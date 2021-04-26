U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,187.62
    +7.45 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,981.57
    -61.93 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,138.78
    +121.98 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,298.01
    +26.15 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.95
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.40
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2089
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0030 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1200
    +0.2550 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,982.70
    +5,746.34 (+11.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,228.28
    +20.47 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.63 (+0.36%)
     

Twitter is adding a COVID-19 vaccine fact box to user timelines

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Starting this week, Twitter users will see a prompt at the top of their timeline with information on COVID-19 vaccines, the company said on Monday. The notification will nudge people towards information on the safety and efficacy of those vaccines from public health experts. “As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country,” the company said in a tweet.

The measure follows similar ones from other social networks. Earlier today, YouTube started airing COVID-19 vaccine PSAs, highlighting all the things people can look forward to once the pandemic is over. Facebook, meanwhile, has been rolling out notifications that let people know once their state has opened up vaccinations to all adults. The company plans to display the prompt in additional countries when it makes sense to do so. In any case, this is another way for people to find that information.  

