Twitter hit with defamation lawsuit from NY Post Biden laptop source

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the Delaware computer repair shop at the heart of that controversial New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s emails, has filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against Twitter. Isaac owned the Mac Shop, which the NY Post cited as the source for the laptop from where it reportedly obtained Biden’s emails. In response to the story and its sourcing, Twitter blocked the article’s URL, citing its existing policy around hacked materials. In his lawsuit (PDF), Isaac said that by doing so, Twitter labeled him a “hacker,” and he began getting negative reviews for his business as well as threats to his person and property online. He said he was ultimately forced to close his shop as a result.

Isaac insisted in his complaint that he is not a hacker. He explained that he was asked to recover information from a damaged Mac computer “allegedly owned by Mr. Hunter Biden” on April 12th, 2019. After the recovery was completed, he tried to charge the computer owner for the amount he was owed. However, nobody paid for the repair or came back for the computer.

Isaac said that between late July 2019 and October 14th, 2020, he interacted with the FBI and Robert Costello several times. Costello serves as the attorney for Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. The NY Post published its article after receiving information from Giuliani, the lawsuit stated. Isaac also stressed that he didn’t know the publication had information from the computer’s hard drive.

Shortly after blocking the URL to the Post’s story, Twitter altered its hacked materials policy. The website decided not to remove hacked content anymore unless it’s shared directly by hackers and to label tweets to provide context instead of blocking their URLs from being shared. It wasn’t just Twitter that took steps to limit the story’s reach, though. Facebook also reduced its distribution until it had been reviewed by the social network’s fact-checking partners.

In addition to suing Twitter for $500 million in punitive damages, Isaac also wants the court to require Twitter to “make a public retraction of all false statements.”

    The new year is shaping up to be a strong one for semiconductor stocks, an analyst at Mizuho Securities said, citing key trends.First-Half Momentum For Semiconductors: Semiconductor companies are poised to see a constructive first half, with accelerating year-over-year momentum and favorable macroeconomic tailwinds, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh said in a note.Historically, the first year of presidency has seen the PHLX Semiconductor Sector INDEX (NASDAQ: SOX) advance 5%-50% year-over-year, the analyst said. Mizuho Projects Auto, Industrial, Handset Recovery: The new year is setting up for the strongest rebound in automotive, industrial and handset markets in the last five years, Rakesh said.Light vehicle production is expected to increase by 14% in 2021 compared to a 4% CAGR for the last 10 years, the analyst said.The year will mark the start of a multiyear 5G handset cycle, driving about 40% RF content growth and margin expansion in an already supply-constrained RF and processor supply chain, he said. Related Link: Goldman's Semiconductor Pair Trade: Buy AMD, Sell Intel Outlook Positive For Semi-Cap Stocks: Improving supply chain and OEM inventory levels and tight DRAM are tailwinds for memory OEMs in 2021, with the Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) power outage at the Inotera fab affecting February output, Rakesh said."On the NAND side, we see disciplined capex offset by Samsung NAND capacity adds driving a balanced recovery with NAND pricing improving in 2H21," the analyst said. Improving demand, with a first-half rebound in data center and servers; and a 5G ramp driving an increase in memory content for handsets should be supportive of memory, he said. Mizuho's top semiconductor stock picks for 2021 include: * Allegro MicroSystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) * Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) * Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) * Micron * NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) * NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) * ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) * QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) * Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS)Related Link: Semiconductor Firm Allegro MicroSystems Raises 0M In IPO See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why Needham Likes Cloud Stock Anaplan In 2021 * Why SVB Leerink Is Bullish On Kinnate Biopharma(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    How much will you get — and when can you expect the money?

