations, Reuters said. Twitter didn’t immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Earlier this week, Musk said Apple Inc. has “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter, further de-escalating a brewing war between two of the world’s most influential tech companies.

Read more: Musk’s Threats Toward Apple Jeopardize Ties With Top Advertiser

Twitter plans to start rolling out its Twitter Blue subscription service on Friday, Reuters said. It’ll cost $7 a month on the web and $11 a month on Apple devices, it said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Unilever Might Sell Off Breyers and Klondike Ice Cream Brands

    Well this could be a pretty sweet deal. Unilever, the consumer goods megacorp with 400 brands under its belt, may sell part of its extensive ice...

  • Comcast expanding fiber broadband network to Wayzata

    Comcast Corp. is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to the city of Wayzata, as part of a broader statewide initiative that has seen nearly $435 million investment in Minnesota so far.

  • Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $34.97, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session.

  • Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2023

    The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, December 8, 2022, approved the fiscal year 2023 third quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on

  • FTC Votes to File Suit to Block Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc., saying the tie-up between the Xbox maker and popular gaming publisher would harm competition.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dis

  • One-minute bursts of activity can cut risk of premature death in half, new study finds

    Just three one-minute bursts of activity are as good as playing sport or going to the gym, scientists say.

  • Apple: Foxconn manufacturers urge Chinese officials to ease COVID policies

    Amid supply chain difficulties stemming from China's zero-COVID policy, Foxconn's founder reportedly urged Chinese leaders to ease some of the country's guidelines.

  • China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand

    China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls. Analysts said they expected the government to keep interest rates low and take measures to boost confidence. The producer price index (PPI) was down 1.3% on a year earlier, unchanged from an annual contraction seen in October, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data issued on Friday.

  • Indian Fintech Unicorn Sues Co-Founder Over Misusing Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- BharatPe, one of India’s leading fintech firms, began legal proceedings against its co-founder and his wife for allegedly embezzling and misusing company money, in what could mark the first case of its kind in the nation’s thriving startup ecosystem.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President

  • Dollar slips on recession fears, central bank meetings loom

    The dollar eased on Friday as worries over a slowdown in the United States mounted, with traders on guard ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week, where the Federal Reserve takes centre stage. Yields on U.S. Treasuries have also slumped, with the two-year yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, last at 4.3035%, away from its 15-year high of nearly 4.9% hit last month.

  • Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.24% and 0.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Netflix Series ‘Harry & Meghan’ Offers Indictment of Media

    The first three episodes of the limited series tracks the couple's courtship and Markle's treatment by Britain's venomous tabloid press.

  • Is Snap's (SNAP) Lens Fest Going to Evolve the AR Industry?

    Snap (SNAP) announces multiple evolutions in augmented reality through its fifth lens fest.

  • These Weight Benches Will Transform Your Body and Your Workout Space

    Strength-training at home made practical, easy, and effective. Here are the best weight benches to strengthen you home workout. Strength training is an essential part of any serious workout routine.

  • Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather EthereumMax Lawsuit Dismissed

    A judge in California has dismissed a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and others for promoting crypto project EthereumMax.

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of around 10% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve Congre

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.

  • Salesforce’s Benioff Avoids Leadership Exodus in Keynote

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff touted new software product features in a keynote speech to customers without acknowledging his company is experiencing a wave of executive turnover and investor skepticism.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup Afte

  • Here’s what those bedrooms at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco look like, according to a report

    The extent of Twitter’s HQ conversion into bedrooms for remaining employees has been revealed in exclusive pictures, obtained by the BBC.

  • Amazon launches TikTok-style video and photo feed

    Amazon has launched a feature in its app that offers shoppers a TikTok-style feed of customized videos and photos, the Wall Street Journal reports.