    (Bloomberg) -- Sheila Patel, chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management unit, is leaving the $1.8 trillion division after almost two decades at the firm.Patel, 51, is among the company’s most senior women and shepherded some of Goldman’s highest-profile relationships with investors around the world. She will step down from the partnership and become an advisory director in the new year, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a memo to staff Monday.“Sheila has contributed to our culture, including by serving as a mentor to many Goldman Sachs professionals around the world,” Solomon said in the memo. “I look forward to benefiting from her continued counsel.”Patel rose to Goldman’s highest ranks in 2006 when she was named partner within three years of joining the firm. Part of the bank’s management committee in Europe, she’s overseen the fast-growing areas of environmental, social and governance and impact investing.Prior to joining the asset-management unit, she worked in various roles in the equities division, including as co-head of distribution in Asia and head of U.S. derivatives sales.Goldman’s partnership ranks have been shrinking, with a number of long-time executives departing in recent years. This year, the firm has added the smallest number of partners since 1998, a move that can limit costs, as the elite ranking tends to come with significant perks.The asset-management unit has also been facing tremendous changes. Tim O’Neill, a key leader at the division since 2008 and partner since 1990 who helped transform the business into a juggernaut, was moved into a senior advisory role in recent months, while Eric Lane and Julian Salisbury were assigned to co-lead asset management as it adds more heft in merchant-banking capabilities. The bank is seeking to boost its presence in private fundraising.Meanwhile, leaders at the business including quantitative investing co-head Gary Chropuvka and Kane Brenan, who oversaw a business that worked with pension funds, have announced their departures since mid-2019.Patel was elevated to the firm’s management committee in 2018 as part of Solomon’s first major personnel moves after being named CEO, boosting the number of women in the firm’s senior-most governing body.(Updates with past departures starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

    2020 has been a year of monster gains for individual stocks, with companies like Tesla seeing a triple-digit rise.

    The rise of bitcoin has been one of the top stories of 2020.What Happened: Bitcoin hit all-time highs throughout December, passing the $27,000 level on Dec. 27.With the rise in the price of the cryptocurrency, bitcoin's market capitalization has taken it past that of several financial companies.Earlier in 2020, bitcoin passed JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Mastercard Inc (NASDAQ: MA). Over the weekend, bitcoin's market capitalization passed $500 billion and made it more valuable than Visa Inc (NYSE: V).Related Link: 8 Stocks To Play Bitcoin's ResurgenceWhy It's Important: According to AssetDash, bitcoin is now the 11th-most valuable asset by market cap, with a $500-billion valuation.Bitcoin has passed four companies on the list in the month of December.Up next on the list is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK- A) (NYSE: BRK-B), led by legendary investor Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha has been a vocal bitcoin bear. Buffett once said bitcoin is "probably rat poison squared.""In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say with almost certainty that they will come to a bad ending. If I could buy a five-year put on every one of the cryptocurrencies, I'd be glad to do it but I would never short a dime's worth," Buffett told CNBC in 2018.Berkshire Hathaway ranks 10th on the asset list with a market cap of $535.7 billion.With 18,583,275 bitcoins out, the price would need to be $28,827 to pass the value of Berkshire Hathaway. With additional bitcoins mined and the cryptocurrency's continued rise, it could occur very soon.Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) tops the AssetDash list with a market cap of $2.3 trillion. Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) ranks eighth with a cap of $602 million, and has fallen three spots in the month of December.Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $26,714.06 at last check Monday. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) ended Monday's session up 11.33% at $30.45 and is over 200% higher in 2020.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Ideanomics Shares Rally On Ride-Hailing EV Purchase: What Investors Should Know * Buffett: Small Businesses Have Become Collateral Damage, Congress Should Renew PPP(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares, which have seen a loss of momentum in recent weeks, are nicely set up for the new year with a delivery update due in early January and the annual Nio Dayscheduled for Jan. 9.What Happened: The annual Nio Day event in the past has served as a platform for new product and service launches and catalyzed strong stock moves.An invite Nio shared with Benzinga includes some information that's already public, including the venue, a generic itinerary and the event's theme. The Nio Day, which is customarily a year-end event, was pushed back to 2021. It will be held at Wuliangye Chengdu Performing Arts Center with the theme of "Always Forward."Related Link: Wall Street Bullish On Nio Despite Recent Pullback: 'A Must-Own Growth Stock'What To Expect: Nio is on track to announce a few launches at the event, including its first sedan. This would be the company's fourth mass-produced model, with speculations suggesting it will likely have a coupe design like the Audi A7.It is also believed the company could start mass manufacturing the model by the fourth quarter of 2021.Nio is expected to announce a 150 kilowatt-hour battery back that will likely increase the range of its EVs to over 900 kms.The new pack is expected to be compatible with all existing Nio models.An upgrade to Nio's advanced driver assistance system platform, named NT2.0, is also expected to be unveiled at the event. It will likely feature lidar technology.The company will also announce its second-gen battery swap stations.Why It's Important: Investor expectations in the run-up to the event could lift Nio's shares, which have been rangebound below the all-time highs reached on Nov. 24.First up is the company's deliveries update for December, which is due in early January.With Nio having deliveries 10,346 vehicles for the first two months of the fourth quarter, the company would need to deliver 6,654 vehicles in December to hit the high-end of its fourth-quarter guidance range of 16,500-17,000.NIO Price Action: Nio shares were down 1.92% at $44.89 at last check Monday. Related Link: BofA's Takeaways On Nio's 2021 Plans See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Apple Analyst: Cupertino's EV Ambitions Could Play Out With Partnership With Tesla, Chinese EV Brands * The EV, Autonomous, Battery Announcements Expected At The Nio Day Event Jan. 9(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Congress passed the relief bill on Monday and it awaits President Donald Trump gave into his misgivings over the relatively modest sign of the stimulus, among other concerns, and on Sunday signed the massive pandemic-aid bill, averting a government shutdown in the process. At the same time, the new set of stimulus checks do have some new rules for certain scenarios, like for people who are behind on child support or married to a non-citizen. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday these economic impact payments could start arriving in bank accounts next week.

    Alibaba stock has been hit hard over the past two months. It's time for the bulls to step in and begin accumulating the e-commerce giant.

    Payments of $600 are in the works now. But the president still hopes for $2,000 checks.

    Global investors are running from Chinese tech stocks in the wake of the government's crackdown on Ant Group and Alibaba, two high-flying businesses founded by Ma Yun (Jack Ma) that were once hailed as paragons of China's new tech elite. Shares of major technology companies in the country have fallen sharply in recent days, with Bloomberg calculating that Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com and Meituan have lost around $200 billion in value during a handful of trading sessions.

    Many investors think the Federal Reserve has its foot so firmly on the economic gas pedal that stocks can’t fall. History indicates that isn’t true.

    The $30 trillion ESG boom is already transforming markets, and for investors who are new to the game these are the three sectors you should watch closely

    Stock futures point to more Wall Street records; the House passes a bill that would boost stimulus checks to $2,000; Boeing's 737 MAX flies again Tuesday.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Monday as the Nasdaq gained, but some of 2020's hot technology growth stocks — such as Zoom and Square — fell due to profit taking.

    Coinbase said it will suspend trading of XRP, the cryptocurrency at the heart of an SEC lawsuit against Ripple Labs.

    With 2020 ending, Wall Street analysts are making their picks for the best semiconductor stocks to buy and watch in 2021. They include Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology.

    Splashy IPOs have been a hallmark of 2020. You can certainly place Palantir (PLTR) on the list of companies who have made impressive market entries. While the big data specialist got off to a relatively slow start after going public at the end of September, it has picked up some serous momentum during the year’s final months. As a result, shares are up by a massive 170% since the public listing.Which is precisely why Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick tells investors to stay away. The analyst rates PLTR an Underperform (i.e. Sell) along with a $17 price target. This figure implies a steep 34% descent from current levels. (To watch Zelnick’s track record, click here)That’s not to say Zelnick thinks Palantir is a bad company.“To be clear,” the 5-star analyst said, “We continue to believe Palantir offers a unique data analytics platform, helping organizations solve some of the most complex challenges in the world – including those related to the fight against COVID-19. That said, with the stock trading at ~46x EV/CY21 revenue, we see risk/reward skewed to the downside.”There are other risks involved, too. These include a dependance on a small set of clients – 60% of the company’s revenue is generated by just 20 customers, and an overreliance on “large, lumpy deals.”With most of its business generated by providing data analytics to government bodies, there are ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investing concerns as well, plus the lock up period of 80% of shares outstanding expires in mid-February.This could put additional pressure on the stock’s performance, and Zelnick expects a “significant supply to come to market.”RBC analyst Alex Zukin also believes the company’s weakness could be due to its dependency on huge contracts.Palantir’s average customer pays the company over $5 million a year (the top 20 customers pay over $25 million), and although these indicate Palantir is “solving highly valuable problems,” these “large, lumpy deals can make revenue growth and margin profile of the company more volatile than similar SaaS peers.”Plus, like Zelnick, Zukin points out the ethical aspect might weigh on investors’ minds.“Palantir is dedicated to serving U.S. government organization and their allies, the missions and objectives of certain organizations that Palantir supports may from time to time receive social scrutiny which could pressure shares,” the 5-star analyst noted.Accordingly, Zukin currently has a Sector Perform (i.e. Hold) rating on the shares along with a $15 price target. The downside here is even heavier, with a 41% drop anticipated from the stock’s current price. (To watch Zukin’s track record, click here)The rest of the Street is on the same page. Palantir’s Hold consensus rating is based on 1 Buy, 3 Holds and 2 Sells. Overall, the analysts expect shares to pullback significantly as the $14.50 average price target indicates. (See Palantir stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla’s Dominant Position in China Could Be Threatened Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is coming to the end of its first year selling China-made cars with a commanding position in the world’s biggest electric-vehicle market, but Elon Musk shouldn’t rest on his laurels.While Tesla regularly topped monthly premium EV sales tallies this year, helped by the sedans churned out from its multibillion-dollar plant opened to much fanfare in Shanghai last December, 2020 was also marked by rivals catching up. In 2021, the breadth of the competitive attack that Tesla faces will be greater than ever.Whether Tesla can defend its lead in China will be key to its wider growth and earnings trajectory. While still in its infancy, China’s electric-car market dwarfs that of other countries and the government is intent on further expansion amid commitments to reduce fossil-fuel use. Tesla’s fate in China will also show whether it can grow into a truly global carmaker, an ambition investors are banking on after pushing the company’s shares up almost 700% this year.A trio of local champions Nio Inc., Xpeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc. has emerged as the front line against the Palo Alto, California-based company. All traded in the U.S., and enjoying backing from government entities or internet giants, the three startups are quickly winning fans, with sales of their electric SUVs, sedans and crossovers also rising in 2020 and their shares surging on Tesla’s coattails.“Since June, you’ve seen a steady rise in sales by Nio, Xpeng, and Li,” said Bill Russo, founder and chief executive officer of advisory firm Automobility Ltd. in Shanghai. “Can you stay competitive with these fast-moving, internet-backed, very deep-pocketed companies?”China is Tesla’s largest market after the U.S., with sales in Asia’s biggest economy topping 120,000 units this year, according to local registration data. And Tesla keeps ramping up production in Shanghai, prompting analysts to forecast that China will account for a bigger slice of its sales and earnings in the years ahead.The Model 3 sedans Tesla sells in China have higher profit margins than its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe, and China could make up more than 40% of Tesla’s sales by early 2022, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a Dec. 21 research note. That compares with about 20% now.“China could see eye-popping demand into 2021 and 2022 across the board with Tesla’s flagship giga 3 footprint a major competitive advantage,” he said, referring to the Shanghai plant.Expansion PushWaiting in the wings for Tesla is the Model Y, which Musk says has the potential to outsell all other vehicles it makes. The crossover is already being built in California, and a Shanghai-assembled version is clearing the final regulatory stages to start selling in China as soon as next year. Earlier in December, drone footage captured around 40 Model Y vehicles being driven out of the factory and wrapped in protective covers.“China will continue to fuel Tesla’s global growth in 2021, more so than ever,” Sharon Li, a JL Warren analyst, said in a recent note.The carmaker is also expanding its geographic footprint, recently opening multiple Tesla centers in China’s lower-tier cities including Weifang and Linyi in northeastern Shandong province. Meanwhile, it’s bolstering its public and government relations teams in smaller hubs including Shijiazhuang and Haikou, in addition to larger cities.Tesla is starting local production of chargers in Shanghai too, part of an effort to expand its charging network in more cities. The company recently completed its 500th super-charging station, marching toward an annual target of 650.Crowded FieldTrade group China Passenger Car Association predicts that Tesla will sell as many as 280,000 vehicles in the country next year. While that represents impressive growth over 2020, it would still leave more than 80% of the market up for grabs. PCA predicts total sales of 1.7 million new energy vehicles for 2021.That means local premium brands Nio, Xpeng and Li are increasingly a threat -- combined, the three companies already approach Tesla’s monthly sales tally. SAIC-GM Wuling Automobile Co. and BYD Co., which sell less expensive electric cars, are also gaining momentum.Nio, the biggest of the Chinese trio, has steadily boosted sales of its electric SUVs that it sells at a price as much as 40% higher than Tesla’s Model 3. The company’s retail strategy includes clubhouses with showrooms, lounges, work spaces, theaters and even camp activities for customers’ children. A Tesla price cut earlier in the year added some pressure, but a subsequent reduction failed to have a similar impact, Nio CEO William Li said on a recent earnings call.“We didn’t see any specific impact on our order intake,” Li said. “This proves that we have our own unique advantages.”Xpeng similarly has seen brisk sales growth, helped by lower prices than Tesla’s. The company, which touts the smart features of its vehicles, raised $2.2 billion this month selling additional stock, capitalizing on a recent share-price surge.“I would call 2020 Year One of an intelligent electric-vehicle market in China,” Xpeng Vice Chairman Brian Gu said in a phone interview on Nov. 27. “We’re seeing really good sales of many good products.”Common EnemyBut Tesla and its Chinese rivals also face a common threat: conventional carmakers swiftly moving to electrified autos. Volkswagen AG plans to introduce eight ID series electric models in China by 2023, while Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, has launched the EQC electric SUV and plans to expand its lineup of purely battery-powered vehicles to at least 10 in coming years. While their EV volumes in China are still small -- they’ve yet to break into the Top 10 -- the traditional giants have the advantage of vast dealership, service and supply-chain networks.China’s government, meanwhile, is doing its best to lure consumers and old-school automakers away from gas guzzlers with subsidies and restrictions. The target is to have NEVs account for 20% of the market by 2025, up from about 5% currently.Tesla will have its work cut out to ensure it’ll be among the beneficiaries of that push. Lu Bin, a fund manager at HSBC Bank (China) Co. and an early buyer of a China-built Model 3 sedan, said he opted for a roomier Li Auto model when he purchased a new EV in November. The range is better, plus the six-seater is more suitable for families.“Tesla had the early-mover advantage and has shown the way to consumers,” said Russo. “But now, there are more options.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

    Semiconductors are one of the modern world’s essential industries, making possible so much of what we rely on or take for granted: internet access, high-speed computers with high-speed memory, even the thermostats that control our air conditioning – there isn’t much, tech-wise, that doesn’t use semiconductor chips.With the end of 2020 in sight, it’s time for the annual ritual of evaluating the equities for the New Year. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers has cast his eye on the chip industry, tagging several companies as likely gainers next year.The analyst sees several factors combining to boost demand for chips in 2021, including cloud demand, new gaming consoles, and a market resolution to the future of the PC segment. Overall, however, Rakers expects that memory chips and 5G enabled chips will emerge as the drivers of the industry next year. The analyst expects that semiconductor companies, as a group, will see between 10% and 12% growth over the next 12 months.That’s an industry-wide average, however. According to Raker, some chip companies will show significantly higher growth, on the order of 30% to 40% in year ahead. We can look at those companies, along with the latest TipRanks data, to find out what makes these particular chip makers so compelling.Micron Technology (MU)Among the leading chip makers, Micron has staked out a position in the memory segment. The company has seen its market cap expand to $78 billion this year, as shares have appreciated 32% year-to-date. The surge comes on a product line heaving on computer data storage, DRAM, and flash storage.Look back at 2020, Micron has seen revenues increase each quarter, from $4.8 billion in Q1 to $5.4 billion in Q2 to $6.1 billion in Q3. Earnings came in at 87 cents per share, up from 71 cents in Q2 and 36 cents in Q1.The calendar third quarter was Micron’s 4QFY20, and the full fiscal year showed a decline due attributed to the COVID pandemic. Revenue came in at $21.44 billion, down 8.4% year-over-year, and operating cash flow fell to $8.31 billion from $13.19 billion in FY19. During this past quarter, Micron’s 1QFY21, the company announced the release of the world’s first 176-layer 3D NAND chip. The new chip promises higher density and faster performance in flash memory, and the architecture is described as a ‘radical breakthrough.’ The layer count is 40% higher than competing chips.Looking ahead, Micron has updated its F1Q21 guidance, predicting total revenue of $5.7 billion to $5.75 billion. This is a 10% increase from the previous guidance.Wells Fargo's Aaron Rakers calls Micron his top semiconductor idea for 2021. He points out “a deepening positive view on the memory, and in particular the DRAM industry. DRAM accounts for approximately two-thirds of Micron’s revenue and over 80% of the company’s bottom-line profits.” In addition, Rakers notes “Micron’s technology execution – 1Znm DRAM leadership; recently outlined 1αnm ramp into 2021, as well as Micron’s move to 176-Layer 2nd -gen Replacement Gate 3D NAND to drive improved cost curve. We would also highlight Micron’s execution on graphics memory (e.g., GDDR6X), Multi-Chip Packages (MCPs), and High-Bandwidth Memory (e.g., HBME2) as positives.”In line with these comments, Rakers rates Micron shares a Buy, along with a $100 price target. This figure suggests room for 41% growth in 2021. (To watch Rakers’ track record, click here)Micron has 24 recent reviews on record, breaking down to 19 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell, and giving the stock a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. Shares are priced at $70.96, and recent appreciation has pushed them almost to the $74.30 average price target. But as Rakers’ outlook suggests, there may be more than just 4.5% upside available here. (See MU stock analysis on TipRanks)Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)With $6.5 billion in total sales last year, and a market cap of $110.7 billion, AMD is a giant company – but it doesn’t even crack the top five of the world’s largest chip makers. Still, AMD has a solid position in the industry, and its x86 processors provide stiff competition for market-leading Intel (INTC). AMD shares have shown solid growth this year, and are up 101% as 2020 comes to a close.The share growth rides on the back of steady revenue gains since the corona crisis peaked in Q1. AMD’s Q3 top line came in at $2.8 billion, up 55% from the $1.8 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter and beating the forecast by 10%. Earnings, at 37 cents per share, were up 220% year-over-year. The company credited the growth to solid results in the PC, gaming, and data center product lines, and boasted that it was the fourth consecutive quarter with >25% yoy revenue growth.AMD announced last month a new product for the scientific research market, the Instinct MI100 accelerator. The new chip is billed as the world’s fasted HPC GPU, and the first such x86 server to exceed 10 teraflops performance.Covering AMD for Wells Fargo, Rakers wrote: “We remain positive on AMD’s competitive positioning for continued sustained gradual share gains in PCs… We also believe AMD’s deepening data center GPU strategy with new Instinct MI100 GPUs and the release of RoCM 4.0 software platform could become increasingly visible as we move through 2021. AMD’s roadmap execution would remain an important focus – 7nm+ Ryzen 4000-series, new RDNA Radeon Instinct data center GPUs (MI100 / MI120), and the 3 rd -gen 7nm+ EPYC Milan CPUs…”Rakers’ stance supports his Buy rating, and his $120 price target implies a 30% one-year upside to the stock.The Moderate Buy analyst consensus view on AMD reflects some residual Wall Street caution. The stock’s 20 recent reviews include 13 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. AMD shares are selling for $91.64, and like Micron, their recent appreciation has closed the gap with the $94.71 average price target. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks)Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Closing out the Wells Fargo picks on this list is Western Digital, a designer and manufacturer of memory systems. The company’s products include hard disk drives, solid state drives, data center platforms, embedded flash drives, and portable storage including memory cards and USB thumb drives. WDC has had a tough year in 2020, with shares down 19% year-to-date. Still, the stock has seen gains in November and December, on the heels of what was seen as a strong fiscal 1Q21 report.That earnings report showed $3.9 billion in revenue, which was down 3% year-over-year, but the EPS net loss, at 19 cents, was a tremendous yoy improvement from the 93-cent net loss in the year-ago quarter. The earnings improvement, which beat the forecast by 20%, was key for investors, and the stock is up 30% since the quarterly report. The company also generated a solid cash flow in the quarter, with cash from operations growing 111% sequentially.Wells Fargo’s Rakers acknowledges WDC’s difficulties in 2020, but even so, he believes that this is a stock which is worth the risk.“Western Digital has been our toughest constructive call of 2020 and while we believe calling a bottom in NAND Flash (mid/2H2021?) remains difficult and WD’s execution in enterprise SSDs will remain choppy, our SOTP analysis leaves us to continue to believe that shares present a compelling risk / reward. We continue to believe that Western Digital can drive to a ~$7/sh.+ mid-cycle EPS story; however, we continue to think a key driver of this fundamental upside will not only be a recovery in the NAND Flash business, coupled with WD’s ability to see improved execution in enterprise SSDs, but also a continued view that WD’s HDD gross margin can return to a sustainable 30%+ level,” Rakers opined.To this end, Rakers rates WDC a Buy along with a $65 price target. Should the target be met, investors could pocket gains of 29% over the next months Where does the rest of the Street side on this computer-storage maker? It appears mostly bullish, as TipRanks analytics demonstrate WDC as a Buy. Out of 11 analysts tracked in the last 3 months, 7 are bullish, while 4 remain sidelined. With a return potential of 9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $54.44. (See WDC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    U.S. officials inked a deal for 100 million more doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. That brings the total number of vaccine doses up to 200 million. So, is Pfizer stock a buy now?